Halliburton: Skepticism After Solid Quarter

After peer Schlumberger (SLB) reported notable strength in U.S. land last week, Halliburton (HAL), whose revenues are mostly generated in North America, delivered a top- and bottom-line beat this Monday morning. Revenues of $4.96 billion were up 15% sequentially to the highest level since 4Q15, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beat consensus estimates by five cents.

On Halliburton's results and outlook

The themes that came out this morning, at least in what pertains to the quarter results, did not diverge much from what Schlumberger had reported on Friday. Halliburton saw North America revenues rise +83% YOY and +24% sequentially, with completion and production (up +20% quarter-over-quarter) outperforming drilling and evaluation (up +9% sequentially). The performance suggests that pressure pumping and well construction in U.S. land remained strong in the quarter and helped to drive top-line momentum, more so than a +14% sequential increase in U.S.-based rig count in the quarter would have indicated.

Where Schlumberger and Halliburton seem to disagree most is on the industry outlook for the second half of 2017. Whereas CEO Paal Kibsgaard and his team defended the idea that "the activity outlook in North America for the second half of the year remains robust" and that there are "positive signs in the international markets with increases in activity and new project plans starting to emerge in several GeoMarkets", Halliburton offered a much bleaker vision for the quarters ahead:

Today, rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing, and customers are tapping the brakes. This tapping of the brakes is happening all over the place in North America.

The remark falls in line with SVP Mark Richard's earlier statement that "the U.S. shale drilling boom is likely to ease [in 2018] as demand on the industry's service sector is unsustainable". To enrich the bear case, Halliburton reported on today's press release that, internationally, "the overall market continues to move sideways with continued pricing pressure" helping to offset strength in the U.S. As presented during Halliburton's earnings call, "the company does not expect a near-term rebound in the international markets for several reasons, including the lengthy contracting cycles that will mute any near-term pricing inflection, and a lack of confidence in commodity prices".

Buy Halliburton stock?

Amid the mixed signals sent by two of the three largest energy service providers in the world, the Street has gone into risk-off mode and punished HAL during today's trading session. The stock is down about -4% mid-day, after being up as much as +3% in off-hours trading this morning.

In my view, the stock's poor performance today is indicative of investor skepticism over a struggling and choppy oil price recovery (see WTI price history graph above). The reaction is not unlike SLB's -1% drop on Friday, even though the company delivered an all-around beat along with optimistic remarks about the near-term future.

As a result of negative market sentiment and near-term uncertainty about the macro landscape, it becomes increasingly hard to make a call on HAL based on the company's fundamentals. And as the graphs above suggest, valuations have come down significantly over the past 18 months, but arguably not enough to qualify HAL as a bargain play.

In the end, I would be cautious about an investment in HAL at current levels. If I were to seek exposure to the energy services sector today, I would probably favor SLB as a result of (1) greater geographic diversification that helps to spread out operational risk, (2) management's optimism over 2H17 that could be more company-specific than macro-related, and (3) valuation multiples that are comparable to HAL's and don't seem to price in a significant premium over its peer.

