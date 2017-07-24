This Is When CALM Will Soar

Investment Thesis

The stock price of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) is seeing annual lows. It is important to understand why this is happening and when its price will increase again. There are multiple factors which have depressed the price such as lower sales, bottoming egg prices and nonexistent dividends. I believe a single factor can turnaround the business and send it rocketing for new all-time highs and do so in an exponential fashion. If egg prices increase for a prolonged period of time to the point that CALM has positive income and can issue dividends, its stock price will see new highs.

Introduction

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is a U.S. egg producer and its stock price has been depressed for a while now. The crushingly low egg prices are hailing down on the egg business. CALM has a strong balance sheet and is currently able to weather the storm and expand its business in the process. The cracks in its metaphoric shell however, may be signaling impending doom or the beginning of brand new life.

The egg price we need

People are not going to stop eating eggs. They have been doing so since the dawn of times and eggs are incorporated in thousands of products ranging from omelets and cakes to ice cream. The short term, relatively inelastic demand for eggs, means that an increase in prices will result in positive industry gains. It is noteworthy however, that the high egg prices in 2015 caused some companies to decrease the use of eggs or egg-substitutes in their products over the longer term although current egg prices don’t justify this switch anymore.

The egg price which made CALM break-even and incur close to zero earnings occurred in the second quarter of 2016. We assume here that the same egg prices will result in CALM to break-even today, a crude assumption which can be criticized as all else is definitely not equal (including but definitely not limited to feed cost and flock production). However, bearing in mind this assumption, the price of egg shells needs to consistently surpass roughly 68 cents per dozen for the earnings to remain positive. Taking the second quarter of 2017 into account as breakeven point (which would include a slight margin for the little over 4 million earnings) would lead up to roughly 72 cents. We know now that we need a prolonged period of egg prices between 68 and 72 cents per dozen for a strong turnaround to happen (as a very rough measure). The exact length needed for the turnaround is related to the company’s dividend policy.

In order for the company to pay dividends it must first make a quarterly profit and then be profitable on a cumulative basis from the last quarter it paid dividends onwards. In this case the reference point is the third quarter of 2016 which is the last time it paid a dividend as shown in the table below. The company needs to offset the losses it has since incurred before it will award shareholders any dividends. The losses which needs to be offset equal approximately 50 million. Even then “only” 1/3rd of its earnings are paid out.





Source: Company Data

Future outlook

Hens economical laying life ends at an age of 60-70 weeks at which point they will usually be replaced. This means the flocks which were brought into production after the avian flu epidemic of 2015 are retired or soon to be replaced. CALM has not been affected as much by the avian flu as competitors hence supply from competing egg-producers will be affected more strongly. This may act as a catalyst for a decrease in supply and paired with an increase in demand (cyclically occurring in December) the egg prices will likely recover in Q1 2018.

Source: ciwf.org

Eggtivism

Something completely different which I miss on SeekingAlpha is CSR (Corporate social responsibility) and also involvement of shareholders in animal welfare. The hens of CALM are very much a part of its workforce and help adding value to the company by converting inputs into a high quality product. I believe shareholders should be concerned with the welfare of the hens and can make a difference by facilitating and persuading management into transitioning to cage-free production and specialty eggs. As CALM is the leading egg-supplier in the United States, a strong transition from the company will likely persuade other producers to follow in its tracks. As I researched the egg industry I became more aware of the dire situation some caged egg-layers face. When holding shares of an egg producing company we have a unique position to make a difference both as consumer by switching our taste to cage-free eggs and as an owner to influence management into doing the right thing. A transition to specialty eggs is currently underway which we can help to speed-up as well as encourage and support.

Conclusion

CALM needs egg prices to consistently break the 68-72 cents mark in order for it to break even. The stock price will most likely start to react positively in two shocks, firstly when egg prices break the mark and secondly when the company supersedes its cumulative losses since it last paid a dividend and starts to issue dividends. It is still uncertain when egg prices will rise but retiring post-influenza chicken flocks may lead to a decrease in supply or efficiency from its competitors and spark a rise in prices. The real upswing may not occur before Q1 2018. As long as the company incurs losses a strong increase in stock price will most likely stay absent because of its dividend policy. Lastly, investors have the unique opportunity to influence animal welfare and make a difference for the wellbeing of the flock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CALM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Do your own research and conduct your own analysis before making any investment decisions.