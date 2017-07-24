I Think Gilead Is Worth More than $86 Per Share

The video below discusses the assumptions that went into my DCF model for Gilead and my resulting value conclusion.

I estimate Gilead shares are currently worth $86 per share despite my assumption that revenues will decline substantially over the next ten years.

I recently ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis on Gilead. Based on the results of my analysis, I believe Gilead is the best value in the large-cap biotech space.

Call me strange, but there are few things I enjoy doing more during my spare time than creating discounted cash flow (DCF) models to value stocks. We all know that the intrinsic value of a stock is equal to the present value of its expected cash flows. Yet, few of us take the time to sit down and construct a DCF model for the companies we own and follow. Instead, many of us look at a stock and say, "Hey, it has a low PE!" or "Revenue will grow at 30% this year," or we simply rely on the analysis of others.

For me, going through the mental hoops necessary to construct a DCF valuation model has been beneficial to my investment portfolio because it forces me to convert my story for each company into actual numbers. I can then use those numbers (based on my underlying story for the company) to ultimately determine whether the stock is undervalued or overvalued in a very disciplined way.

See Professor Aswath Damodaran's new book, entitled Narrative and Numbers: The Value of Stories in Business, for more info about how to convert stories into numbers. It's an excellent book for any investor!

In the video below, I discuss the assumptions that went into my DCF model for Gilead Sciences (GILD) and my resulting value conclusion. This video is the first in a series of valuation videos I plan to publish exclusively on Seeking Alpha. If you disagree with any of my assumptions, please explain in the comments below. I always welcome constructive feedback and a good dialogue.

As the video explains, I estimate Gilead's revenues will decline substantially over the next ten years--from approximately $23 billion this year to about $16 billion in the terminal year. Specifically, I assume that revenues will decline an average of 10% per year over the next five years (from now through 2021), and an additional 1.5% per year over the following five years (from 2022 through 2026). After year ten, I assume that revenues will grow at just over two-percent (equal to the rate of the 10-Year Treasury Note).

I also assume that operating margins will contract quite substantially during that same period. The decline in revenues and contraction in operating margins results in free cash flow to the firm declining from my estimate of $11 billion this year to $5.5 billion in the terminal year. But despite the decline, I still expect the company to generate nearly $80 billion in cumulative free cash flow over the next 10 years ($55 billion on a present value basis) as the Hep C portfolio will remain a cash cow (a declining cash cow, but a cash cow nonetheless). In short, even though my model assumes that free cash flow will eventually decline to half its level this year, I still get a conservative equity value for the company of $114 billion or $86 per share. With shares trading just north of $73, there is still 15% upside potential.

As always, I welcome constructive feedback. If you disagree with any of the assumptions I made in my DCF model, I'd love to hear it in the comments below. And if you enjoyed the video, please follow me on Seeking Alpha. Thanks for reading and watching!

If interested, you can see the details of my valuation in this spreadsheet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

