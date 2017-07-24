A Weak Outlook Could Stymie Core Labs

CoreLabs (CLB) reports Q2 earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $168.52 million and EPS of $0.51. The revenue estimate implies 6.8% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

The Land Drilling Segment Will Sizzle

Animal spirits have returned to the oil patch and have inured to the benefit of oil services firms with outsized exposure to North America land drilling. Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) saw Q2 North America revenues grow sequentially by 18% and 24%, respectively. I expect Core Labs' land drilling segment to also show double-digit revenue growth. It practically has to for the company to meet is revenue estimates.

The company's Product Enhancement sector provides products associated with the completion of oil wells. At Q1 2016 there were still thousands of wells drilled yet not completed in North America. Heightened completion activity should allow Product Enhancement to outperform its 5% sequential growth from the previous quarter.

The wild card remains the Reservoir Description segment which provides services for deepwater drilling. The returns for deepwater drilling are less robust at $50 oil prices than for North America shale drilling, so its long-term prospects might be more cloudy than the land drilling segment. The rub is that it also represents about 67% of total revenue. Secondly, Halliburton and Schlumberger recently intimated that shale oil plays might hit the brakes on additional E&P in the sector at current oil prices. While Core Labs' earnings could be robust, management's overall outlook might not be. A weak outlook could impact sentiment for the stock.

Pristine Balance Sheet

Sentiment for oil servicers has traditionally been based on the strength of their balances and their ability to survive the oil patch. Core Labs has strong liquidity and very little debt - its $204 million debt load is less than 2x trailing EBITDA. Despite the volatility in its top line over the past year, management has been able to maintain a 19% EBITDA margin, keeping its credit metrics in check. Not many companies can boast just a pristine balance sheet. CLB has a small float - only 44 million shares outstanding - so the stock might not sell off violently if management gives a bleak outlook. However, at over 43x trailing EBITDA I rate CLB a long-term sell.

Takeaway

I expect strong earnings and an uncertain outlook for CLB. Its earnings prospects do not warrant its high trading multiple. CLB is a long-term sell.