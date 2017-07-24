ALR's Stock Of The Week: Interface Inc.

So here are some strategy ideas on how to play TILE.

By Paul Price of Arrow Loop Research

As the NASDAQ and S&P 500 hit new all-time records, the week ended July 21, 2017, saw a surge in the ratio of insider selling to insider buying. The ratio of corporate executives' open market sells to buys finished near its highest point in more than a year.

Does that mean we shouldn't own stocks? No. But it suggests caution is in order and less risky trades might serve us better than aggressive ones right now.

On that basis, I'm playing with shares of Interface Inc. (TILE) right now. Since 2010, TILE has been a good trading vehicle but a horrible buy-and-hold stock. TILE topped out at $20.50 as far back as 2011. Since then it's cycled to under $10 and to north of $27.

That cyclical stock price movement belies decent long-term EPS and dividend growth. Six years ago profits per share tallied $0.66. 2017's EPS are expected to be almost 73% higher, at $1.14. Next year's estimate now runs $1.30. The firm's annual dividend rate tripled over the past six years, from eight-cents to 24-cents.

Interface closed on Jul. 21, 2017 at $18.90.

Nominally, seeing TILE lower than where it sat around mid-year 2011, might seem discouraging. Instead I love the fact that the shares now sell for just 14.5x this year's estimate accompanied by a 1.27% current yield. Those metrics compare with TILE's average multiple of 22.6x along with a yield of 0.71%.

Today's valuation looks very similar to where TILE sat at its most recent six "best entry points" (green-starred above). Each of those provided chances to exit for big percentage gains within months, not years (red-starred).

A simple regression to a still well-less-than-the-mean, 18 P/E, could send TILE back to $22 - $23 range within 12 to 18-months. Based on where the share valuation peaked during 2011, 2013 and 2015 that is far from an upper limit.

TILE is a solid play for outright purchase. I like it even better, though, as a buy/write combination. That means buying shares while simultaneously selling covered calls and naked puts with identical expiration dates.

The data below show the actual pricing available on Friday, Jul. 21, 2017, at 4 PM. I recommend selling the Jan. 19, 2019 expiration date $20 calls and $17.50 puts.

Depending on what TILE does between now and expiration day there are three distinct possibilities that could play out. Achieving the most profitable result would require a gain of at least 5.82% over the next six months.

The cash-on-cash return would translate that small gain into better than 20% in half a year. That's pretty exciting at greater than 40% annualized. Those who buy TILE at $18.90, without selling the described options, would need to see an upturn to more than $26 per share to reap similar percentage gains.

What if Interface merely marks time? Traders who set up the illustrated buy/write combination would still pocket nice gains.

They'd be ahead by more than 13.5% cash-on-cash even though the shares didn't make any progress. The indicated profit assumes immediate liquidation of the shares on expiration day although that is certainly not required. If my whole portfolio delivers 27% annualized that would suit me just fine.

Owning TILE outright, sans options, would require a move to around $21.30 to lock in a 13.5% total return by early next year.

Of course, there can be no guarantee that TILE will go up, or even stay level. If the stock closes south of $17.50 next Jan. 19th, the details below would apply.

In this worst-case scenario you'd need to come up with more cash when the put option was exercised. The original number of shares held would double.

The good news is that TILE could fall as much as 9.7% from its trade inception price without causing a loss on the entire package. That's a reasonable margin of safety on a stock which appears undervalued right now.

Buy some TILE shares. Options savvy traders should also consider writing some Jan. 2019 expiration, slightly out-of-the-money calls and puts.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.