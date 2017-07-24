TrustCo: A Dazzling Regional Bank

TrustCo Bank Corp (NASDAQ:TRST) has just reported earnings and the Street is celebrating the report by bidding the name up today. Back in the winter, I said we would reassess under $8, and then told you to buy the name in May when it dipped to under $7.50. Nothing has changed with the fundamentals beyond the fact that they have been bolstered by an improving outlook for banks in general on the back of rising rates and a stronger economy. When I first covered the name in depth, I argued you could still trust in this regional bank and that I wasn't backing away. I stood firm on a buy call back when shares were yielding over 5%. In the article, I asked simply "how often do you find a safe 5% yield?" Well, we no longer have that hefty a yield, but we still have a respectable 3.5% yield with room for capital appreciation. So how is the name doing?

The name keeps chugging along steadily here. The company reported a top and bottom line beat. This follows a Q2 2016, which saw top-line beats and in line bottom lines, but a Q3 which posted a top-line miss. Q4 was a top-line beat, while Q1 2017 was in line. Thus, TrustCo as a whole has been reliable, and the analyst coverage is pretty accurate, but this time TrustCo continues surpassed expectations with vigor. TrustCo's Q2 2017 core net income was up to $12.2 million from $10.5 million in Q2 2016. This is a 17% increase in earnings. It was also up strongly from the last few quarters. This is a solid result and the numbers show earnings per share of $0.12, which beat consensus estimates by a penny. Further, this is easily once again covering the dividend of $0.066, which is a key fact. The top-line revenues came in at $43.04 million, which beat estimates by about $1.5 million. Robert J McCormick, president and CEO, said:

"We are pleased to be able to report a 17% increase in net income in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the second quarter of 2016. Improved revenue growth and expense control combined to produce a solid quarter and an encouraging first half of 2017. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has enabled us to produce consistent earnings, maintain strong liquidity and capital and allowed us to continue to grow our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions. In terms of our core business, we continue to add customer relationships, which ultimately drive future growth. We will continue to take advantage of opportunities as they are presented during the balance of 2017 and beyond."

Conservative, traditional banking. That is what I see here and is reflected in the CEO commentary. When I cover large banks, which have complicated balance sheets and are in all areas of banking, I always point out that traditional banking, that is loans and deposits, are what grow the business. So back to TrustCo, which saw great headline numbers, but we need to ask what drove these headline numbers? Well, let's start with the all-important efficiency ratio. This ratio measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, and net interest yield measures the basis points the company earns over the cost of funds. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, TrustCo's efficiency ratio is among the strongest of all regional banks, and it came in at 53.33%. This is a nice improvement from the 57.70% last year, and from 55.81% in the sequential quarter. I am incredibly pleased with this result as it shows the bank invests money wisely and generates a substantial return.

What about loans and deposits? These are critical. Well, average loans were up $150 million, or over 4.5% year over year. Total loans have once again reached an all-time high of $3.51 billion. At the same time, deposits were up to a new record. Most of the gains in deposits came from core deposit accounts. Average core deposits were up $110 million versus Q2 2016, or 1.8%. These deposits reflect longer-term customer accounts, and so are more stable. On top of that, deposits per branch were up to an average $29.2 million, versus $28.8 million a year ago.

Bottom line? This tiny regional bank is a winner. While the stock has crept back up to that $8.00 per share price where I consider the stock relatively fairly valued in my estimation, any time it dips toward $7.50 I would be buying. Collect and reinvest those dividends. As interest rates are rising, the bank should see solid gains and real earnings growth.

