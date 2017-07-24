Gold And Silver Technical Charts Come To A Head

Usually this means we can expect that a big move is coming soon, but we don't know if this will be up or down.

In this article, I will take a look at a good number of technical charts -- daily and weekly moving averages, shorter-term and longer-term -- for gold (GLD) (PHYS), silver (SLV) (PSLV), gold miners (GDX) (GDXJ) and silver miners (SIL) (SILJ).

We will see that a remarkable number of these moving averages -- daily and weekly, shorter-term and longer-term, for gold and for silver, for the metals and for the miners - are all "coming to a head" right now, almost coming to a point. Just about every moving average, from the 50-day to the 200-week (1,000 days!), is converging into the same range.

Usually this means we can expect that a big move is coming soon. But we don't know if this will be a big move up or a big move down.

My Perspective

As regular readers know, right now I am rather skeptical of the gold, silver, and gold miners sector in the short-term and medium-term (6 to 12 months). I know that most readers of this article are going to disagree with my pessimism. All I ask is that you please hear me out with an open mind.

Keep in mind, I still hold and recommend about 8% gold, some platinum (PPLT) and palladium (PALL), (SPPP) too, and a small slice of select gold miners, about 4%-5%. That is actually plenty of exposure to precious metals in case I am wrong and there is a huge move to the upside. But it is not too much exposure if I am right and there is a significant move to the downside. What I worry about are portfolios and asset allocations that still have 20% or 30% or 50% in gold miners.

To be frank, I prefer to have those higher levels of allocations in regular stock market growth stocks (SPY), (QQQ) right now. I know most precious metals investors will disagree with me again, but I think the stock market is going 20% or 25% or even 50% or more higher over the next 6-12 months. Is this just pure momentum, based on nothing more than prior momentum? Partly, yes. There are also improving corporate earnings numbers over the past year. But yes, a lot of it is all about momentum. It is also about the distinct lack of stock market euphoria, the lack of late 1990s style widespread bullish optimism, and the strong skepticism and pessimism that still exists about this bull market.

I know many of you will disagree with me, but for example in terms of the proportion of bullish and bearish Seeking Alpha articles, I see a much higher proportion of optimistic bullish sentiment in precious metals right now than I do in the stock market. I know that many people who are skeptical, pessimistic, or bearish about precious metals simply don't write about them at all. But often gold bears do come out and express their views in writing, including on Seeking Alpha. I recall plenty of such bearish articles on gold in 2015 and even into early 2016. It was a good contrary indicator. But nowadays it is difficult to find bearish Seeking Alpha articles on gold at all - except for mine of course. Honestly this makes me suspicious about the potential for the next big move to be up instead of down.

Yes, I have snuck my bearish views on gold and gold miners into an article with a neutral title. You got me. I'm a precious metals investor too, and I prefer to not provoke or antagonize people when it's not necessary. I just want to explain my point of view.

I know that the stock market, gold, and gold miners can all rise at the same time. It happened in early 2016, it happened in 2009-2011, it happened in 2003-2008. But it doesn't always happen. The absolute healthiest bullish year for the stock market since the financial crisis, in my opinion, was 2013, and that was a terrible year for gold and gold miners. That is the kind of thing that I am worried about over the next 6-12 months.

It's not just about stocks going up. It's about the other dynamics that may occur when stocks go up. It's about global stock markets rising, and Asian investors selling yen to buy stocks. And when the yen falls, nowadays gold tends to fall.

Is there market manipulation of the gold and silver prices involved? Sure, there probably is. I'm not a full-blown conspiracy theorist, but I see that many powerful interests benefit from keeping the price of gold and silver lower. They have the power, and the gold reserves, to do it.

I have a practical and realistic approach to this situation. If there is market manipulation, I ask myself, "Are they likely to be able to continue to get away with the manipulation for the next 6-12 month period?" And under the financial market conditions that I expect to prevail during this time, I am afraid that the answer is "yes."

I don't know about you, but personally I would rather not get crushed with 20% or more of my portfolio in gold miners, during financial market conditions that are conducive to allowing powerful forces who want the gold price lower to get their way.

(Brief explanation for those who are wondering what people mean when they talk about market manipulation of the gold price: Big banks with large gold reserves are able to sell very large quantities of gold futures contracts on the market. They even sell greater amounts of the gold futures contracts, than they actually have in their physical gold reserves. But as long as the market remains calm, they are able to open and close these futures contracts on an ongoing basis, without being forced to actually deliver the amount of gold that they sell in the futures contracts. Of course the greater the volume of selling futures contracts, the more downward pressure there is on the gold price.)

Ok, so there's my perspective. It's just one man's opinion. Consider it and take it or leave it as you please.

Now let's look at all the technical charts that I am talking about.

Gold Technical Charts: Moving Averages Come To A Head

The first set of charts are the daily and weekly charts for gold itself. Each chart has a different set of moving averages on it: First the standard traditional 50, 100, and 200 day moving averages. Then I switch to the weekly moving averages: First for 30, 40, and 50 weeks, then for 40, 60, and 80 weeks, and finally for 50, 100, and 200 weeks.

This covers a wide range of time. 50 market days is a little over 2 months. 200 market weeks is almost 4 years. We would expect such indicators to be all over the place, to show a wide range and variety of readings. But in fact, it is remarkable how many of the moving averages, on many different and widely divergent time frames, are converging into the same range right now.

Take a look at the blue, green, and red lines on each of the charts below:

Isn't this incredible? The blue, green, and red lines are ALL coming together in a jumbled mess, no matter whether the time frame is 2/4/9 months, 6/9/12 months, 9/13/18 months, or 1/2/4 years.

Gold bulls will look at these charts and see the potential for an enormously huge move up as everything comes to a head. I look at these charts and it makes me cautious about the risk of a big move down.

Gold Miner Technical Charts

We see a similar dynamic in the same charts of the GDX gold miners:

Here the 40/60/80 week chart really stands out as unusual: The 60-week moving average is highest, but sloping a bit down. The 80-week ma is in the middle and sloping up. The 40-week ma is lowest and sloping down. It's a big jumbled mess.

Silver Technical Charts

Now let's look at the same charts for silver:

If anything, these charts look more consistently bearish than the gold and gold miners charts do: Price below all of the moving averages. Most moving averages sloping down. Most shorter-term moving averages below the longer-term ones.

Silver Miners Technical Charts

Finally, here is a look at the same charts for the SIL silver miners ETF. It is interesting because silver miners are about as extreme of a leveraged bet on precious metals as you can make.

Again, if anything, like the silver charts, the silver miners charts tend to look more bearish than those of gold and gold miners: Prices below moving averages, moving averages sloping downward, most shorter-term averages below the longer-term ones.

Conclusion

The main point of all this is to show how any notion of "trend" in the precious metals market is very difficult to determine right now. Over the past six months, the trend is pretty flat. Over 12 months, the trend is pretty bearish. Over 18 months or two years, the trend is pretty bullish. Over 2.5 or three or four years, the trend is flat. Over five or six years, the trend is bearish. Since late 2008, the trend is bullish. Since early 2008, the trend is bullish for gold, flat for silver, and bearish for miners.

Like I said above, I expect these charts will provide plenty of material for bulls and bears alike to find support for their perspective. Just be careful: If the next big move goes against you, it could do so in a very big way. Personally, right now I prefer the approach of my standard "portfolio insurance" position in gold, and a very modest position in gold miners. I'm not shorting this market, but I'm not going out on a long limb with it either.

