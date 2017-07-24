Home Depot: Earnings Prediction

Main reasons are the fact that 1Q17 were depressed by weather conditions and that margins seem to be improving.

Thesis

I expect Home Depot (HD) to beat earnings expectations. The main reasons are the fact that 1Q17 earnings were depressed by weather conditions, that the company is improving margins and that the company is launching new products.

Introduction

Home Depot experienced a good first quarter as the company upped its guidance on the back of better expense control. Because of how the first quarter performed in terms of expenses, the company increased its diluted earnings expectation for the full year to $7.15.

The company's first quarter also was slightly depressed as a result of weather conditions. This likely enforced the need to control cost as revenues were depressed. March sales grew less than 1% as a result of the weather conditions and April grew 8% year over year as the company picked up sales lost in March.

New products

There are a couple of things going on at the company. An example is the new PPG Timeless Exterior Stain and Sealant which is being sold exclusively at Home Depot. The product is the first PPG branded product that is being offered at HD stores. Supposedly, it is PPG's most advanced line of woodcare and has enhanced oil technology and perks like better water repellency and stronger UV absorbers.

Momentum translating into higher earnings per share

The company only provides full-year guidance which you can read below:

"For fiscal 2017, we expect sales to increase by approximately 4.6% with positive comps of approximately 4.6%. For earnings per share, remember that we guide off of GAAP.

Given our first quarter expense performance we are lifting our earnings per share growth guidance. For fiscal 2017, we now expect diluted earnings per share to increase by approximately 11% to $7.15."

Remember that 1Q17 comps were depressed as a result of weather conditions. This is not some rationale that I have created just to fit my bias:

"Diluted earnings per share were $1.67 in the first quarter. We were pleased with the start of the year as we executed within a more normalized spring environment and navigated a tough weather comparison with weather driven and demand that we saw in the first quarter of last year."

There are a couple of things here. Obviously, we need to project a comp that is at least higher than 1%. If you recall, March comp was below 1% growth as a result of weather and April was around 8% as April picked up the delayed business. So we need to find a normalized run rate.

Given that total sales per square foot grew 4.6% and the company also is expecting a full-year double digit EPS growth rate, it is, therefore, advisable to apply a growth rate that is in-line with these expectations.

But that's not the whole story. We also have to apply a slightly improved margin assumption. This is because the company upped their guidance based on improved cost control. Putting it all together, I can see Home Depot reporting EPS of $2.23.

Revenue estimate

It is unreasonable to apply a double-digit growth rate to revenues since a big part of the double-digit earnings growth is a result of better cost control. Meaning that the company needs less revenue for a higher EPS. First quarter revenue grew by 4% and this was while depressed by weather conditions. We also know that historically, 5% sales is something that is very realistic, some might argue conservative, for Home Depot.

When we apply a more realistic - but still conservative - 5.3% growth rate, we can see that Home Depot should beat revenue estimates by $85 million.

It's an earnings beat

In other words, I'm estimating revenues to come in at $2,785 million versus Wall Street's $2,740 million. If we combine this with my EPS estimate of $2.23 we can conclude that Home Depot's earnings report will result in an earnings beat.

An interesting natural defense

This does not necessarily relate to the upcoming earnings report, but I found it an interesting aspect of the company to discuss. Home Depot is not like other retailers. A lot of people are talking about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) being the Grim Reaper of retail. To some extent, I agree with this assessment. But not all retailers are created equal. Some retailers have a protective moat. Home Depot is one such retailer. The products it sells aren't products that consumers typically shop for online. The slide below offers a comprehensive overview of comps. Source: 1Q17 investor presentation

The products that are performing well are lumber, appliances, flooring, and tools. So the bulkier and "need to feel" products are what's providing Home Depot with a natural defense against Amazon. As you can see, all of these departments deliver positive comps. And not only that they were all above the company average.

Of course, this is not to say that this defense is impregnable. After all, many people thought that fashion had a natural defense and still Amazon is at the gates.

Conclusion

We deduced that there are a lot of moving parts. New exclusive products, a better cost control, and a better comp as a result of better weather conditions. When we put all this together, I can see the company definitely beating revenue estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.