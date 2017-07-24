Why Amazon Needs To Improve Its B2B E-Commerce Presence

Improving its B2B e-commerce presence is more important than growing a brick-and-mortar network of groceries or pharmacies. Amazon’s strength has always been online selling, not traditional retail.

The multi-trillion-dollar global B2B e-commerce trade is obviously Amazon’s next growth catalyst. Amazon cannot rely forever on its B2C online marketplace to drive growth.

It’s been more than two years since Amazon Business was launched in the U.S. It has been expanded to the U.K., India, and Germany.

However, I am more interested on how Amazon can compete better with Alibaba. Alibaba has proven itself well-versed in Business-to-Business or B2B e-commerce.

I appreciate Amazon buying a traditional grocery retailer in Whole Foods. It’s another expression of its long-held Business-to-Consumer strategy.

I like Amazon’s (AMZN) $13.7 billion takeover of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). Amazon touts an estimated 85 million-strong army of U.S. Prime subscribers. Some of them could soon enjoy special discounts on usually expensive organic food/grocery items of Whole Foods.

However, I am more interested to see if Amazon can focus becoming more like Alibaba (BABA). The business of retailing organic food is never going to be as big as the global Business-to-Business [B2B] e-commerce industry.

It was earlier projected that B2B e-commerce is going to become a $6.7 trillion global trade by year 2020. Amazon’s future will largely be dictated on how smartly it could counter Alibaba’s early lead in the wholesale B2B e-commerce industry.

It’s been more than two years since Jeff Bezos launched its B2B marketplace, Amazon Business, and yet it is still not recognized as one of the top firms for global B2B e-commerce.

(Source: Amazon/Alibaba)

The higher Price/Sales valuation of Alibaba is likely because of its B2B-centric online marketplace focus. Maybe five years from now AMZN will also enjoy a 12x P/S valuation after it also has established itself as a giant in global B2B e-commerce.

(Source: Morningstar)

I used a P/S valuation ratio because three years ago a Seeking Alpha reader told me to use it rather than P/E when comparing momentum growth companies.

Why B2B Is Important To Amazon’s Future

Unlike Amazon’s Business-to-Consumer [B2C] focus, Alibaba is long considered as the visionary leader in global Business-to-Business e-commerce. Due to Alibaba’s early emphasis on B2B, it always had a larger GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) than Amazon. Alibaba's 2016 GMV was over 3 trillion yuan ($444,404,940,000). The estimated GMV of Amazon last year was $240 billion.

Operating an online marketplace that strongly focuses on B2B (rather than B2C) is why Alibaba touts better net income performance than Amazon. Based on the chart below, Alibaba also enjoys higher operating margin than Amazon. The margins on hosting B2B e-commerce transactions are better than Amazon’s B2C online selling.

(Source: YCharts)

It is also an open secret that many third-party vendors at Amazon’s B2C marketplace buy wholesale from Chinese B2B operators like Alibaba and Globalsources.com. Instead of letting Alibaba flourish unchecked as the wholesale goods facilitator for third-party vendors at Amazon, it might be time for Bezos to start fortifying his long-term B2B strategy.

It’s not going to happen soon, but Amazon’s B2C business growth rate is eventually going to hit a plateau. With Alibaba also expanding its B2C e-commerce business outside China, Amazon might not sustain a 21% or more annual revenue growth rate for the next 10 years.

Further, Alibaba is actively reaching out to American online sellers to sell their U.S. products at its Tmall and Taobao online marketplaces for the China market.

(Source: YCharts)

Challenging the global reach of Alibaba’s B2B e-commerce portal ought to be a top priority for Amazon. Amazon Business can start pirating away the top B2B vendors and trade suppliers at Alibaba and Globalsources.com. Amazon excels in using a low-margin approach to dominate the B2C e-commerce business. Low-ball pricing could also help Amazon attract suppliers and B2B vendors to its Amazon Business platform.

By offering Asia or China-based suppliers a notably lower transaction fee than Alibaba is offering now, some of them might eventually defect to Amazon Business.

Conclusion

The estimated 85 million-strong army of Amazon Prime U.S. subscribers is an easy justification why we should stay long AMZN. However, the potential growth contribution of Amazon Business is a strong reason for us to actually buy more AMZN shares.

Bezos has expanded Amazon Business to the U.K., Germany, and India. Yes, Amazon Business is likely smaller when compared to Alibaba’s giant B2B-centric e-commerce platform.

On the other hand, small things that get tender loving care usually can only get bigger and bigger. Bigger share of the multi-trillion global B2B e-commerce industry is definitely going to boost AMZN to higher valuation.

In my book, Amazon should put more priority on building its presence in the global business-to-business e-commerce. B2B e-commerce is more important than building a network of brick-and-mortar groceries and/or pharmacies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.