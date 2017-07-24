New Theme Park Puts Six Flags At Risk

I’ve organized this note into the following sections:

Description of the new American Dream megacomplex How does this threaten Great Adventure’s population basin? How meaningfully could this impact attendance? Still TBD, appears significant How big is Great Adventure within SIX? We approximate 20% of park revenue How much of an impact to free cash flow? We estimate 20-40% hit to total free cash flow Taxes also start hitting in 2018/2019 – SIX’s NOLs will be used up, FCF to drop substantially. We estimate a 45-60% total hit to free cash flow

1) A description of the new American Dream megacomplex.

This is the American Dream project (originally “Xanadu”). It began close to 15 years ago by Mills & Mack-Cali, then Colony took control in ’06, but the project went under in ’09 despite significant construction progress (reported as 80% structurally complete with $2B invested building the main structures). Anyone who drives through NJ has seen this hulking structure with halted construction activity next to MetLife Stadium. In 2011 Triple Five took the project over - they run the Mall of America & West Edmonton megamalls. It had always been primarily a retail development, but given all of retail’s struggles, it has now been re-envisioned as a theme park, water park, and entertainment anchored mega-complex.

American Dream completed a $3B funding in the past month which now funds the revised entertainment/theme park/retail complex to completion. The park is scheduled to open March 2019.

American Dream’s new theme park isn’t as big as SIX’s Great Adventure, and it won’t have any coasters as big as Kingda Ka. Certainly some people will still drive past East Rutherford and continue on for one hour to Six Flags. But it is a very significant theme park, will be open year round, and will satiate a lot of theme park demand in the area. It’s a shorter drive for approximately ~75% of Great America’s population basin. It will also be very attractive for families with all the options it has. It will all be brand new. In addition to a bunch of retail and restaurants, the Entertainment side of American Dream includes:

8.5 acre Nickolodeon Universe indoor theme park

6 acre Dreamworks indoor water park

4 acre, 16-story indoor ski & snowboard park

1.8 acre KidZania (mini-city theme park for kids age 3-10)

Sea Life Aquarium

Legoland Discovery Center

a 65k sqft venue for live concerts

Minigolf, Ice rink, observation wheel etc.

Integrated mall & restaurants with 2.7m sqft GLA (huge!), including Saks, Hermes, a Hard Rock Café, Lucky Strike Bowling/arcade/restaurant, and celebrity chef concepts

See renderings below from the muni-backed portion of the debt raised (filed June 22, 2017)

Likelihood of completion is now very high

While this project has spent a long time in mall construction purgatory, it has recently been revived as an entertainment/ theme park centric destination

American Dream just closed the $3B financing needed to finish the project ($1.7B construction loan via Goldman and JP Morgan in May ’17, $1.1B tax exempt bonds via Goldman and JP Morgan closed June 22nd ’17). With full funding to completion in hand, construction is back underway as of the last few weeks.

At this point it appears highly likely this project will open. It is backed by Triple Five developments, a reputable developer owned by the Ghermezian family – they also own the Mall of America in Minnesota and West Edmonton mall in Alberta. Family members have guaranteed the American Dream debt personally and cross collateralized it with their two existing malls – which suggests they are pretty certain this completes (otherwise they risk bankruptcy). According to various news sources, the Ghermezians are worth $2 billion. If there is some construction cost overrun it seems likely to get funded before they walk away from a project with $5B sunk costs in the ground and personal debt guarantees.

Why haven’t SIX investors noticed this yet?

This project appears to have slipped through the cracks and Six Flags investors are not yet aware. There is no mention of it in the Bloomberg news feed and no sellsider has written about the new park’s potential impact on Six Flags. While the resumption of construction has been widely reported in local New Jersey press in the past month, no one seems to have connected the dots on how this may impact Six Flags. We think the lack of awareness may stem from 1) the project was only recently re-configured to focus on theme/water park and entertainment, 2) American Dream only recently restarted construction and completed full financing to completion, 3) Six Flags has never mentioned this on an investor call, and investors may not be actively watching out for competitive threats as there hasn’t been a competitive park build for a long time.

2) How does this threaten Six Flags Great Adventure’s population basin?

The American Dream project is situated right in between Great Adventure and its primary population basin in the tri-state area. Customers from the NY/NJ/CT tri-state area would need to drive right past this new complex and continue 1 hour to reach Great Adventure.

Below is a population density map of the region, showing the Six Flags and American Dream locations with a line approximating equidistant drive time. Areas north of that line will have a shorter drive to the new American Dream complex, south of that line have a shorter drive to Six Flags Great Adventure. [for reference, the line uses Google maps drive times to Rutherford/Jackson and is laid roughly around the following time -- East Brunswick 47min/50min; Flemington 1hr5/1hr10min; Keyport 45min/44min; Old Bridge Township 44min/42mi]

Source: http://luminocity3d.org/WorldPopDen/

In its most recent 10K, SIX describes the relevant population basin as 13.8m people within 50miles & 29.6m within 100miles.

The majority of the 50mi & 100mi population is the NY Metro Area, with a smaller cluster in the Philadelphia area.

The New York MSA has 20.2m people . Manhattan is 1hr 23min to Great Adventure. NY MSA’s population grew 3% over 5yrs with a $59.8k median income

. The Philadelphia MSA has 6.2m people (includes Trenton, touches DE, PA, NJ, MD) Philadelphia is a 1hr 8min drive to Great Adventure. Philly MSA’s population grew 1.75% over 5 yrs with a $47.5k median income

(includes Trenton, touches DE, PA, NJ, MD)

Great Adventure’s 50 mile radius extends all the way into the middle of Manhattan, capturing all of Brooklyn, Staten Island, and the NJ suburbs. The 100 mi radius of course captures the entire tri-state area.

For reference: the Manhattan Edge of SIX’s 50mi Radius

Source: https://www.freemaptools.com/radius-around-point.htm

The majority of Great Adventures population basin will need to drive past this new American Dream complex and continue an hour south if they want to go to Six Flags.

Attendance from the Philadelphia basin could also see a significant impact. From the center of Philly, Six Flags is a 1 hour drive and American Dream is a 1.5 hours drive. If we assume a portion of NY/NJ area folks are willing to drive an extra hour past American Dream to go to Six Flags, it stands to reason a portion of Philly folks would be willing to drive an extra half hour to American Dream.

3) How meaningfully could this impact Six Flags Great Adventure’s attendance?

The geography/population issue discussed above is a problem for SIX as American Dream will be significantly closer for the majority of Great Adventure’s base.

But there also might be a preference issue. American Dream may be a more attractive alternative for some. The diversity of options at American Dream seems attractive for families. Dad can take the young ones to Kidzania, or LegoLand, or the Aquarium, while mom can take the older ones to the rollercoasters or waterpark. You can eat lunch at a wide variety of restaurants. You can go shopping on the way in our out. There are plans for a wristband device that would allow parents to see where their kids are and speak through the wristband. You could drop your kids and go shopping, or sit in the bar, or go skiing at the indoor slope! And American Dream will be brand-new, while Great Adventure is in good shape, but is 43 years old.

There will certainly continue to be parkgoers who prefer Six Flags and are willing to drive longer distances to get there. People who love extreme rollercoasters in particular will not find anything as exceptional as SIX’s Kingda Ka at the American Dream.

American Dream’s year-round operations also present a risk. American Dream will compete directly with SIX for attendees during Great Adventure's operating season. But it is glass-enclosed and will also be open year-round, satiating theme park demand every day. If a family was at the rollercoaster or water park in November and April, they might have less demand to drive to a Six Flags in the summer.

It is difficult to find modern examples of the impact of new park openings on existing parks, mainly because there have not been many new parks opened in recent decades. The ones that have are poor comparisons. For instance a LegoLand opened in central Florida, it probably did negatively impact attendance at Busch Gardens Tampa, but geographically and demographically it was only an ancillary threat.

Geographically – Busch Gardens Tampa sits right in downtown Tampa, surrounded by its population basin. The typical Busch attendee is making a 15 minute mini-trip, not packing up a car for a long haul. The new LegoLand is an hour and 10 minute drive outside of Tampa into rural central Florida. It’s pretty far away, and was designed as a destination park aiming to draw tourists, rather than a regional theme park aimed at Tampa’s population. The Legoland is actually 20 minutes closer to Disney World Orlando than Busch Gardens Tampa.

Demographically – LegoLand is designed for a much younger audience than Busch Gardens (which is named after a beer company after all). There’s certainly some overlap at the fringes, but not that much.

Regional gaming provides a good read-across. Like regional theme parks, regional gaming caters to a local driving distance population. As such, the potential audience is somewhat capped and already fully penetrated by the incumbent. This is in contrast to destination parks (Orlando) or destination gaming (Las Vegas) where new projects can draw more tourism to the area. A quick look at Atlantic City over the past few years since casinos opened in Pennsylvania is informative.

The Hollywood Casino at Charles Town in West Virgina has some similarities to Six Flags Great Adventure. Charles Town draws visitation from the Washington, DC area, which is a 1hr15min drive away. It was negatively impacted when a new casino opened 45 minutes from DC called Maryland Live! Maryland Live! opened slots in June 2012, table games in April ’13 and poker in August ’13.

The impact? According to State of West Virginia gross gaming revenue disclosures -- Charles Town did $540m of revenue in 2012 prior to competition and $393m in 2014 after the first full year of Maryland Live! competition. A revenue decline of almost 30%. Revenue has continued to fall every year since, and Charles Town was down to $371m in 2016, with 2017 YTD declining an additional 10% so far – a 40% cumulative revenue decline since new competition entered. The increased rate of decline in 2017 is due to a new casino opening in Maryland just 20 minutes outside of DC, which feels a lot more analogous to the American Dream / Six Flags situation.

Another example might be the Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg which is 30min outside Cincinnati. A new Horseshoe casino opened in Cincinnati in 2013, and Lawrenceburg’s revenues per State of Indiana discloures have fallen 60% and declined every year since the competitive opening.

We have commissioned a panel-based survey of consumers who attended Six Flags Great Adventure in 2016 or 2017. The results are still coming in, but based on preliminary results with a sample size of >1,000 so far, 48.7% of respondents believe the American Dream project would reduce their visits to Six Flags Great Adventure. We will update this after full results come in and we analyze the data.

This survey measures consumer expectations based only on the panelists reading a two paragraph description of the new American Dreams project. The anticipated impact may increase as we get closer to opening and American Dream launches an advertising campaign to raise awareness. It might also increase after the park is open and attendees actually visit.

Bottom Line – it is difficult to accurately predict the impact. After some analysis and speaking with some theme park industry experts we are analyzing a range of attendance impact at Great Adventure of 20-40%. That’s admittedly a very wide range.

4) How big is Great Adventure within SIX?

We believe Great Adventure is a little over 20% of SIX’s total theme park revenues, or roughly $275m or revenue.

It is generally understood that Great America is the largest park within SIX’s portfolio, but the company hasn’t disclosed exact numbers.

We have estimated Great Adventure’s size using data from credit card panels. The panels tag all transactions identifiable to Six Flags, of which, 80% of transactions are identifiable to a specific park. Of the 80% identifiable: 21.2% is Great Adventure (NJ), 16.1% is Magic Mountain (Los Angeles), 9.7% is Fiesta Texas (San Antonio), and 9.2% is Great America (Chicago) and there are a number of parks with similar high single digit percentages -- (Maryland, Atlanta, Vallejo etc.)

These figures directionally make sense as those 4 parks are understood to be the largest and there used to be a rule of thumb that the 4 largest parks comprise 50% of revenue. These 4 also have attached water parks, and relatively high price points.

2017 consensus revenue is ~$1.4B, of which ~$1.3B are in-park revenues. 21.2% suggests just over $275m of 2017 revenue from Great Adventure. For the purpose of simplicity we are ignoring the sponsorship/licensing bucket, though sponsorship values would also be impacted if attendance fell.

5) How much of an impact would this be to cash flow?

The big issue for Six Flags is it has piled financial leverage on top of very high operational leverage. When things are good, this amplifies equity upside and it’s a great decision. But if attendance is hit, leverage upon leverage will cut the other direction.

Operational leverage – any revenue loss would likely fall straight to the bottom line. The cost of running a themepark is nearly all fixed, with very little variable costs aside from maybe advertising, which is only around 5% of revenue, and you might actually need to expand advertising spend if attendance is under threat. Fixed costs tend to grow with inflation regardless of revenue, great upside when parks grow faster than inflation, and very tough when they don’t.

Financial leverage. SIX has approximately $2B net debt, or 3.6x EBITDA, pro forma for April’s decision to issue an additional $400m debt and repurchase $300m of stock from H Partners.

With financial leverage sitting on top of operating leverage, we estimate below that a 20-40% hit to attendance at Great Adventure would impair total SIX free cash flow by 20.6-41.3%.

Note these free cash flow numbers are all still pre-tax. In 2017 SIX will be consuming the last of its federal tax net operating loss carryforwards.

I should note the stock comp, as sometimes people forget it. SIX issues a lot of stock compensation and this is a very real expense though it is often ignored. SIX uses real cash to then repurchase the issued shares and prevent diluting shareholders.

6) Taxes will also hit in 2018/2019.

SIX has not been paying federal taxes ever since emerging from bankruptcy in 2010. Investors have become accustomed to the extra free cash flow. Both that bankruptcy and the decade of losses that led into it are a good reminder of the risk this business faces during difficult times if it is overleveraged.

That will change in 2018/9 as the NOLs are used up and SIX returns to being a normal taxpayer. Given it’s footprint is largely US, it should eventually normalize to the 35-40% tax rate we see in other US-centric businesses such as retailers and movie theaters.

Taxes will be a further 30-35% hit to equity value and free cash flow. (Six is already paying ~5% tax on a state and local basis).

Investors should be aware of this, but they don’t appear to be factoring it in with SIX’s valuation at 17x EBITDA minus Capex and 45x trailing earnings (before any of these impacts).

Extending our table above to incorporate the tax hit, we think by 2019 investors will face a 46-60% reduction in free cash flow.

The stage 1 impact from the American Dream project requires an assumption on how significant the impact on Great Adventure will be. The stage 2 impact from taxes is simply the math on what the IRS requires from American businesses when they do not have net operating losses to offset taxable profit.

SIX will look to continue growing profit between now and 2019. But the impact of these headwinds will continue to grow as well. All in all it feels like 2019 will be a very difficult reset year for Six Flag’s cash flow.

SIX’s current dividend amounts to $225 million per year and seems to be at risk in these scenarios.