3 Reasons Why Facebook Could Disappoint This Quarter

In this article, I review the three key reasons why I would not buy FB ahead of the print.

Although I believe in Facebook in the long run, I am cautious about a 2Q17 print that could disappoint investors.

After the closing bell on Wednesday, Facebook (FB) will report 2Q17 earnings. The Street is counting on revenues of $9.2 billion, representing an impressive 43% YOY growth over an already-large 2Q16 base. EPS of $1.12, if delivered, would exceed last year's GAAP EPS of $0.71 by a whopping 58% (reminding the reader that Facebook has discontinued reporting of non-GAAP EPS).

I believe that the Menlo Park-based company will continue to perform robustly in the long run, considering the popularity of its feature platforms (Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook) and the competitive advantage that Facebook seems to have over peers Snap (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR). However, I have a few concerns about whether buying FB ahead of the print might be a good idea. In this article, I articulate the three key reasons why Facebook could disappoint on Wednesday and punish those looking to make a quick buck on the stock this week.

Reason #1: Still Expecting Ad Load Headwinds

Facebook's management team has been warning that the company will not continue to grow indefinitely as it has been over the past several quarters - something that I had anticipated in May of last year. Last quarter, CFO Dave Wehner once again reinforced the idea that "ad loads will play a less significant factor in driving revenue growth after mid-2017," and that "ad revenue growth rates will come down meaningfully over the course of 2017."

None of this should have caught the Street by surprise, even though the immediate share price drop following the 1Q17 all-around earnings beat could have in part been driven by the cautious 2H17 outlook. However, 2Q17 will be the first quarter in which the impact of the ad load headwinds could start to be felt. When Facebook offers its outlook for 3Q17, there's a good chance, in my view, that the more cautious tone of the guidance might not quite live up to the Street's expectation of 37% top line growth for the upcoming quarter.

Reason #2: Plateauing Of North America's MAU Growth

Facebook's MAU (monthly active user) base continues to increase at a fast pace, as illustrated below. This metric was up 17% YOY last quarter, with emerging markets (Asia-Pacific and Rest of World, for simplicity) up 23% in an accelerating trend.

However, for a while it has concerned me that North America has seen a plateauing in MAU growth. Since the beginning of 2016 at least, North America MAU has only been up between 5% and 6% each quarter. Given fiercer competition in the United States particularly, with Twitter and Snap scrambling to win users over from the social media leader, I do not expect to see Facebook's MAU growth in North America pick up meaningfully any time soon.

This is relevant because North America has, by a long stretch, the best ARPU (average revenue per user) in the world: $17.07 last quarter, against $1.98 in Asia-Pacific and $1.27 in Rest of World. Even if the emerging market segment continues to grow at a strong double-digit pace this quarter, which it probably will, the user base increase is unlikely to translate into much higher revenue growth - at least until monetization efforts start to drive non-U.S. ARPU higher.

With ad load taking a back seat to revenue growth (see bullet above), North America's struggle to grow MAU beyond mid-single digits could spell trouble for top line momentum in the short term.

Reason #3: Stock Has Run Wild

FB has been on fire lately. The stock is up about +41% YTD, after retreating nearly -10% in 4Q16. Even more impressively, shares have run +9% since the beginning of the current month, which I attribute to heightened expectations ahead of the print. On a forward P/E basis, FB is valued at a 52-week peak of 34.2x (see graph below), as the multiple has increased by roughly three turns in the past three weeks alone.

The higher the bar is set, however, the worse the stock might react to 2Q17 results that are anything short of extraordinary. While valuations looked much more attractive earlier in the year, today's richer multiple suggests I might be better off waiting for a better opportunity to open a position in FB.

My thoughts on Facebook

Notice that my arguments above address mostly Facebook's short-term prospects, and speak little about how the company and the stock might perform in the long run. I continue to believe in the strength of Facebook's social media platforms and the company's ability to monetize on its increasing user base.

But confidence in the company's ability to thrive over the next several quarters or years might lead investors to ignore short-term risks that, in my view, should not be ignored. If I choose to add FB to my portfolio, I will do so after the company reports 2Q17 earnings, and ideally after a pullback in valuation offers me a better entry point into the stock.

