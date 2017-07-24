Sudden Collapse In Bond Fund Discounts: CEF Weekly Update

Closed-End Funds ((CEFs)) remain broad market outperformers thanks both to broad-based NAV appreciation and shrinking discounts to NAV on average. However, in 2017 the majority of CEF total returns have been thanks to NAV growth and not market prices, which indicates that there remain attractive buying opportunities throughout the CEF universe.

The CEF Insider sub-indices, which track five categories of CEFs, show continued outperformance relative to municipal bond, taxable bond, and equity indices, with YTD total returns from 7.2% to 20.9%:

Source: CEF Insider

Average discounts to NAV for CEFs were 3.37% by the end of last week, according to data compiled by CEF Insider. This is a slightly lower discount than the prior week's 3.53% discount to NAV, with discounts for bond funds showing the biggest drop-down to 2.5% from 3.2% the prior week. That tremendous appreciation in bond funds has been seen across the board in taxable and tax-free bond funds, which has made very few bond CEFs underpriced relative to historic averages.

Largest Premiums

By far, the biggest change in the last week has been a decline in the relative premiums of PIMCO funds. The largest premium-priced funds are the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc (NYSE:PGP) and PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS), which historically tend to be the most premium priced CEFs and also show extreme volatility following dividend cuts (PGP's most recent was earlier this year, which eviscerated its previous 70%+ premium):

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.31 17.62 55.79 9.99 RCS 1.28% 7.78 10.41 33.8 8.3 Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 1.67% 5.53 7 26.58 8.57 PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) 1.08% 6.86 8.67 26.38 11.17 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO) 2.58% 21.53 26.23 21.83 10.75 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) 1.29% 14.25 16.89 18.53 5.47 PIMCO Corporate&Income Strategy Fund (PCN) 1.08% 15.25 17.82 16.85 7.58 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) 1.38% 8.69 10.13 16.57 5.6 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund (MZA) 1.62% 14.59 16.78 15.01 4.43 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) 10.05% 17.79 20.38 14.56 11.78

In addition to those two Pimco funds, we also see those California PIMCO municipal bond funds that have not cut their dividends be the most premium priced, although premiums have declined over the last week not only for these funds but for most premium-priced CEFs.

Largest Discounts

Last week, the Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) became one of the ten most discounted CEFs for the first time in several weeks, and the fund has remained in the list after its discount remained mostly flat at about 13.7%. Adams's other fund, the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) has also remained in the list of the most discounted funds:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price Dividend&Income Fund (DNI) 1.69% 15.26 12.62 -17.3 4.75 Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) 1.43% 11.7 9.89 -15.47 4.15 General American Investors (GAM) 1.24% 41.49 35.11 -15.38 0.83 ADX 0.62% 17.3 14.67 -15.2 0.34 RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF) 2.24% 25.98 22.1 -14.93 5.97 Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) 1.71% 11.51 9.86 -14.34 1.42 Singapore Fund (SGF) 1.46% 13.04 11.24 -13.8 0.8 PEO 0.79% 21.73 18.76 -13.67 0.53 Aberdeen Chile Fund (CH) 2.05% 8.54 7.4 -13.35 7.57 Cushing Royalty&Income Fund (SRF) 4.02% 9.71 8.42 -13.29 5.7

The persistent presence of many of these funds' deep discounts demonstrates that betting on a fund's heavy discount to evaporate as the fund becomes more in favor requires significant more data and analysis than simply looking at discounts alone. While some CEF investors have looked at Z-scores and other metrics of current discounts relative to historical discounts, these alone have not proven to be predictors of future returns.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.