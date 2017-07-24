Bracing For General Motors' Earnings

Photo credit

The automakers have had a rough go of it for a few years at this point as record auto sales have failed to spur any sort of meaningful buying activity in their stocks. That certainly includes General Motors (GM) and while it has fared better than some, the chart below shows that its rally has largely come in the past couple of months. That’s important because we are due for another earnings release this week and going into the event, shares are very near their highs. That implies relatively high expectations and in this article, I’ll outline how to position on GM going in.

The curious thing about GM’s current price is not the valuation – more on that in a bit – but rather the fact that the news stream of late has been very negative. This goes for all the automakers but GM in particular has seen some firm-specific bad news as well. Monthly sales numbers can be volatile but the most recent reading was quite negative. Just before that release of monthly numbers, GM issued a warning for the entire year, saying pricing was becoming challenging. That’s congruent with the ongoing theme of macro data as well; there certainly appears to be too much new car supply and while it will impact different makers in different ways, with GM in every conceivable market segment, every weak segment impacts its results.

When I said the price of the stock was curious, I was referencing the above parade of bad news in the context of a stock that is near its 52-week high. If you were to just view that stream of news without knowing which company it was, you’d be forgiven for thinking the stock was also weak. But obviously that is not the case with GM and that creates a bit of an oddity going into the report.

The chart actually looks pretty good here as the momentum indicators are coming off of overbought levels that were achieved during the bounce from $32 to $37. In addition, that rally sent the stock over the 200DMA, which is being almost mirrored by the 50DMA. Both of those lines should serve as support and given that they are just under $2 below the current price, they may be tested fairly quickly. Other than that, there is some pretty significant resistance in the $37/$38 area as that price band was tried by bulls three times earlier this year but rejected each time. The final rebuff caused the shares to go to $32 but the bulls certainly stepped in and are having another go. Whether or not this report is any good will probably send the stock catapulting for another run at $38 or a sell-off that tests the moving averages.

So which will it be? Obviously, we don’t know yet but given the setup of this particular situation – a strong stock but weak fundamental story – I’m inclined to think the bulls are setting up to have the rug pulled out from under them. The weakness in the autos is only going to get worse before it gets better and in fact, I haven’t seen a single piece of analysis on the sector lately that doesn’t say foreboding things about oversaturation for new cars and – as GM so eloquently put it – “challenging” pricing. Lower volumes and lower prices are a horrendous combination and while we aren’t necessarily there yet, we very well could be in relatively short order. We should get GM’s read on that situation and an update on its profit warning from a few weeks ago as well.

That being said, GM is really cheap, although it has been that way since it came public again in its current form. It is still going for just six times earnings but to be fair, that hasn’t been a catalyst for a rally before; I don’t expect that will change now. We all know “cheap” stocks can stay that way for a very long time and GM certainly seems to be one of those. In fact, “cheap” for GM may mean something like 4 or 5 times earnings, as crazy as that sounds. The bottom line is that I don’t think the valuation is a reason to buy the stock because we have no evidence that actually matters to market participants in this stock.

In other words, I think the bias here is down for the Q2 earnings report. There’s been pretty much nothing but bad news from the automakers this year and GM itself even issued a warning for the year…just before the stock continued its trek higher. This is a strange situation to be sure and all the evidence to me points to a lower price reconciling the two. The auto market isn’t likely to suddenly turn around and see gangbusters sales numbers again and with pricing becoming an issue, I don’t see how GM can wow shareholders enough to get the stock through the $37/$38 area. Thus, going into this report, the prudent move looks to be to lighten up exposure if you’re long because I just don’t see this going well enough for the rally to continue.

