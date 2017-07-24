YY, Inc.: Better Than Momo?

YY, Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is a better streaming play as it has a lower market cap than Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) despite the fact that the company witnessed higher mobile user growth in the most recent quarter, commands the market share, and generates higher revenue compared to Momo.

Secondly, the company is an attractive acquisition target due to its small size relative to big players like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Stringent regulation in the industry will initiate consolidation kick-starting the acquisitive potential of YY. And YY is a better acquisition given its lower relative value per user compared to Momo.

About the Company

YY, Inc. is predominantly a live streaming platform, which facilitates its users to broadcast live activities individually or in groups. Users can create or join online activities ranging from music shows and online games to live game broadcasting and e-learning. Key platforms of the company include YY Live, which features music, entertainment and sports streaming, and Huya Broadcasting, featuring game play streaming. Primary competitors of the company include Momo, Inc., Yingke and DouyuTV.com. The company owns several domains including YY.com, Huya.com, Zhiniu8.com, Duowan.com and 100.com. YY was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Revenue Insights

YY generated $1.18 billion in revenue during year ended 2016, an increase of ~39% on a Y/Y basis. Revenue classification is as follows:

Source: YY, Inc. SEC Filings 20-F 2016

It can be seen that YY is only witnessing growth in live streaming; all other revenue generators are shrinking. The company primarily generates its revenue through live streaming. Live streaming was responsible for around 85.7% of the company’s revenue during the fiscal year ended 2016.

Note that streaming revenue is shifting towards mobile. The company generated 49.6% of total streaming revenue from mobile during the quarter ended December 2016 as compared to 33.4% during the same quarter last year.

Source: YY, Inc. SEC Filings 20-F 2016

Other revenue streams include online games, membership subscriptions, online education and online advertising and promotion. Regarding online games, the revenue is concentrated. During year ended 2016, five online games contributed 37.2% towards the “online games” revenue of the company. Note that YY caters primarily to the online PC games market; it might not be able to materially benefit from the growth of mobile gaming in China. Nonetheless, online games make up only around 7.7% of the total revenue of the company.

The company monetizes its live stream through in-channel virtual items. In simple words, consumers can access the basic service for free while paying for additional features by purchasing virtual items; it’s the same model that is famous for most of the online games in China.

To review, the company is exposed to the growth of live streaming as almost all of its revenue comes from that segment. Let’s see how the shape of live streaming industry in China is.

Industry Insights

China has become the home for the adoption of live streaming. According to PWC, live stream apps in China serve around 200 million monthly active users.

Live video streaming created revenue of around $4.3 billion in China’s market, which is expected to triple by the end 2020, notes China Renaissance Securities. According to iResearch, China’s live video stream market is expected to reach $13.1 billion by 2019, an increase of 43.2% p.a. through 2019.

Source: iResearch (Report in Chinese)

Credit Suisse, however, thinks that the market will be worth $5 billion by the end of 2017 and the growth will slow down going into 2018. Statista is quite bullish about the video streaming market and forecasts more that 53% growth in 2018 followed by a 31% growth in 2019. Overall, live streaming industry is up and running in China.

A key industry development is the recent inspection launched by China’s Ministry of Culture, or MOC. Inspection is targeting offensive content including obscenity. Streaming industry inherently has such risks. Therefore, inspection can result in crackdowns on performers and affect revenues of companies going forward. The State Administration of Radio Film and Television (SARFT) also tightened regulatory supervision towards the end of last year. The bottom line is that this will affect the revenues of companies in the streaming industry.

New regulation instructs platform operators not to allow hosts from outside mainland China without the permission of MOC and to record all streaming content for 60 days.

These regulations will increase the cost of administration and increase the barriers to entry. This is a positive development for big players as it will drive competition out of the market while paving the way for industry consolidation. However, the benefits of consolidation will be to some extent offset by the revenue lost amid increased regulation for performers and increased administrative costs for platform owners.

To review, live streaming market is set to grow in China. Forecasts vary but industry watchers agree that growth is expected. Evolution of regulation is expected to take a toll out of industry revenues. Cost increases, as a result of regulation, will lead to consolidation. This will benefit the leaders in the industry. Also, this puts small sized leaders in an attractive position as far as acquisitive potential is concerned.

Thesis

YY is a small leader in a growing live streaming space. On one hand, the company is a leading revenue generator in the industry, which can help it to withstand cost increases ignited by regulation. On the other hand, it’s small enough to be an acquisition target for a large internet company in China. As regulation will force consolidation, YY will become an attractive target. Our bull thesis is based on the following key points.

YY is the leader in the market capturing a large chunk of streaming revenue from China’s market. iResearch noted that YY generated 64% of the total revenue captured by the four large corporations in the streaming space.





Source: Tech Node and SEC filings

As a leader, the company is set to benefit from the regulation levied on the industry recently. Deutsche Bank notes that:

“Ever-tightening regulation and lack of capital should drive small players to exit. Industry leaders should gain market share during this consolidation.”

It went on to say that YY will have a long-term competitive advantage.

There are indications of adherence to regulations. Note that YY, Inc. is not among the ones to be inspected during the first round by MOC. This indicates MOC’s confidence in YY, which is probably driven by the company's adherence to regulation.

Note that SARFT vowed to tighten regulation last September. However, this didn’t affect the live streaming growth or revenue of YY, which is also an indication of company’s adherence to government regulation.

Therefore, increasing regulation oversight doesn’t seem to be a problem for YY. And the negative impact will only come from the costs of saving performer videos for 60 days.

The company's performance metrics are witnessing impressive growth. During three months ended December 2016, MAUs stood at 96.1 million and 56 million for PC and mobile respectively. The company had around 11 million paying user during year ended 2016, an increase of astonishing 89% on a year-over-year basis.

Double-digit active user growth was also witnessed during the most recent quarter. Further, the company is closing the gap with Momo in terms of monthly active users. Mobile MAUs stand around 62.6 million, a sequential increase of around 11%. Note that Momo has 85.2 million mobile MAUs as of quarter ending March 2017.

However, we are inclined towards YY amid cheap valuation and strong PC base of around 100 million that has the potential to shift towards mobile going forward.

YY is priced cheaply yet it has a comparable user growth to Momo. See the graph below:



Source: SEC Filings and Focus Equity estimates

Value/MAU is calculated based on the market cap and mobile MAUs of both the companies.

Note that Value/MAU is much lower if PC users are included for YY. For comparison with MOMO, only mobile MAUs are used in the denominator for YY. However, total subscribers of the company, PC and Mobile, are roughly more than 150 million. Value/Total MAUs will drop down to 25.1 if Value/MAUs is based on total MAUs. The point is that market cap for YY is much lower based on its user base compared to Momo.

Some would argue growth to be the factor for higher valuation of Momo. However, if we look at quarterly MAU growth, YY has the lead. YY reported user growth of 11% sequentially as compared to 5% growth witnessed by Momo. Active user growth has slowed down for Momo while YY maintained its user growth. See below:

Source: Earnings Reports YY, Inc. and Momo, Focus Equity Estimates

It seems like YY’s mobile penetration is slowing down the growth of Momo’s live streaming App. YY's focus towards mobile along with cheap valuation makes it a relatively better proposition if one is looking for streaming exposure.

YY is an attractive acquisition target. Firstly, growth of the industry along with small size of YY makes it an acquisition target. Secondly, increasing regulation will initiate consolidation, which makes the chances of an acquisition go up even further.

From a Valuation Standpoint, YY is Quite Cheap

YY, Inc. is trading around a forward PE of 12 while Momo is trading around 26, which is more than double YY’s PE based on 2017 earnings. We have already seen that value per MAU is lower for YY despite higher growth in user acquisition. Further, economic value add reveals upside for YY.

Assumptions:

Earnings are expected to grow at 3% p.a. during 2019-2022.

1% earnings growth is assumed in perpetuity.

Analyst consensus earnings are used for 2017 and 2018.

Cost of equity is expected to grow in line with earnings growth.

CAPM is used to calculate the cost of equity.

Source: Focus Equity Estimates

Valuation sheet reveals a price target of $81.9, translating into an upside of around 22%.

Final Thoughts

Live streaming is expected to grow in China. YY will benefit amid its leading position in the market. The company is also an attractive acquisition target as it’s relatively small compared to the dominant internet players in China. Evolution in regulation will also benefit YY as a small player in the market, and industry consolidation will improve the cost structure leading to a better bottom line. YY is also priced cheaply relative to Momo despite recent growth on the mobile side. Economic value-added approach also indicates undervaluation. Overall, YY is a buy given strong industry growth and reasonable valuation.

Thesis Risks

As streaming market is set to grow in China, large players are naturally attracted to have a stake in the market. Tencent is backing games streaming player Douyu while Alibaba recently launched a live-streaming platform that can be used to promote products online in real time. The point is that YY doesn’t have the resources to compete with the big players of China’s internet space. However, growth of the industry makes YY an attractive acquisition target amid its relatively small size compared to the big guns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This publication is for informational purpose only and reflects the opinion of Focus Equity’s analysts. This opinion doesn’t constitute a professional investment advice. Our senior technology analyst compiled this research piece. Focus Equity is a team of analysts that strives to provide investment ideas to the U.S. equity investors.