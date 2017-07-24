Vertex Looks Attractive With New Positive Data, Acquisition Buzz

By S. Mitra

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) develops therapies for serious and orphan diseases. It particularly focuses on the Cystic Fibrosis market, where it has already carved a niche. The company has two drugs in the market and is continuously expanding the label indication for them. Vertex's efforts have been appreciated by the stock market and its stock gained over 121 percent this year so far. It is expected to continue its upward momentum as the company recently reported positive data from an early stage trial for a new indication for its Kalydeco drug. Apart from this, the company's name also frequently comes up as an attractive M&A target, giving an extra push to its stock. Overall, the company shows strong long term potential to perform well, making its stock an attractive option for value investors.

Vertex recently came out with its Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies results for its triple combination cystic fibrosis therapies, underlining the company's focus on this crippling genetic ailment. The company currently has Kalydeco and Orkambi in its portfolio. Kalydeco, Vertex's brand name for ivacaftor is used for treating Cystic Fibrosis patients exhibiting any of 33 specific mutations which are responsive to this treatment. Out of these 33 specifications, 23 have been added in May this year, after the FDA approved for additional indications. The most immediate impact of the approval was the upward guidance for Kalydeco revenue. Vertex expects Kalydeco to earn $770 million in revenue, up from its previous estimate of $740 million in revenue for 2017.

Vertex is also working towards getting the drug approved for additional mutations. The drug also has the distinction of being the first medicine which addresses the underlying cause of the disease. Cystic Fibrosis is estimated to afflict over 75,000 people in the US, Europe and Australia, which are the primary markets for Kalydeco. The company's endeavor to expand the label for its current drug shows robust promise as there are nearly 2000 different mutations for Cystic Fibrosis. With each new mutation added to its label, Vertex gains more ground in the Cystic Fibrosis market. The addressable market stood at only 1,200 patients in 2012 when the drug was first approved by the FDA. Since then, the company has constantly added new indications, expanding the market. It boosted its position with combination therapies which resulted in the FDA approval for Orkambi in 2015. Orkambi is a mixture of ivacaftor and lumacaftor and is designed to treat patients age 6 years and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation (F508del/F508del) in their CYSTIC FIBROSISTR gene. The market size for Orkambi is estimated at 25,000 patients in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia. The company took the same approach with Orkambi to increase its addressable market.

While the company is plodding along well to continuously expand its market and consequently push its stock price upward, an interesting side effect is the M&A buzz in the market. The speculations about Vertex being a choice M&A target have been around for quite some time. The rumors have been revived following the company's better than expected triple combination data. One of the most prominent companies which may be interested in snapping up Vertex is Gilead. However, investors should keep in mind that neither companies have made any announcement in this regard and it remains what it is, a mere rumor. At the same time, the rumors also underline the strong fundamentals of Vertex and its apparently attractive prospects ahead.

The company shows robust long term potential and its stock performance look encouraging as well. It has gained over 80 percent in the past 12 months while its YTD gain stands at impressive an 121 percent. The stock is on a spree to create new 52 weeks high. While investors with large risk appetite may still create a new position in the stock as it seems to have enough ammunition to sustain its upward climb, it is advisable to wait for pullbacks and use the opportunities to build gradual positions in the stock. The upcoming months will show the impact of the company's latest approval wins and these catalysts will fuel the stock price's growth in a substantial manner, creating value for medium to long term investors.

Some of the shortcomings of Vertex which investors need to keep in mind are the potential competitors. Some of the major companies which are working to develop Cystic Fibrosis therapies are AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Synspira. AbbVie is collaborating with Galapagos for developing triple combination therapies for the condition. However, the companies have only recently completed their Phase 1 studies and hence are a long way from entering the market. Vertex, in the meantime, has already created a strong foothold in the market. Synspira , on the other hand, has yet to start Phase 1. Overall, Vertex remains a safe bet for value investors.

