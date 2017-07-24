Permian Pure Play: What This Relative Valuation Metric Is Telling Us

Stay tuned for more of our in-depth, bottom-up, data-driven, and actionable investment theses on companies in the oil industry and beyond.

As part of the screen for the undervalued as targets for further in-depth research, we apply the adjusted market-cap per acre metric to these companies.

1. Preamble

In a series of previous articles, we reviewed the Permian play, from the competitive landscape in that petroleum province (see here), via the ongoing land grab and Permania (see here), to the smart oil operating there (see here). In our research, we identified a group of 16 companies which exclusively operate in the Permian Basin. These companies are called in the oil patch the Permian pure plays.

Our interest in them is twofold: firstly, the asset portfolios of these companies are not diluted by other higher-cost properties; secondly, any insights obtained on these pure plays also reveal something about the Permian Basin in general.

In this article, we demonstrate how we use one metric to screen these Permian pure plays for the undervalued as targets for further in-depth research. This metric is only one of many lenses through which we look at oil companies.

Let us be clear up front that security research is supposed to treat its subject - a business or a group of businesses - as an organic body of symbiotic yet competitive parts, each performing its own primary function, whereby capital is raised, a work force is replenished, operation is managed, research and development are carried out, products and services are produced and marketed to customers, profit is generated and redeployed or loss is absorbed and reform is conducted. Hardly can any security analysts use but one single metric to portray such a complex business, be it large or small, let alone a group of businesses.

Please note, this article is an extraction from a portion of a comprehensive research report published as part of The Upstream Oil Hub, our exclusive service on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace platform. We strongly encourage you to sign up with us here for our in-depth, bottom-up, data-driven, and actionable investment theses on companies in the oil industry and beyond.

2. The Permian pure plays

We identified a total of 13 publicly traded Permian pure plays, which are given in Table 1. Collectively, these companies hold a total of 1.65 million net acres in the Permian Basin; they produce a total of 496 Mboe/d. The market cap of these companies ranges from $18.85 billion to $227 million. Wherever possible, we point out whether the company operates solely in one of the subbasins, including the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin (Fig. 1).

Larger companies usually operate in both Midland and Delaware, e.g., Concho (CXO), Parsley (PE), Callon (CPE), Energen (EGN), Approach Resources (ARES), RSP Permian (RSPP) and Diamondback (FANG). A group of smaller companies can be called Delaware pure plays, including Jagged Peak (JAG), Centennial Resources (CDEV), Resolute Energy (REN) and Lilis Energy (LLEX). Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is the only Midland pure play.

Table 1. Permian pure plays, author's compilation based on data from company financial filings and presentations.

Fig. 1. Map showing tectonic subdivision of the Permian Basin, left after shaleexperts.com; right, after searchanddiscovery.com.

3. A relative valuation metric

In principle and without risk oversimplification, the resources held by an operator pursuing an unconventional play are defined by:

[net acreage] X [aggregate thickness of multi-stack unconventional pay intervals].

It thus follows that, after adjusting for regional variations in potential pay intervals, the resources held by, and hence asset value of, a company is a function of its net acreage. Therefore, a metric can be constructed using a value measure, e.g., the market-cap, as the numerator and the net acreage held by the operator as the denominator. Just as in land transaction negotiations reserves and existing production are taken into consideration, it is necessary here to adjust for the proven reserves and flowing production in the net acreage in concern. However, it is reasonable to only account for the flowing production because reserves and production are tightly linked in unconventional plays.

Our data compilation leads to the following table for the 13 Permian pure plays. Energen (EGN) and Callon (CPE) appear both as a pan-Permian operator and, because of data availability, as members of the narrower group of Delaware pure plays. Group averages hereafter are weighted by net acreage.

Table 2. The metric of adjusted market-cap per net acre, author's calculation based on data compiled from company financial filings and presentations. A constant of $35,000 per boe/d is normally used for acreage in the Permian Basin.

4. Discussion and investor takeaway

The metric of production-adjusted market-cap per acre, or PAMPA for short, exhibits regional variations. Viper, the only Midland pure play, captures $40,192/acre; this is because the Midland Basin is relatively mature and largely de-risked. Diamondback, which has a substantial portion of its assets in the Midland Basin, enjoys a rich valuation as well. The Delaware pure plays average $33,316/acre, significantly higher than the pan-Permian average because the unconventional stacks in the Delaware Basin are much thicker than elsewhere and hence carry greater value (Fig. 1). The pan-Permian weighted average is dragged downward considerably by Concho, the largest land holder, which happens to have a large acreage in the lower-valued Northwest Shelf.

Even with the above special situations considered, some companies are found to be richly valued, while others less so. Among large to medium-sized independents, Concho, Callon, and Centennial seem to be on the inexpensive side, while Diamondback, RSP Permian, and Approach Resources appear to be on the expensive side. In the Delaware Basin, two small-cap players - Lilis and Resolute - are most likely undervalued, so is mid-cap Centennial, while Jagged Peak is likely to be fairly valued. It should be pointed out that some of these Delaware pure plays, particularly Jagged Peak and Resolute, have been posting growth at neck-breaking speed. In the same basin, Energen has some acreage which is valued as high as $44,661/acre.

Based on the above discussion, we may carry out in-depth research on selected individual companies which are prima facie undervalued judging from their PAMPA metric. These may include Lilis, Resolute, Centennial, Jagged Peak, and Callon. In the next phase of research, we will focus on the minute details as to the quantity and quality of acreage, reserves, production profile, infrastructure, growth potential, operational efficiency, financial performance, management characterization, financial position, and liquidity situation of each of the selected targets, before we synthesize all observations and come up with an investment thesis based upon its valuation and risk-reward profile. So stay tuned for our next research report by following us and receiving email alerts.

So stay tuned for our next research report by following us and receiving email alerts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is not a registered financial advisor and does not purport to provide investment advice regarding decisions to buy, sell or hold any security. Before making any decision to buy, sell or hold any security mentioned in this article, investors should consult with their financial adviser. The author has relied upon publicly available information gathered from sources, which are believed to be reliable. However, while the author believes these sources to be reliable, the author provides no guarantee either expressly or implied. The author may choose to transact in securities of one or more companies mentioned within this service within the next 72 hours.