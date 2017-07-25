He explains his approach to spotting opportunities, how to take advantage, and how to hedge in case things go wrong.

Arbitrage Trader believes that the $20 bill is still on the ground, and that arbitrage does exist.

Arbitrage is almost a mythical beast in the markets. Pockets of the market like M&A arbitrage where one can get a discounted security almost sure to pay a higher amount exist, but there are time and risk elements that make those less direct than just 'paying $.99 for $1' situations. And with globalized markets, it's tough to arbitrage ADR opportunities or foreign stocks, and hard to find genuine 'I will receive more money soon than I am paying now, this shouldn't happen' situations.

Arbitrage Trader has written on Seeking Alpha for the last year and a half, and has been on the quest to find arbitrage opportunities. While his approach has resonance for longer-term investors, he focuses on trade ideas that will exploit 'wrong' difference in absolute value. It's one of the more unique strategies on Seeking Alpha, and he has attracted quite a following for his work.

He recently launched Trade With Beta to further share and develop his approach. It's off to a good start with 30+ sign-ups in two weeks. SA Editor Daniel Shvartsman invited him to join the Roundtable to discuss how he defies the market and finds these arbitrage opportunities, what causes these opportunities, and how he feels about hosting Trade With Beta on Seeking Alpha.

Arbitrage Is Everywhere

SA Marketplace: Fundamentally, you believe that arbitrage exists, and you give examples. Arbitrage isn't supposed to exist, at least on such a visible basis. What do you think causes these repeated arbitrage opportunities?



Arbitrage Trader, author of Trade With Beta: Arbitrage is everywhere around us. These are the main reasons in my opinion:

Index funds following blindly their methodology in low volume stocks.

Spoiled by returns long-term investors who are not willing to sell their overvalued stocks no matter what the valuation is. I am not going to post comments from my articles here, but there are a lot of people who do not care about what the numbers are currently. They look at past performance. My message to such people is that a Ponzi scheme always has nice past performance.

The fact that the market has more support than resistance in general. All the participants are buyers and holders and very few are sellers. I am finding a lot more arbitrages on the short side in closed end funds for example. There is always this one closed end fund that will appreciate without any fundamental reason. Usually, it is even a group of funds as in the example here:

Six municipal closed end funds went on a trip to the moon while their NAV and brother funds are still on the ground. This happens regularly.

Absence of alternative financial thinking. Here I can give an example from my article about a convertible preferred stock vs. its common stock:

In this example, the market was concentrated on the common stock and forgot to value the convertible preferred stock reasonably. It was put in a situation where it had higher capital appreciation potential while being senior to the common stock.

Dividend yield investing, which is a sucker's bet, but the public likes the dividend yield. Here is a recent example with two identical Pimco funds:

Here the public did not sell PZC before it actually cut its dividend even though it was obvious even to my mother after I explained it to her. The dividend yield of PZC was better. Go for the dividend!

Market manipulation. You need one word here: DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS).

Automatization of the market. In 2017, it is still not possible to replace the human brain. As an exaggerated example, I would give the Knight Capital technical disaster when a software went crazy and almost bankrupted the company.

SA: What is your process for spotting these opportunities?



AT: As with every business, I have developed through the years. It all started with downloading historical prices in Excel manually and doing calculations for every single pair. With the years, I have invested a lot of time, money and effort so I can spot almost any arbitrage as it happens. Currently, I have several databases that will even give me a sound signal if something interesting is happening. Here is how I combine fundamental logic and statistical behavior.

I have separated the world of preferred stocks and baby bonds in a way that I can easily compare any single stock with its appropriate group members. Searching for fixed to floating preferred stocks, here you go:

It is really easy to spot ZB-G in my database. Once spotted it is compared to its closest match. I was doing the same thing in the beginning, but this comparison would cost me a whole weekend of work.

I have a similar approach when finding any pair trade in closed end funds. First, I need to make sure that two instruments are identical. You cannot build your strategy only on statistics (maybe you can), you have to know that there has to be a model before the statistical check. This is why we construct our databases for pair trades by choosing the pairs based on our fundamental knowledge. The statistical signal has to support our fundamental signal and never vice versa.

SA: When did you first become aware of the chance to exploit regular arbitrage in the markets?



AT: At the start of my career as a trader back in 2008. At first I could not believe that 2 preferred stocks that are absolutely identical can trade with different yields. I read a lot of prospectuses to assure myself that I am not mistaken. It took me a while to turn this into a profitable strategy with constant results. There are times when arbitrages work, there are times when you have to find other strategies.

SA: Hedging is a big part of your strategy. It's obvious in the case of a pair trade where you see an arbitrage between two preferred stocks, for example, but beyond that, what role does hedging play in your approach?



AT: If an investment or trading idea does not have a benchmark to beat, I cannot find it serious. You see an author promoting some stock and it goes down. It does not mean he did a poor job if the stock outperformed its benchmark. This approach is important not only in stocks. Even when you are buying a sandwich you do a pair trade, by choosing that exact sandwich. In my strategies I may not be always hedged, but I will always have a hedging reaction that acts as a risk management.

Imagine you have a portfolio of fixed income instruments. It is always sensitive to risk free yields. You cannot hide from that. If corresponding risk free yields rise, your portfolio will lose value. You cannot sit and say: "The market is bad." My portfolio will always consist of picks that are undervalued in comparison to other fixed income instruments. This will leave me a reaction almost always. A very nice example would be one of my last articles about a preferred stock that was undervalued compared to its brothers and its common stock

SA: Most of your work is on preferred stocks, baby bonds, and closed end funds. Do you ever invest in common stocks, and if so, under what conditions?



AT: Common stocks are my main hedging reaction in risky plays. I short common stocks more often than I buy them. I am a buyer in common stocks on very rare occasions of market panic. Another occasion in which I buy common stocks is when a respected SA author is down 30-50% on some of his or her picks. There are several authors on SA that present very deep fundamental research and if you have a chance to buy 50% lower than them, the odds have to be in your favor. I may even contact the author and ask if he or she still likes the idea.

SA: We've discussed how market conditions have a big impact on the number of opportunities you can find, with volatility correlating with more opportunities. Could you discuss a little bit more of how you feel your approach and your service works in a bull market vs. a bear market or a volatile market?



AT: In a volatile market, I concentrate on pair trades. The deviations sometimes are so big that it is hard to believe. This is the time when subscribers want to make sure they are active in the chat room and in trading.

In a bull market, I try to be only partially hedged and invested in the best fixed income. By actively managing my portfolio and capitalizing on market mispricing I am able to boost returns. My returns in a bull market are 4-5 times lower than in a volatile or a bear market, but they come with much less stress.

The good thing about bull markets is that there are a lot of overvalued instruments and you don't need to be constantly hedged. You always have a reaction with one of these overvalued ones

Bear market means volatility, so nothing scary. Even if I lose some money at first, the opportunities will come.

SA: You're calling the service Trade with Beta, and it's on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, so there's a bit of an irony there. We don't like to get hung up on terms, but could you explain how you came up with that name and how it applies to your service?



AT: So you have noticed that.

It is actually a game of words that happened quite accidentally. The initial name of the service would have been Beta Trading.

As I mentioned earlier, every idea has to have its benchmark. Almost all of my ideas come from regression models. The slope of the regression line is called Beta. So Trade With Beta actually means to always have a benchmark. There are a lot of ideas on Seeking Alpha that end up being losing ones in a bear market for example, but as long as an author has found Alpha and there was this small arbitrage opportunity in the idea, a person who trades the idea with beta, will end up making money out of it.

By trading with beta, you actually understand if you have found alpha. Trade with beta is a way to capitalize on every small Alpha out there



SA: What's your favorite idea currently, and what is the story?

Currently my favorite idea is a very safe one but with very limited capital appreciation potential as well. By the time this article is published the arbitrage will probably be over, but I will share it any way. It is a BBB- rated baby bond of Argo Group (AGII) with nominal yield of 6.5% that is callable on 9/15/2017 at a price of $25 plus interest of $0.41 (AGIIL).

This baby bond was a deletion from the US S&P preferred stock index and I was hunting to buy it at a stripped price lower than par. The baby bond closed at $25.15 on Friday 7/21/2017 with a large sell imbalance at the close and I was happy to buy and leverage this one. The idea was shared with my subscribers and they were also able to buy at this price. The accrued interest currently is $0.17 cents and we in fact were able to buy it lower than par. Here is what the outcome of the purchase will be depending on when the baby bond is redeemed:



I challenge anyone to find such a pricing for a BBB- bond. 7% annualized in 2 months from a BBB- rating is something any fixed income trader would be all in with all the leverage his managers give him. One may find it funny that a $0.26 capital appreciation potential is something I call my best idea, but if you understand the concept, you will see how special this one is.

***

Thanks to the Arbitrage Trader for sharing his tricks of the trade. Check out his profile to follow for his free content, and become one of the first subscribers on Trade With Beta, which definitely offers some fresh opportunities.

