Testing UPS As A Long-Term Dividend Play

United Parcel Service’s (UPS) near-3% dividend yield makes one wonder if something is going downhill for one of the world’s largest package delivery companies. Revenue growth has been steady for the last ten years, the balance sheet look as healthy as it can be for a company that’s operating in an extremely competitive and highly capital-intensive industry and there are several catalysts for future revenue growth as well. So, what’s the potential for dividend growth?

Let’s us take a closer look at this logistics giant to understand if it is a true bargain or not for a serious long-term dividend investor.

Past Growth And Future Prospects

There are plenty of smaller players in the transport and logistics industry, but the top three - United Parcel Service, FedEx (FDX) and DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) - hold a major portion of the market. Revenue growth has been steady since the great recession as UPS added more than $15 billion in annual revenues to its top line since 2009.

That’s a snapshot of the past. Now, there are three things that will fuel UPS’s growth over the next ten years: the growth of e-commerce, an increase in global trade and volume from emerging markets.

In its 2016 annual report, UPS outlined how cross-border and transcontinental trade are expected to grow faster than the GDPs of both the United States and the world over the next few years. The company also highlighted the opportunity in e-commerce:

“E-commerce continues to drive significant growth in package delivery volume. Our integrated network puts us in an ideal position to capitalize on the shift towards residential deliveries. We continue to create new services, supported by our technology, that complement traditional UPS premium home delivery services and address the needs of e-commerce shippers and consignees.”

UPS’s strong position in the United States puts them in an advantageous position when it comes to facilitating global trade. The company has already started strengthening its network presence in China, Poland, Turkey and India.

The e-commerce market in the United States has been expanding at a significant rate. With nearly all the brick and mortar stores willing to invest time and money in expanding their online presence, shippers like FedEx and UPS will make the most of this growth trend.

Can The Logistics Market Be Disrupted?

If you are a dividend investor, you are looking at companies that can survive longer than you will, and you would prefer a company that operates in an industry that is least prone to disruption. Network and technology are not just the backbones of companies like UPS and FedEx: they also make disruption a near impossible task for any new player in the segment.

UPS delivered an average of 19.1 million pieces per day in 2016, nearly 4 million pieces more than the 15.8 million pieces per day average they hit in 2011. UPS is fast approaching a delivery milestone of a million pieces every hour, and that is possible only because of the network it has built using the most advanced technology available to it. UPS not only needs to maintain that network, but it also has to keep expanding it so that it is able to handle the increasing volume.

As volume and revenue ticked up in the last five years, UPS’s capital expenditure has also gone up. In the last six years, UPS has spent $13,895 million in buildings, aircraft, vehicles and technology. This is the amount that they need to keep spending over and over to keep their network in shape.

For any new competitor, it will be a daunting task to even set up the network, let alone spend billions of dollars every year to maintain it - and then find a way to take on the established players. It’s simply not possible, which is exactly what will help UPS and FedEx stay in control of the parcel shipping industry in the United States and enjoy all the growth it has to offer over the next ten years.

Let’s take a quick look at the company’s dividend history

UPS Dividend History

UPS has steadily raised its dividends over the last ten years, and the company is no stranger to buying back shares. Between 2011 and 2016, UPS spent $16,199 million in share repurchases, reducing the number of shares outstanding from 963 million to 868 million in that time.

This steady share buyback activity that kept reducing the amount of shares outstanding by a couple of percentage points every year allowed UPS to hike its dividend by 50%, from $2.08 in 2011 to $3.12 in 2016, while the amount of cash paid as dividends only increased from $1,997 million to $2,643 million during the period, representing a growth rate of 32.34%.

Financial Health And Cash Flow

For a company that spends nearly 5% of its revenue towards Capital Expenditures, the question is: how big is their debt pile? Unlike other companies, UPS has stayed within its means to keep its debt pile at a relatively sane level. At the end of the first quarter of 2017, UPS had long-term debt of $12,938 million, while cash and marketable securities on hand were $3,781 million.

To put its strength in perspective, if UPS had saved up 80% of the money it spent on buying back shares in the last six years, it could have brought its long-term debt down to zero. But, considering the low interest rate environment that we find ourselves in, no company is likely to take that route; they will only start thinking along those lines as interest rates start climbing up.

During the first quarter of 2017, UPS paid out $695 million as dividends, a payout ratio of 60.02% when compared to Net Income and 38.96% when compared to Operating Income. There is plenty of room for UPS to improve its dividends over the next ten years. Considering its low debt profile, UPS is sitting on a solid position to keep buying back shares and paying dividends to its investors for the next several years.

Investment Case

It is fairly straightforward to recommend UPS for long-term dividend investing, and the reasons are very simple: a strong balance sheet, a leadership position in a capital-intensive industry that is least prone to disruption, and a very clear path towards revenue growth. The current yield makes this company a very good bargain.

