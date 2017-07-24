Baozun: Is There More Upside In This 2017 Runner?

Shares appear overextended, and second quarter earnings in August or a secondary offering could offer a better entry point to readers on the sidelines.

Implementation of a cloud-based SaaS platform and migration to an asset light model are two changes that I look on favorably.

Shares of Chinese digital and e-commerce service Baozun (BZUN) have risen over 150% since the beginning of the year when I noted that a secondary offering was offering readers a chance to purchase shares at a discount.

BZUN data by YCharts

For readers who have asked about my scans, in one of them I keep track of secondary offerings of interest. The goal is to separate the less desirable ones where management is taking advantage of elevated valuations to find the few that are offering investors an entry point prior to key catalysts.

The thesis on this one was rather simple- tailwinds in the sector (including booming online retail sales and mobile shopping in China), opportunity to penetrate lower tier cities, and raised fiscal guidance pointed toward continued growth opportunities for the firm.

Alibaba Leading the Way

Over 200 times the size of Baozun, online commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) released increased full year 2018 guidance in June significantly above analyst estimates. CFO Maggie Wu stated she expects revenue growth of 45 to 49 percent, which appears to be driven by strength in core e-commerce. Other segments such as media and cloud computing appear to be growing nicely as well. CEO Daniel Zhang noted the company's ambitious goal of doubling gross merchandise volume (GMV) to $1 trillion by 2020 remains on track.

Interestingly enough as seen in the chart below, it appears that Baozun has been the biggest beneficiary of this raised guidance.

BABA data by YCharts

2nd Quarter Earnings

For the first quarter the company reported net revenue of $116.9 million, an increase of 20.5% over the same quarter last year. Services revenue increased by 52% to RMB307 million. Total GMV increased 60.5% to ~$439 million (RMB 2,974.4 million). The number of brand partners grew 17% to a total of 136. Income from operations of $2.2 million compared favorably to $.59 million, while operating margin increased to 1.9% (up from 0.6%). The company reported cash of $127.4 million, a decrease of 8% from the prior quarter as ongoing expenses continue to be a concern as I previously outlined last time.

Figure 3: Income growth (source: corporate presentation)

Management expects total net revenue for the second quarter between RMB870 million ($128 million) to RMB 890 million ($131 million). Total GMV is expected to grow around 50% during fiscal year 2017.

Figure 4: GMV and revenue growth (source: corporate presentation)

On the conference call CEO Vincent Qiu noted that their second Global Brand E-commerce Summit was a resounding success, with over 500 brand attendees, in excess of 30 news organizations and strategic partners such as none other than Alibaba. The company has been frequently called "the Chinese Shopify" and rightly so, with their focus on improving brand partners' business through integration of offline and online operations. They are the largest brand e-commerce service provider, with a calculated market share of 22% in 2015.

An important area to highlight is that of media services, as migration to an asset light model should lead to continuous improvements in profitability. Under the new model, the company negotiates with the media platform on behalf of brand partners and upon completion media inventory is the sole responsibility of brand partners. Therefore, the company records net commission as revenue and doesn't record the cost of media.

Figure 5: Omni channel solutions and strategy (source: corporate presentation)

CFO Beck Chen spoke enthusiastically of brand wins in big apparel categories that should improve the overall take-rate. She also commented that the total percentage of GMV apparel is much bigger in the fourth quarter. Vincent Qiu also relayed plans of implementing a cloud-based SaaS platform, which could have wide reaching implications for web front applications and supply chain solutions (and doing so at a much lower cost).

Final Thoughts

One thing I enjoy about writing on Seeking Alpha most is the comments from readers, whether additional due diligence, bear thesis, red flags, or anecdotal evidence. When a number of readers comment on an article from a few months ago, usually that's a sign I need to revisit and write an update to thesis. Such was the case with Baozun.

Earnings are scheduled for August 2nd and I look forward to increased clarity from management on the second half of the year. As the story plays out, costs are controlled and higher profitability is achieved, I suspect that the stock will be awarded a higher multiple and rightly so.

BABA PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

I wouldn't be surprised to see dilution in the near to medium term, as management could wisely take advantage of the share price runup to bolster their cash position to fund future growth. Other risks include intense competition in the arenas in which the company operates and dependence on continued strength in the Chinese economy.

For readers who bought shares after the first article, I would suggest taking partial profits to lock in gains while retaining upside exposure through holding the house's money. For those who have done their due diligence and are looking to purchase shares for the first time, buying after the current share price runup and prior to earnings appears quite risky. A better move (especially for the risk averse) might be to wait for clarity after earnings and then decide whether to initiate a pilot position.

