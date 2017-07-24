Buy Park Hotels To Diversify Your Income Portfolio

Like other REITs, lodging is out of favor due to interest rate fears. It is also susceptible to economic fears.

Business Description

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is a newly listed, internally managed lodging REIT that spun out of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in January 2017 as a result of Hilton’s asset-light strategy. Park is one of the largest publicly traded REITs and owns a geographically diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts focusing in the upper-upscale and luxury segments.

Investment Thesis

Park Hotels & Resorts is a buy (and hold) candidate based on favorable sector outlook in the medium-term, balance sheet strength, and a secure high yield.

I had originally hypothesized that Park Hotels & Resorts will be relatively undervalued compared to Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST), but analysis revealed that HST is just as cheap. I recommend targeting the largest full-service players, as their diversity provides more downside protection in an industry downturn, and full-service hotels are more resistant to AirBnB-type supply shocks.

Reasons for Recommendation

Favorable subsector prospects: Despite the Fed toning down its hawkish rhetoric in recent weeks, the next interest rate move is still going to be an uptick. Lodging is the most resilient real estate subsector in a rising rate environment because hotels have the luxury of being able to adjust their prices dynamically – if we use the “REITs are bond proxies” analogy, lodging REITs will be the equivalent of floating-rate bonds with zero duration. This is in direct contrast to REITs in the net lease and office subsectors, whose returns are highly susceptible to interest rate changes due to the long-term nature of leases.



Pristine balance sheet: Park has a clean balance sheet. More than 70% of its debt is fixed rate with a weighted-average rate of 4.25%. The biggest material near-term maturity is not until December 2021 in the form of a $750m term loan. The lack of property level is remarkable – 55 out of 67 properties are encumbered by mortgages - which signals an abundance of acquisition dry powder when investment opportunities arise.

Collection of prime, iconic assets in favorable gateway locations: Park’s properties are located mostly located in gateway markets with prime location (New York Hilton Midtown is right next to the world-famous Halal Guys). 74% of PK’s EBITDA come from coastal markets and the property portfolio is extremely high quality (Average Day Rate is $203). The supply picture is favorable, as the REIT’s top markets Oahu, Orlando, San Francisco, and Chicago all face below-average supply growth in the near-term.

Underappreciated due to lack of history: Park Hotels & Resorts has only been an independent company for a little over 6 months, but it is already one of the largest blue chip REITs. Despite its premium properties and size, Park trades at one of the highest yields within the sector, higher than players with weaker balance sheets, lower quality properties.

Dividend growth potential: Management has indicated a target FFO payout ratio of 65% to 70%. Based on the guidance mid-point for 2017 and 65% payout, the dividend will at least be raised 3.2% to 0.44/quarter in 2017.

Key Investment Risks

Low efficiency relative to size: As one of the largest REITs around, investors would expect economies of scale to benefit the firm in the form of lower overhead. This is currently not the case as Parks Hotels & Resort is going through growing pains of being a new independent company. PK’s corporate expense ratio is the second highest among its peer group. There could be additional operational upside if PK is able to realize economies of scale, but there is also a risk that the gains may never materialize.

Sensitive to lodging cycle dynamics: Lodging REITs are notoriously sensitive to the economy and consumer/corporate spending. A bet on any lodging REIT is a bet on the continued health of the domestic economy. That being said, the low payout ratio for PK (63%) provides ample security in the case of a downturn. Financing will also not be a big concern as most properties are unencumbered.

Valuation and Recommendation

Valuation: I choose to compare PK to HST, the largest player who also began its history as a spin-off from a storied hotel conglomerate (Marriott):

The two REITs are fairly comparable across the board, with two notable exceptions. HST has lower leverage (which resulted in a lower FFO yield) and is able to diversify brand revenue away from its former parent. While PK does have a higher yield, that is simply a result of higher leverage and payout ratio. This does not mean PK’s dividend is in any danger, nor does it have high leverage - it is just a factor of HST playing a very conservative game.

Recommendation: PK is an ideal long-term core holding for investors who are looking to diversify their income portfolios, and also a buy for those looking to boost upside potential in the real estate.

