Q2 Earnings Should Be The Catalyst For Valeant's Next Leg Higher

Background

Once Wall Street’s darling with a share price of $263 and a market capitalization of $89B, Valeant has had a tumultuous two years, to say the least. Debt-funded growth and accounting problems led to its precipitous decline. However, Valeant seems to have turned the corner recently, with better than expected Q1 earnings, the appointment of John Paulson to the Board of Directors, and its 18-month $5B debt reduction plan ahead of schedule.

Investment Thesis

My long thesis rests on management’s commitment to repaying/restructuring the debt, positive sentiment in the biotech sector, and John Paulson’s election to the Board of Directors. I break out my short-term and long-term upside catalysts below.

Short-term

Rotation into the biotech sector

Constructive technical setup

Long-term

Management’s commitment to repaying and restructuring its debt.

John Paulson’s election to the Board of Directors

Improving Fundamentals

Valeant committed to reducing its debt burden by $5B by January 2018. Valeant’s management team has made significant progress on this commitment through sales of non-core assets. Through its sale of these assets, Valeant has reduced its debt by $4.8B since Q1 2016. On July 13, Valeant announced that it redeemed the remaining $500M Senior Notes due in 2018. More importantly, Valeant will have no significant debt maturities and no mandatory amortization requirements through 2019 (Source: Valeant Press Release). This will provide Valeant with valuable time to generate additional cash to continue with its debt reduction plans.

Paulson Effect

On June 19, Valeant announced that John Paulson was elected to Valeant’s Board of Directors. Paulson is best known for his successful short bets on subprime mortgages during the 2008 financial crisis. As Valeant’s largest shareholder with a 6.3% stake (as of 6/30/2017), Paulson’s new position on the board will provide him with an opportunity to influence Valeant’s direction and future as well as drive shareholder value. Paulson’s experience and expertise in the investment industry will assist Valeant with its strategic decisions, such as the rumored debt for equity swap or a private equity buyout. In most cases, a debt for equity swap would have a negative impact on a stock’s price, as it is a very dilutive endeavor. However, Valeant’s stock price rallied on the rumor, as the market reacted favorably to the financial stability and reduced debt burden that would come with a debt for equity swap. While a debt for equity swap would bring both financial and stock price stability, the trade-off for that stability is upside. A debt for equity swap would all but eliminate the hopes and dreams of Valeant’s stock price seeing triple digits again.

While I do not think the probability of a private equity buyout is high, I do think it is a plausible course of action for Valeant. A private equity firm would be able to reduced/restructure the debt without the pressure of the public markets and ready the company for an IPO under a new name.

Technical Analysis

The price action in Valeant over the past four months has been very constructive. The stock broke out in early May on better than expected Q1 earnings and forward guidance. Valeant’s price surged 75% to $14.55 from its 2017 low of $8.31. After and orderly and expected sell-off, the stock made a higher low, as it traded in a sideways range between $12 and $13 after the initial breakout.

Two things strike me when I look at Valeant’s chart. The first is the inverse head and shoulders pattern. This is a powerful bottoming pattern, with confirmation of the bottom upon breaking out over the “neckline.” This breakout implies a measured move equal to the length of the neckline (roughly $7) for a price target of $20.

Second, Valeant has been consolidating on low volume in the $17-$18 range over the past two weeks. This price action has been very constructive after the Paulson/debt for equity swap breakout. In my opinion, this sideways, “boring” price action is setting the stage for the next leg higher.

Conclusion

Valeant’s stock continues to build momentum, as its Q2 earnings release on August 8 draws nearer. With Paulson joining the board, the debt reduction plan ahead of schedule, and rumors of a debt for equity swap, I believe that this momentum will continue. Valeant should easily get to $20 in the near-term, with its Q2 earnings release being the primary catalyst.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.