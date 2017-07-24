Five Below Is A Strong Buy In The Long Run

With a PEG of 1.01 according to NASDAQ estimates, Five Below is trading at a reasonable price.

From 2013 to the end of 2017, Five Below is expected to double its store locations from 302 to 622.

Investment Thesis

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is a hidden gem because of its robust earnings growth and growing profitability. Growing at a reasonable price, Five Below delivers a strong upside to new investors. Strong cash flow growth will lead to higher investment in store expansion, which will lead to higher profitability.

Rapid Expansion Should Provide Opportunity for Investors

(Source: Company 10-K)

In the fiscal year of 2017, Five Below is expected to expand to 100 new locations as it aims to enter the California market space. This rapid expansion that the company will experience should provide a strong upside for investors because they can expect higher revenue and EBITDA growth in the future. Five Below is able to open more stores because of its new store model, which provides location owners with the ability to open a new location with an average payback of under one year.

Strong Free Cash Flow Yield Growth Should Keep Investors Bullish

FIVE Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Companies need cash to grow, and the more cash a company can acquire, the more efficient they are. Five Below in the past couple of years has seen incredible cash flow growth, seen from metrics such as free cash flow yield and cash flow from operations. Investors should recognize this growing free cash flow yield is an indicator that there is a strong upside, because more free cash flow indicates that the intrinsic value of the company will go up.

Strong cash flow from operations growth represents that the company has enough cash generated to meet its capital expenditure needs. The more cash available, the more the company has to re-invest, providing even more robust financial growth upside. More capital expenditures and reinvestment will lead to more ambitious location expansion plans in the future. This strong cash growth explains how the company can afford to open 100 new stores this year and expand into California.

FIVE Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Strong Earnings Potential Provides Major Upside

(Source: NASDAQ)

There is an incredible upside for investors to observe when looking at earnings projections for the next five years. Analysts on the Street are incredibly optimistic in the earnings growth that Five Below is expected to showcase in the next five years. NASDAQ estimates that Five Below's earnings will grow 27.30% a year for the next five fiscal years.

Investors must immediately recognize that this robust earnings growth means that the company is becoming very profitable financially. In addition, strong earnings growth should have investors expecting the value of the company to grow in the future. If Five Below provides a dividend one day to investors, strong projected earnings growth is important because it leads to strong dividend growth.

Strong Profitability Should Have Investors Interested

Strong Annual Earnings Growth in the Past Three Years

FIVE EPS Basic (TTM) data by YCharts

In the past three years, Five Below's trailing earnings have nearly doubled and provided stable growth every year. This strong earnings growth should be important for investors because strong earnings growth shows the company has become more profitable over the last couple of years. In addition, historical earnings growth justifies the major surge in stock price that Five Below has displayed.

FIVE Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

Five Below's net income has gone up 50.3% in the last two fiscal years. This incredible net income growth by Five Below in the past six years gives a strong indicator to investors that the company is becoming more profitable and financially efficient. Strong net income growth will lead to strong earnings growth in the future, which will drive up the value of the company. Strong profit growth is a strong fundamental driver for any strong investment.

Five Below is a Fair Trade

Low PEG indicates Five Below is growing at a reasonable price

(Source: NASDAQ)

According to NASDAQ, Five Below has a Forward 5 Yr. PEG of 1.01. This low PEG gives a strong indicator that the company is growing at a reasonable price, as it is valued at par with earnings expectations. Its very low PEG should have investors on notice because this PEG shows the company has a very robust upside in the future.

Season-Based Demand Provides Significant Risk

According to company materials, 40% of the company's sales come during the holidays and a good portion of its sales come during the summer months. This could be a major risk for an investor because if the company is not able to project its inventory accordingly, either a major shortage or major excess in inventory will occur. At the same time, Five Below needs to make sure it has enough cash available to make major inventory purchases. If holiday spending across the country goes down, this could hurt the demand for Five Below's products, which could result in a major disappointment for yearly financial returns.

Conclusion

Five Below is truly a hidden gem in retail where investors must immediately recognize a strong upside. This company continues to become more profitable with its massive store expansion. Strong cash flow growth will result in more aggressive store expansion as the company has excess cash to spend on capital expenditures. Strong profitability will lead to higher earnings growth, which provides major upside for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.