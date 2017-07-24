Gold's Upside In Spite Of Weak Inflation

Lack of inflation is a global phenomenon, even as unemployment has declined across major markets. The question of tame inflation is one all central banks will have to address as they gear up for tighter monetary policy in light of improving employment data. The softness in inflation data has roots in intractable long-term economic and social trends that supersede shorter term monetary policy effects. Inflation or the lack of it has become the central point of the debate related to raising rates further in the United States. While the Fed continues to state that it anticipates inflation rising in the future and has made raising interest rates contingent on overall U.S. economic data, the markets seem less convinced that inflation will rise.

There are various factors that have been and are likely to continue weighing on inflation, in spite of the extremely low headline unemployment. These factors include technology, shifts in consumer and business buying patterns, lack of wage growth, excess labor globally and in major markets, excess commercial real estate, excess manufacturing capacity, and relatively soft commodities prices, especially oil.

Technology has played an important role in keeping price levels down. It has reduced or entirely removed the need for personnel in several jobs, eliminating jobs altogether or reducing the number of people that are needed to do a task. While changes like this are not unusual and have occurred in the past, the technology sector absorbs far fewer people than it displaces. One of the other negative effects of technology is the effect it has had on the prices of commodities, which are now both extracted more efficiently as well as used more effectively, resulting in higher supplies and lower demand.

Central banks are looking at tightening monetary policy in part because they believe that the Phillips curve still works, where an increase in employment will result in an increase in inflation and in part because they are trying to create a buffer for when the next financial crisis hits.

While employment increases typically result in greater demand and as a result higher inflation, many consumers are still scarred from the Great Recession and the protracted recovery from that recession. This has prevented rising consumer demand to the extent that would be expected with the low level of unemployment seen in America and Japan and the improvements seen in Europe. Additionally, as mentioned before, there is a buildup in both capacity and technology that has improved the supply side of the equation, which is together with the relatively weaker demand (for the level of employment) should continue to weigh on prices.

Gold's role as an inflation hedge, which has played an important part in several past gold price rallies, is not expected to come into play in the foreseeable future. Inflation is expected to remain timid going forward, and in spite of this central banks are likely to continue tightening monetary policy, most likely by rolling back their large bond purchases. Depending on the forcefulness of central bankers, this could result in a rise in real rates which would eventually be bad for gold as well as the economy. It maybe sometime before this happens, however, as real rates are still negative in most developed countries.

On counts of real rates and inflation the future seems grim for gold. This is causing many investors to stay away from gold at this point. But present levels for gold are a good entry point for those looking to invest in the metal in the medium to long term. Gold prices can be expected to move up steadily over the next several quarters with a high potential for a sharp move higher. The relative lack of interest in gold at the moment could make the upward move even stronger as new long positions are built by those not in the market at present and by covering of short positions. Fragile global economic growth coupled with high global political risk makes gold a compelling investment in spite of weak inflation at present and going forward. Gold prices have a high probability to break past the $1,300 resistance with a potential to rise back to $1,380, offering a near 10% upside from present levels.

