Why Bullish Chinese Demand Is Set To Lift Oil Prices

Chinese demand should benefit from new import quotas, a return of refining demand after a record maintenance season, and strong seasonality for crude and refined products in China.

An abnormally large refining maintenance season in China and declining manufacturing PMI data was partially responsible for unusually weak global oil demand in the first half of 2017, tempering prices.

In the first half of 2017, the market was generally obsessed with supply issues as the source of oil price woes. The general narrative was that the U.S. supply recovery is more aggressive than anticipated with the U.S. oil directed rig count up 45% YTD, and production up over 300,000 bpd. On top of this, strong OPEC compliance (97% average YTD to the end of June) was not matched by equal cuts to exports, with YTD OPEC exports averaging only -400,000 bpd. Saudi Arabia and Iran chose to dump inventories to maintain export revenue.

These supply focuses, however, were never the complete driver of oil price weakness in the first half, with the true culprit being unusually weak Chinese and Indian demand. The year-to-date inventory picture on a global level has actually been exceedingly positive, and despite this prices have remained weak.

For example, inventories in OPEC have been making steady downward progress, which is what would be expected during the early stages of a re-balancing process. Typically, net producing regions are last to fill during an oversupply period, and first to drain during a period of under-supply as crude makes its way to net consumption regions. This has been happening with Saudi crude stocks, which are now only 259 million barrels, the lowest since 2012:

Source: John Kemp

Iranian floating storage is in a similar situation, declining from 38 million barrels at the start of November 2016, to 9 million barrels today. The inventory draws then moved over to the OECD region, with OECD stocks in decline as well since the start of the year, and progressing towards the 5-year average:

Asian demand explains why prices are weak despite inventory draws

While global inventory trends have been positive, the issue is that these inventory draws have largely been simply re-located to Asia and in particular, China. This is evident in U.S. to China crude exports, which grew from 76,000 bpd in November 2016, to 323,000 in April 2016. Chinese independent or "teapot" refineries ramped up imports to record levels in the first part of 2017, due to fear of being penalized for slow use of import quotas. China used to reward full-year import quotas to refiners, but in 2017 started awarding them in several rounds.

As a result, Chinese producers over-imported early in the year, leading to bloated crude and refined products stocks. After a major drop off of imports in April (from 9.1 to 8.3 million barrels per day), Chinese imports have resumed their strength, and this has been supported (after a period of uncertainty), by China rewarding refiners a second, larger batch of import quotas in June.

Despite the high crude imports, China (and Asia in general) faced an unusually large and protracted refinery shutdown season in the first half of the year, exacerbated by falling manufacturing demand, which prevented China from effectively using the crude it was importing, leading to storage builds. Tanker Trackers reports Chinese crude stocks built by 225 million barrels year-to-date.

Chinese & Asian Refinery Outages (Source: Scotiabank)

As evident in the above chart, this year's maintenance outages were substantial, and were the largest since 2012 according to a note to clients from Scotiabank.

Demand from China should bounce back in the second half

China & broader Asia is the final region in which the global re-balancing will occur, as it represents one of the largest net consumption regions, and increasing demand should accelerate this process. Imports into China should be supported by new quotas, and while China's large refinery maintenance season is still underway (due to plentiful stocks and further seasonal maintenance), a major return in refining capacity in the coming months will bolster demand.

In addition to this, the Chinese Caixin PMI, after declining for 3 consecutive months, posted its first positive result for the month of June, only July 2nd. The Caixin PMI is a survey of small and mid-sized manufacturers, and is considered one of the most important demand indicators. A score above 50 indicates rising manufacturing activity, and June saw a score of 50.4.

As seen in the below chart, this represents a bounce back after months of declining PMI data. I overlaid the price of WTI crude oil to show just how important this measure of demand is:

Source: Adam Mancini

Of course, this is just one month, but it is nonetheless an important point of data to observe. There is some seasonality to manufacturing PMI data, with the second half of the year typically observing stronger PMI results than the first half. In addition, the heavy refinery maintenance in the first half of the year likely encouraged refining product de-stocking, which will support refining demand going into the fall season, which will coincide with the period of seasonal strength for Chinese total refined products demand. As evident in the below chart, the fall typically sees peak annual demand:

Source: IEA OMR.

The second half of 2017 should bring firmer Chinese demand, and this will likely be assisted by improving Indian petroleum demand (up year-over-year for 3 months now after 3 months of declines post-demonetization). The IEA sees overall global demand up 2.1 million barrels per day in the second half of the year from the first half. This is a historically large increase in demand from the first to the second half, and with global demand functioning properly again, investors should see this reflected in oil price strength.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.