Visa - Unphased By Economic 'Bad News'

Visa’s business model and corporate strategies are perfectly suited for the changes taking place in the world: flow into a cashless society, ever-strengthening globalization, and continued preference for electronic transactions.

With numbers looking good in all the major categories, Visa has demonstrated a consistency and stability that can easily declare it an ideal model for other companies.

Visa Inc. is a good example of a company that has used global economic “bad news” to its advantage.

Visa Inc. (V) continues to be a good investment opportunity in spite of all the economic upheavals, political instability, and ever-changing (often for the worse) business environments.

Visa earned 86 cents per share — a 406% increase year-over-year, and 5 cents per share better than analysts’ outlook. Meanwhile, revenues of $4.57 billion were a 26% improvement from the year-ago quarter, and came in ahead of the $4.36 billion forecast from the pros. The company’s volume growth surged to $1.9 trillion, a 38% improvement year-over-year. Visa also benefited from its European success, which saw more processed transactions and more payment volume. All told, cross-border volume growth came to 147%. Visa processed some 28.5 billion transactions in the quarter, which was 44% more than Q2 2016.

In fact, many companies today are happy just to survive another year, perhaps childishly hoping that things will get better.

How Bad Have Things Gotten For Businesses?

There is an unspoken rule in the business communication world to strive to be positive and optimistic, to the point, one might add, of easily being deceptively sanguine. This sort of makes sense.

Cynicism and negativism, after all, are bad for business and why should entities and individuals that keep track of world business news and events want to do anything that would hurt businesses?

While it’s easy to agree that this “unspoken rule” is mostly a good thing (as long as we don’t start making up facts or deliberately lying to people just so they will feel “good” — a frame of mind that makes it more likely that they will go out and buy or invest in things), we should also strive to keep both feet on the ground.

Besides, giving people bad news can actually also help the economy, if we use that bad news to fix things and address serious deficiencies.

Visa Inc. is a good example of a company that has used global economic “bad news” to its advantage. It is also a company that has adapted to challenges and problems which have led other companies to downsize, become less proactive and be happy with just maintaining the status quo.

Presently, we are in the midst of a global economic slump. In most countries, unemployment is up, interest rates are increasing or poised to increase, many businesses have shut down or greatly curtailed growth plans, industries that have traditionally been profitable (like real estate, pharmaceuticals, IT, etc.) are at a standstill or declining, and currencies are all experiencing unpredictability and instability.

In spite of all this, though, some companies (e.g., Visa) are still thriving. This is hardcore evidence that poor economic circumstances can be overcome.

We can not only turn things around (if we all do the right things), but we bask in solid profitability even in the midst of a slum — at least, that’s the message a company like Visa Inc. sends out.

Why Is Visa Such A Good Investment — Beyond Its Ability To Ride Storms Out Well?

The strong showings in all financial aspects

Visa’s stock performance (as this chart shows) has been steadily climbing since 2012. There is no reason at this time to think that this won’t continue for the foreseeable future. Just since February of 2016, for example, its stock has gone up by 23%.

The company continues to outshine, or do as well, as its closest competitor MasterCard (MA). Its shares, for example, have gone up by 24.3% in one year. It has also done well when compared to other promising stocks: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), Vantiv Inc. (VNTV), and LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA).

What's more, the company has repeatedly done better than earnings estimates — something not too many companies can pull off easily, if at all. Most recently, Visa showed a 10.3% rise above estimates. In fact, Visa has been able to do this in 24 of the last 28 quarters!

Visa’s Expected Earnings per Share (EPS) is expected to climb into the 16.63% realm within a 3- to 5-year span. This isn’t overly optimistic considering that it achieved an 8% increase in 2016 alone.

What's more:

Visa's current portion of long-term debt for the quarter that ended in June 2017 was $1,749M.

Its long-term debt for the quarter that ended in June 2017 was $14,142M.

The total equity for the quarter that ended in June 2017 was $31,944M.

The debt to equity for the quarter that ended in June 2017 was 0.50.

Its high debt to equity ratio means that Visa has been aggressive in financing its growth with debt. This can result in volatile earnings as a result of the additional interest expense.

Visa has been mighty good to its shareholders/investors in other ways, such as by buying back a whopping $7 billion of its stock — among other things, this demonstrates the companies willingness to share its wealth with investors, as well as continue to send messages declaring faith/belief in its ability to not only stay afloat but excel.

Expanding Business

And this company seems to be very adept at snaring big-ticket clients from competitors. Now with the United Services Automobile Association (USAA, snagged from MasterCard) and Costco (COST) [taken from American Express (AXP)], Visa has proven that it will do whatever it has to do to thrive.

Now with Visa Europe in its belt, Visa is ready to squeeze more profits from Europe; the move should also reduce currency fluctuations’ negative impact.

Tom Hall, Lonely Planet editorial director, said:

"The continent's travel industry — and that of the United Kingdom for that matter — will be hoping for strong visitor numbers from the U.S. to make the most of the advantages of the currency situation. For this reason, there's a long way to go until any changes to the visa regime come into force, if at all."

New Products

The company appears to be committed to innovation, as displayed by its commitment to globally expand Visa Innovation Centers; this also goes for its Visa Checkout and Visa Token Service and other digital products.

Conclusion

Although it would be foolish for anyone to say that any one stock is a “sure thing” - especially in such an unstable, unpredictable economy - if you had to pick a stock that came mighty close to that designation, then the “Big V” would definitely be a strong first-choice contender.

At least for the time being, there is very little negative that you can say about this stock — and that’s saying a mouthful when it comes to the stock market!

