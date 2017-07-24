Facebook Earnings Preview: Bullish On Instagram

Facebook (FB) has been a big winner this year. The stock is up more than 40% year-to-date, broadly outperforming the broader averages and with good reason. Instagram is killing Snap (SNAP). So far, we've just heard gossip from people "in-the-know" and received some user growth numbers from Facebook management, but the general feel is undeniable: Instagram is growing at an unprecedented rate. This will show up in Facebook's Q2 earnings, due July 26, and we think Instagram strength will drive FB stock higher after the report.

FB data by YCharts

For some time, the Facebook growth story has been all about Instagram. After being threatened by a rise in Snapchat popularity, Facebook launched Instagram Stories in August 2016 and hasn't looked back since. By January 2017, Instagram Stories had almost as many users as Snapchat (around 150 million). By April 2017, Instagram Stories was significantly larger than Snapchat (200 million users versus roughly 160 million). Two months later, Instagram Stories had added another 50 million users to cross the 250 million user mark, while Snapchat had added just 8 million users in the quarter to get to 166 million.

So, in summary, Instagram Stories is adding 25 million users per month. Snap is adding less than 3 million users per month. And IG Stories is now more than 50% larger than Snap.

But there is more to the Instagram growth story than just a larger user base. It's an ad dollar growth story, and evidence of this in the Q2 report is what will send the stock materially higher.

Instagram is the ideal platform in today's social e-commerce dominated world. Think of the rise of so-called "Instagram Models". These models have amassed huge followings and are now some of the most influential icons among the Millennial generation. Even high-profile individuals who aren't "Instagram Models" use Instagram to express themselves. For example, a recent photo of celebrity personality Kylie Jenner on Instagram got 1 million likes in an hour.

That means 1 million people tapped on her photo in an hour. That is how much reach and engagement Instagram has, and brands are just starting to figure this out. Imagine if that photo were promoting or simply featured a brand.

That is the exact thought running through every advertisers head right now. For example, advertising CEO Martin Sorrell recently said that Facebook is "successfully countering" Snap, while adding that his WPP will invest only $200 million in Snap ads this year compared to $2 billion for Facebook ads. Meanwhile, Instagram is rolling out a free trial program for advertisers at a time when many are debating between Snap and Instagram. Free trials are enticing, and it is our best guess that this free trial is creating a huge advertiser tailwind for Instagram and a huge advertiser headwind for Snapchat.

There is just so much consumers and advertisers alike can do with Instagram Stories, considering its broad array of functionalities and huge, diverse audience base. We are just at the beginning of this boom in social commerce, and Instagram has so much growth left that has yet to be baked into FB's valuation.

Overall, the Q2 numbers will be much better than expected because of Instagram, and the stock will head higher because that Instagram growth narrative has such a long runway.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.