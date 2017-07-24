Why I Chose To Transfer My Pension As A Lump Sum

I recently quit my job in the financial industry to start my own business. After working and contributing for 13 years into a defined pension plan, I have been offered two options:

Keep a pension of $1228/month at the age of 65 (without indexation) Receive a lump sum of $108,362.19 to be managed in a locked-in retirement account until the age of 55

I have decided to go with the second option. This article will explore my reflection about keeping a known pension plan or taking the lump sum considering the fact the market is trading at an all-time high.

Transferring my pension into a lump sum

I believe this is a choice many of us will have to face at least once in our life. As the work environment evolves rapidly, we are often offered better careers or opportunities elsewhere. If you have a defined pension plan, you will be offered two options, as I was.

If you decide to keep your pension, the money continues to be invested according to your previous employer benefit plan. The only difference is, no new money is being added. For this reason, you can know in advance how much you will receive.

If you decide to take the lump sum, you will receive an amount of money that corresponds to the employer’s actuarial value of your pension plan. Unfortunately, you have no control on data used to calculate this amount. It is basically a "take it or leave it choice."

It’s important to remind you that each pension plan is different and my case may not be fully applicable to yours. However, the reflection and steps to determine whether you should keep the pension or take the lump sum are the same.

Pros and cons of keeping your pension

The main advantage of keeping your pension is having zero doubt on what is coming up next. You know exactly when you will start receiving money and how much. In my case, I will start receiving $1228 monthly the month following my 65th birthday. This payment is distributed for life. Once I pass away, 60% of my pension can be distributed to my wife. If I’m alone, the case is closed. If I was going to live until the age of 95, I guess this would be comforting to know that there is a steady payment coming in each month.

One of the major disadvantages of keeping the pension is having no control on the amount managed. If I need more money between 65 and 75 because I want to travel, I can’t get more than $1228 each month. There are no special withdrawals possible. There is always a price to pay for security.

Pros and cons of getting the lump sum

On the other side, the biggest advantage of taking the lump sum is gaining full control over my money. I can decide how I will invest this money, how much I will withdraw and when I will do it. Also, my money would become available starting at the age of 55 instead of 65.

Unfortunately, if I take the lump sum, I have to decline any safety net. If I make bad investment decisions, I could receive a lot less than $1228 per month at retirement. There are no guarantees of how much I will receive and if I could survive my capital in the event I live until the age of 95.

Don’t forget the inflation

An interesting factor to consider is inflation. Don’t take for granted your pension is being indexed to factor the inflation - mine isn’t. Therefore, if there is a surge in prices in the next 20 or 30 years, my thousand bucks a month could be worth a lot less.

However, if I invest the money myself, chances are my portfolio will follow the inflation. As it is demonstrated in the following graph, the correlation between the Consumer Price Index and the stock market is not perfect, but both follow a similar trend:

Source: Ycharts

Therefore, if I build a diversified portfolio chances are it will go up as inflation rises. By investing my money, I can protect it from inflation.

For me, keeping full control of my money and making sure inflation doesn’t eat-up my capital were more important than knowing the amount I will receive at the age of 65. This is why I decided to take the lump sum over the pension. In a couple of months, I will receive this amount and I will face another interesting dilemma: Should I invest at an all-time high?

Invest at an all-time high?

When I told people around me I was going to invest over $100,000 in the stock market in a few months from now, many people told me to “wait on the sideline” until the market crashes. This is an interesting theory: Why would I invest 100K in the market when I could wait a few months and invest with a 20%+ rebate later?

The problem is, I could have followed this logic at any time over the past 5 years and I would still be waiting on the sideline as depicted in the chart below:

Source: Ycharts

During this period, there were many events telling investors the market could crash any second. I just have to think about the Grexit and potential eurozone collapse, emerging markets slowing down seriously, China showing multiple signs of economic problems, Russian and Canadian oil industry getting hurt severely by the oil bust, the Brexit and so on.

However, waiting on the sideline would have done no good. Plus, If I was going to invest right before a major stock market crash as we experienced in 2008, it would take less than 3 years for my portfolio to recover.

Source: Ycharts

Finally, when you look at the past 10 years S&P 500 total return, you realize the horrific 2008 market crash (which was the more violent of the whole market history) looks like a small speed bump nearly a decade later. Since I will not touch this money for at least 19 years, I can definitely go into a few market crashes without blinking. But this doesn’t mean I should go in the stock market blindfolded and pick any stocks. I need a serious investing plan.

Dividend Growth Investing

I’ve decided to invest 100% of my money into dividend growth stocks. The reason why I selected this strategy is to receive a continuously increasing amount each month from companies that have a solid business model. Regardless if the market goes up or down, my dividend payments will rise each year.

I’ve decided to pick most of my holdings from the Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

The idea is to select companies with strong dividend growth history combined with payout and cash payout ratios under 80% to assure future dividend growth even in a case of a recession.

Final Thought

I’m still in the process of building my watch list for this portfolio. While I know I will be taking the lump sum and that I will invest my money as soon as possible, I will not invest the full 100K in a single week. It should take me a month or two to build my portfolio. It’s not the time to make mistake because money is sitting in my account.

