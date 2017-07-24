Introducing 'Margin Of Safety Investing' By Kirk Spano

The first 250 members will receive a significant discount to the regular rate and the scheduled rate increase once we reach 1000 members.

I have launched this service at Seeking Alpha to help investors fully replace expensive, package selling, financial advisors.

While the concept of "safety first" might sound boring, it is essential to helping you take part in the opportunities of a changing world.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Margin of Safety Investing, a new Marketplace service by Kirk Spano).

Today, I am launching “Margin of Safety Investing,” which replicates the methods I have used to become "The World's Next Great Investing Columnist" at MarketWatch and one of the top ranked analysts published. My goals are to help you take advantage of the massive opportunities that a changing world represents, while building a margin of safety into every investment idea.

What Is “Margin of Safety Investing”?

This service is built on the simple to say, but hard to achieve, premise that every investment you make should have a margin of safety built in. It is a concept that Benjamin Graham talked about in his seminal book “The Intelligent Investor.” Said Graham:

“Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, ‘margin of safety.’”

The concept is so vital to investors, that perhaps the greatest investor to live and a student of Graham’s - Warren Buffett - said this of his mentor’s concept:

“The three most important words in investing...margin of safety.”

Legendary investor Seth Klarman described it as this:

“A margin of safety is achieved when securities are purchased at prices sufficiently below underlying value to allow for human error, bad luck or extreme volatility in a complex, unpredictable and rapidly changing world.

As I am imperfect and it seems the world is changing faster each year, having a margin of safety on everything I do is a comfort that gives me the confidence to invest in my analysis.

What’s Different About “MOSI”

There are many great services in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This one is designed to give you the chance to become your own financial advisor at a fraction of the cost of hiring one. I do that with two intertwined methods that will help you reduce risk through asset allocation and investment selection.

Asset allocation greatly influences both your portfolio's volatility and investment performance over time. I use an adaptation of Benjamin Graham’s asset allocation ideas that Warren Buffett has expanded on.

When you choose a free trial to Margin of Safety Investing, you will receive my free report:

Intelligent Asset Allocation: Better Returns and Lower Risk

This report offers a simplified way to use the sectors of the S&P 500 and global economy to build an asset allocation that keeps you on the right side of the big trends and cycles of the markets. My easy to use methodology can dramatically reduce your risk and increase returns even if you only use ETFs.

Asset allocation is only about half of the battle for building a margin of safety into a successful long-term portfolio. Investment selection to fill your asset allocation is also crucial.

When you sign up for a free trial to Margin of Safety Investing, you will also receive a free report that describes my 4-step process for finding good investments in the right markets with reduced risks.

I call this the "Core 4 Investing Method." When you sig up for a free trial, you will receive my complete report on how I select stocks and ETFs to invest in. It covers these four essential ingredients to finding solid investments:

Top down analysis of the biggest economic trends and cycles that are influencing the markets.

Consideration of the impact of government and central bank policy on the economy and markets.

Bottom up fundamental research seeking under-appreciated value.

Price trend analysis that respects that psychology is the key driver of asset prices.

Other services are devoted to covering just one of those four important factors for investing. I have learned that all are important and consider each one when making investment decisions.

By funneling dozens of professional and subscription services as well as information from hundreds of contacts gained through years of experience and media, I have been able to fine tune a way to miss most big losers and find some of tomorrow's best investments.

Who Am I?

I grew up in a working family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. My parents sacrificed to help me get a great education. I’ve seen how working Americans are treated by the financial industry and I don’t like it. I would like to help you build and protect your financial freedom.

I was named the “World’s Next Great Investing Columnist” after beating out nearly 200 other analysts and advisors for a MarketWatch of the Wall Street Journal Network competition. You can find hundreds of my articles online. Here are some of the things I’ve said:

December 2011 there would be a boom in U.S. oil shale.

2012 repeatedly said to buy shale stocks.

2012 recommended Facebook (FB) after its IPO bust.

February 2012 said to buy Exact Sciences (EXAS) under $10 per share.

April 2012 said to sell gold and predicted a multiyear dollar rally.

January 2013 declared in first article of year that your risk was missing the upside.

June 2014 called the oil crash.

July 2014 said to sell oil stocks.

Lately, I’ve been buying oil and gas stocks again against the grain.

There’s more of course, including my flubs. For instance, I’ve been early on quite a few investments. That’s why in 2007 I added price trend analysis to help manage trade entries and exits. That one move made all the difference in 2008 when I largely sidestepped the financial crisis for my clients.

Limited Time Offers for Early Subscribers

I am offering two free weeks to all new members who sign up for Margin of Safety Investing as a way of saying thanks for being a part of the launch of my brand-new service here on Seeking Alpha. This free-trial offer won't last, however, because I don’t want to make my “Very Short List” or the valuable buy ranges available to the world for free for very long.

Also, the first 40 people to become members paid on an annual basis get a free, one-hour portfolio review, valued at $800 to $3200. This is worth the cost of membership alone, and so much more.

And finally, the first 250 members who sign up for an annual subscription will receive a very special lifetime annual "founder's" rate of $250 per year. That's right - sign up early and be rewarded with a lifetime, fixed subscription rate that will never, ever increase for as long as you remain an annual subscriber. That' s 31% off the annual price of $365 per year. It’s also far below the cost of a MOSI subscription a year or two from now, as I plan to raise the subscription price once the community hits 1000 members.

***But if you want in on the special founder's rate, act now, because this deal is only available through Labor Day.***

Be Your Own Financial Advisor

I believe that you can manage your own investments with just a few good services and several hours per week. I will work to make Margin of Safety Investing your core service.

Take a free trial to find out for yourself, and receive the two free reports that I promise will help you as an investor whether you become a member or not.

Kirk

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.