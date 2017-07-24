Fiat Chrysler Leveraging Its Brands Under Marchionne

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) has blossomed under CEO Sergio Marchionne on the back of his incisive brand strategy. The company had a strong Q1. Now Q2 results due this week will give an update on profitability on the back of an emphasis on higher value brands. At the same time, the company has to look to maintain this progress in a post-Marchionne world.

Marchionne

The charismatic and innovative leadership of Marchionne has put FCA in a much better position than the Detroit giants of Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM). Their low share prices and P.E. ratios show what the market thinks of their management as they also pull back from many of their loss-making international entanglements.

Under Marchionne FCA's value has risen by a multiple of 8 in the course of 13 years. The illustration below from Bloomberg illustrates this well:

Marchionne is well-known for his keenness to expand by merger or take-over. This is based on the huge future costs of the move to electric vehicles and duplication across items such as engines and gear-boxes. The much discussed possible venture with GM looks off the cards. GM is pulling out of Europe altogether due to its failure with the Opel and Vauxhall brands.

A deal with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKPY) is discussed quite often. There would be much duplication in Europe where both are strong in small vehicles. An alliance might work better as for instance, it worked well for the Renault and Nissan brands. Auto manufacturing is moving increasingly towards electrification, software and autonomous vehicles. The next predator could be an Internet giant such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) buying an auto company. It would be no surprise to see Marchionne involved in something of that nature before he steps down.

In China, FCA has a long-standing joint venture with Guangzhou Auto for manufacturing Fiat and Jeep autos. The Jeep "Cherokee" and "Renegade" are both produced there. The company recently showed a Jeep model, the "Yuntu" developed specifically for the Chinese market. This is pictured below:

Maserati has been selling well in the country. The company forecast its sales will increase 47% to 18,000 units this year.The company has been reported to be in discussions with BAIC Group to broaden its range of products in China.

Marchionne is due to retire in April 2019. The Board is reported to be looking already for the successor. This is likely to come from an internal candidate. Marchionne's success has been predicated on strong brands. Jeep has been a worldwide success, Ram a North American success, Fiat a European success and Maserati a worldwide success.

Alfa Romeo.

The latest brand push from FCA has come with the iconic Alfa Romeo brand. My previous article gives more details on the product range.

For the USA, it could be a hard sell against the incumbent German luxury marques. By year-end, there should be 215 Alfa dealers in the USA. That's not a big number. There will though be joint marketing with the established Maserati network. A lot of expectation is being put on the new SUV, the "Stelvio". One-quarter of premium brand sales in the USA are for SUV's.

The U.S. auto market is on a cyclical downturn this year anyway, as the latest sales figures show. FCA sales were down in June but the share price had an uptick as the decline was less than expected. One reason for the sales decline is the fact that big auto companies are backing down somewhat from the old policy of ramping up deliveries to rental companies at low margins. The only FCA brands that saw increased sales were Ram up 6% and Alfa up 2725% (but to just 1017 units). Importantly though, the average transaction price was up 5.6% year-on-year.

In Europe, the Alfa Romeo "Stelvio" and "Giulia" saloon are surpassing expectations. The latest sales figures for June show Alfa sales up 36.7%. FCA sales, in general, were up 10.5% for the month, against a market increase in general of 2.1%. FCA's ever-increasing market share is shown by the figures for year-to-date. FCA sales are up 10.5% against a market increase of 4.6%.

The Fiat brand is the mainstay FCA in Europe. The Fiat 500 and the Fiat "Panda" are dominant market leaders in the "A' segment. The new Fiat "Tipo" is the market leader now in the "C" segment. The key role for Alfa is to increase profitability compared to the lower margin Fiat range.

FCA has especially good news on the auto market in Italy, where of course the company is historically very strong. Italian auto sales rose 13% in June. Alfa sales were up 23% to 4,700 units. The Jeep brand continued its strong performance, up 19% for the month.

FCA now has a bigger market share in Europe than its Detroit rivals. For the month of June Ford was down to 6.5% and GM down to 6.2%. GM is of course in the process of pulling out of Europe altogether.

Financials.

It is arguable that the sum of the parts of FCA is far greater than the whole. For instance, Morgan Stanley recently reckoned it would be a good idea for FCA to spin off its Jeep brand. It calculated it could be worth as much as the whole of FCA at current stock prices. This is a result of Marchionne's successful brand strategy.

FCA has been kind to its shareholders compared to the other auto giants. I've been recommending it for a couple of years and it's been a good investment. The 1-year stock chart below illustrates this:

With the Q2 results coming up this week, there could be some movement up or down in the price. For me, any downwards movement is just a further Buy opportunity. This is despite the fact that the stock is currently close to its 52-week highs.

One should look out in the results for details on profit margins and debt levels. Market cap at US$18.5 billion as against Enterprise Value of US$23.3 billion illustrates the debt situation. Long-term debt has however been on a continuously reducing level since 2012. The results for Q1 up to end March 2017 showed another meaningful debt reduction in the quarter. Higher profit margins or strategic sales of assets are ways this is likely to get further reduced.

Gross profit in Q1 was 14.3%. Operating profit margin was 4.67%. Net profit margin was only 1.76%. A recent report by S & P Global (subscription required) was confident profits could expand sharply on the back of global penetration of new products and cost efficiencies in place.

The valuations are compelling. This is shown below, with the comparison made with the S & P Global BMI Consumer Discretionary as provided by Charles Schwab (subscription required):

Price/Earnings 8.22 (S & P 19.88).

Price/Forecasted Earnings 4.24 (S & P 17.59).

Price/Sales 0.14 (S & P 1.10).

Price/Cash Flow 2.07 ( S & P 11.17)

Based on valuation metrics, it's hard to find a stronger Buy signal anywhere. Of course, some believe the auto industry is in a cyclical decline, and other auto companies could be seen as good value picks as well.

Conclusion.

More than GM and Ford, FCA has promise in other markets as well, which I have written about previously. In South America, they are market leaders in a depressed market. They have very modern facilities in Brazil and Argentina to take advantage of any improvement when it finally comes there. There are signs of increased industrial production in these two markets, though political risks remain high.

The biggest question market long-term is their commitment, or lack of it, to electric vehicles. At the Q2 earnings call, it will be interesting to see if there is any comment about their co-operation with Google's Waymo division. Recent estimates by Morgan Stanley reckoned Waymo's sales would exceed US$200 billion by 2030. The diesel emissions situation could also be viewed as a potential negative for the company. However, it seems "everyone has been doing it" if recent reports of emissions collision between Volkswagen, Audi, BMW and Porsche brands turn out to be true.

FCA has a debt of approximately 5 billion euros. Marchionne's target is to have 4 billion euros in cash by the time he retires. The luxury marques within the Group will be key to achieving this. Sell-offs of some of the parts remains a strong option for the company. The valuation metrics point to continuing upwards movement in the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU. AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.