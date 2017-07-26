Retirement Strategy: Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beholder

Too many investors in the stock market, DGI is nothing more than a fad, or will never last.

The are many roads for investors to choose from and none of them is for everybody. I know many folks who have become wealthier beyond belief because they bought shares of the right stock at the right time. It is a thing of beauty when that happens.

I have also know many more investors who have lost money by buying shares in either the right stock at the wrong time, or the wrong stock, period. It is not a pretty thing to see anyone's financial future or retirement plans in tatters when that happens. It is not a thing of beauty.

As a dividend growth investor, we as a group have chosen a somewhat less risk-laden road to build wealth over time. It probably will not make many "wealthier beyond belief," but I believe it is a "thing" of beauty. I have been reading on Seeking Alpha that dividend growth investing is a "cult" or a "fad" and that if someone says something against it in any of the many fine articles (and books) written about it, that person is committing heresy and their comments will be removed, and they will be banned for life from "our" little club. Actually, this couldn't be further from the truth. As a group, we are still seeking someone to come up with a better strategy than DGI so that everyone can benefit! Thus far, I have seen nothing but rotten tomatoes thrown at many fine contributors who put themselves forth with numerous articles showing how effective dividend growth investing for the income has been for themselves, and how it might work for other investors, especially those who have the luxury of a long time horizon until retirement.

I have yet to see anyone refute this:

KO Dividends Paid (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

These are not projections. These are facts. The 5 stocks listed have paid and increased dividends longer than 25 consecutive years and in some cases over 50 consecutive years. The naysayers will say, quite accurately I might add, that this is the past, and does not mean that it will continue for another 25-50 consecutive years. Those folks would be absolutely correct. That being said, an investor who picks stocks for immense wealth might be in for a roller coaster ride that looks something like this:

TSLA data by YCharts

I am not picking on Tesla (TSLA) here. I am simply showing a chart of a stock that some investors bought in 2010, and might have waited 3 years until the share price took off. I don't know how many of the original retail investors have held on through the astronomical rise, or any part of it, back then, to have experienced the devastating downturn in late 2013 when the stock dropped by roughly 30%. How many investors bought at the top in 2013 and held throughout the huge drop? I would only be guessing, but I would bet that many of those investors had stop loss orders in because let's face it, Tesla was (and still is) a stock that might or might not be better tomorrow than it is today - and I mean that literally. I am not saying that Tesla is going out of business, but by every single valuation method, the share price is overvalued. That does not stop many folks from plunking down $328/share right now truly believing that the latest 15% drop is overdone and the stock will climb back up to make new highs.

The future of any stock is unknown. I can point out many of these "growth" stocks that have similar charts and similar share price swing histories. Even Apple (AAPL) was once a Wall Street darling and then a Wall Street (and investor) flop for quite some time until the company finally broke through with Steve Jobs' re-emergence. In my mind, it has become a company that has continued to change the world, and now even pays a dividend to its shareholders. How many Apple investors held on through this:

AAPL data by YCharts

Or through this:

AAPL data by YCharts

From that point on, the share price has basically gone straight up, and believe it or not, for much of this period, the stock always seemed undervalued.

A stock for the ages, I suppose!

The point is that investors bought on the hope that these stocks would rise. Money was put at risk with nothing more than that: a hope. It is not my place nor within my realm of knowledge to know how many investors won or lost with these two examples, but these are the same investors who believe that dividend growth investing is a fad or a "cult."

Here is what I have to say about that: Investing in stocks like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), AT&T (T), or Exxon Mobil (XOM) during roughly the same time period as the two stocks above would have a chart that looks like this:

JNJ data by YCharts

Aside from the very fickle oil patch, the share prices were far less volatile, and dividend growth investors did not buy these stocks for immediate immense wealth anyway. We bought them for this:

If a dividend growth investor decided they liked getting paid by companies to just hold a stock like Johnson & Johnson, and get increased every year, in 1997, even though JNJ already had a 20 year history of paying and increasing dividends, all of the share price bumps along the way would have been smoothed out because the investor was getting paid every quarter, every year, with increases all the way as well. If an investor chose to DRIP the dividends, especially in an IRA, the amount received would be exponentially greater and the investor didn't have to hope that the share price did anything at all.

I could show very similar charts in each of the 5 dividend aristocrats I named, and the point would be the same: Dividend growth investors would have been paid and given raises each and every year from the companies I chose to point out. As a matter of fact, the share prices of each went up as well, even though these blue chip stocks had already gone through their beginning growth stages. It just seems like an easier road to financial freedom to me!

Are DGIers Living In The Past?

The only thing these dividend growth stocks have is a long history and sound balance sheets. The stocks I have noted are enormous companies, with gigantic cash flows, revenues and earnings. They will have good years and bad years, and since history is all we have to reflect upon, as well as our own research into the health of each company going forward, the future is less unknown than that of the mega hot stocks that rise to the heavens and sometimes crash and burn, without ever paying a shareholder one penny to hold its stock.

There are hundreds upon hundreds of different strategies being used by investors to make money in the stock market. How many of those strategies can show this:

The simplicity of dividend growth investing is quite compelling as well; invest in dividend aristocrats and hold for the long term. Collect and use the dividends as income, or reinvest them into the same stocks. Some investors prefer a "total return" approach to investing such as an index fund like the S&P 500 (SPY) as the answer. I can point to this chart for some insight:

Well, it might not be an answer, and I was being tongued in cheek of course. Now, perhaps a dividend growth investor can include a few growth stocks to try to achieve a greater total return, and that is what I have done with the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio:

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon, Johnson & Johnson, AT&T, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Apple, Ford (NYSE:F), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

A "core" of dividend aristocrats that make up the bulk of the income produced as well as stocks like Apple, Ford, Bank of America, and Apollo Global Management, which I have selected as the "total return" positions in this portfolio. Obviously, the portfolio is far from perfect and may have some dogs in it, and the variations of stocks within any portfolio of this type is just about endless. All of the above being stated and supported with some cool charts, dividend growth investing is NOT a fad nor a cult. It might not be as beautiful as a hot stock ride to riches, but "beauty is in the eye of the beholder."

The Bottom Line

DGI is not for everyone, however, I have yet to see a better way to invest over the long term with a lower risk profile. If anyone has a better strategy, please write an article and lay it out. I would absolutely love to see a better mouse trap!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

