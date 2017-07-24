AMD: King Of The Crossover

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is the one and only company that has vast experience and design capability in the CPU and GPU markets, and this advantage should be leveraged to its fullest potential. APUs are one of the fruit of this advantage, and I think AMD would do well to make the technology a focal point of the company's strategy going forward, beginning with Raven Ridge's launch in 2H 2017.

Aside from their use in gaming consoles like Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox and Sony's (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation, which I covered in an article last week, APUs have generally failed to latch on as well as might be expected for such an innovative concept. Having an integrated CPU and GPU on the same chip significantly reduces power consumption and improves the rate of data transfer between the CPU and GPU components.

Competition isn't really a problem here as the consensus is that AMD's APUs deliver much better performance with greater cost efficiency. This is primarily because APUs are specialized to be a hybrid whereas virtually all of Intel's CPUs come with integrated graphics regardless of their use cases. But despite that APUs are better than Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) comparable offerings and provide significant power and cost efficiency advantages to separate CPU and GPU architectures, they haven't really caught on.

This might change with AMD's upcoming Raven Ridge APU, which is expected to launch in 2H 2017, likely closer to Q4 2017. The processors, which will be branded under the Ryzen name, will utilize AMD's Zen and Vega architectures for the CPU and GPU respectively, will feature 4 Zen cores and 11 Vega cores, are expected to provide a 50% performance boost over the last generation of mobile chips, and will likely retail for less than $250.

Raven Ridge processors will primarily target the low-end laptop and desktop markets along with mobile applications like tablets and smartphones. How successful they will be in these markets is anyone's guess, but as an AMD shareholder, I do have a preferred strategy for the company to follow. I've been saying for a while that AMD's primary competitive advantage in the modern processor industry is that, while Intel and Nvidia (NVDA) dominate their respective markets, AMD is the only one that can dominate the overlap between the CPU and GPU markets - APUs are just a name AMD came up with to try and coin themselves as the king of the crossover between the two. And in most respects, they are the king.

But to this point, the APU kingdom has been rather small. I want to see AMD take an extremely aggressive approach in selling these processors into the low-end computer and the mobile markets because they have perhaps the most compelling selling point of any of AMD's products.

AMD's desktop CPUs aren't better than Intel's except on cost, AMD's dGPUs aren't better than Nvidia's except on cost, but AMD's APUs are unique and offer better performance than any other comparable product. No company can truly make an integrated CPU and GPU on a single chip like AMD can, and the company has to spend and push aggressively to widen its total addressable market.

Overall, Raven Ridge APUs are expected to offer 50% better CPU performance, 40% better graphics performance, and 50% lower power consumption, which seems to indicate the processors have a good shot at procuring design wins and reaching closer to their fullest potential. APUs are one of the few product markets where AMD doesn't have to rely on a low-cost differentiation model, making the processors important to the company's overall profit margin.

While it's still early and we haven't heard much in the way of design wins for Raven Ridge, if AMD has truly boosted the performance and reduced power requirements to the extent they claim, the next generation of APUs could be a breakthrough in the low-end and mobile markets.

From an investment perspective, I think APUs are an uncertain opportunity at this time due to how little we know about Raven Ridge's expected sales contribution, but considering the claimed performance boosts, I think there is a sizable amount of potential upside in this aspect of AMD's business. The lack of competition in this market make it ripe for the picking should AMD be able to execute well, which seems doable considering the expected performance gains for Raven Ridge.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.