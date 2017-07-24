Opus Bank's (OPB) CEO Stephen Gordon on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 24, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brett Villaume - Director, IR

Stephen Gordon - Founding Chairman, CEO and President

Brian Fitzmaurice - Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Chief Credit Officer

Nicole Carrillo - CFO

Analysts

Matthew Clark - Piper Jaffray

Chris York - JMP Securities

Brian Zabora - Hovde

Jackie Boland - KBW

Tim O'Brien - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Tasha and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Opus Bank Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Brett Villaume, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Brett Villaume

Thank you, Tasha.

Good morning. And welcome to Opus Bank's investor webcast and conference call. Today, I'm joined by Stephen Gordon, Opus Bank's Founding Chairman, CEO and President; Brian Fitzmaurice, Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Chief Credit Officer; and Nicole Carrillo, Chief Financial Officer.

Our discussion today will cover the Company's performance during the second quarter of 2017 and information contained in the earnings press release issued earlier this morning. A slideshow presentation that accompanies today's call is available on the Opus Bank investor webpage at investor.opusbank.com.

Today's discussion may entail forward-looking statements which are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You'll find a discussion of these forward-looking statements in our recent FDIC filings and on Page 10 of this morning's release.

Today's call will include a question-and-answer session following the discussion. For listeners who are participating via WebEx, should you have any questions, you may submit those using the Q&A feature located in the right-hand side of your WebEx window. The white triangle just to the left of the question mark and letters Q&A should be pointing down. Clicking on that triangle opens and closes the Q&A dialog box.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Stephen Gordon, Founding Chairman, CEO and President.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Brett.

I will now provide an overview of the results for the second quarter of 2017 and then call on Brian Fitzmaurice, Senior Chief Credit Officer; and Nicole Carrillo, Chief Financial Officer to go into more detail on our credit metrics and financial performance. We will address questions at the end of our prepared remarks.

While we still have more work ahead of us, I'm proud of the results we achieved for the second quarter of 2017 which were driven by contribution from all divisions with our highly skilled and experienced talent throughout Opus. Our credit administration, risk management and special credit teams continue to manage through our challenged assets to optimize the outcomes of planned exits and have made significant progress during the second quarter.

We also improved our profitability by actively managing our balance sheet to remove inefficient leverage by reducing the level of higher cost, more rate sensitive deposits as we previously have announced improving our efficiency ratio, increasing net interest margin, reducing risk and improving our capital ratios while maintaining flexibility and liquidity.

We maintained our heighted focus on diligently managing our expenses and we continue to execute on our cost reduction strategy initiated in the first quarter of 2017, while at the same time making investments to further enhance our credit administration, enterprise risk management, and banking operations which are intended to make Opus a stronger institution going forward.

As a result of these investments, we anticipate our efficiency ratio entering 2018 to be slightly higher than previously guided. For the second quarter of 2017, we reported net income of $18.2 million or $0.48 per diluted share. Excluding strategic initiative related expenses and the effect of the adoption of the new stock compensation accounting standard during the first quarter, our net income was $19.2 million or $0.51 per diluted share for the second quarter. This compares to adjusted net income of $9 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017.

Return on average assets increased 2.94% for the second quarter of 2017, and return on average tangible equity increased to 11.89. Our efficiency ratio improved, net interest margin expanded, our cost of deposits remained stable and new loan fundings increased from the prior quarter consistent with our historical quarterly trends.

As a result of the tremendous effort by our Opus team members during the second quarter, we reduced the level of total criticized loans by 20%, and non-performing assets by 21% and we meaningfully decreased the portfolio loan balances we previously announced as targeted for planned exits including technology, banking loans, and enterprise value loans which we believe will reduce volatility to our earnings.

Enterprise value loans decreased $124 million or 16% in the second quarter to $654 million and Technology Banking loans decreased $56 million or 46% to $66 million as of June 30. Planned loan relationship exits totaled $137 million during the second quarter. The revolution of these planned exits contributed to a negative provision for loan losses of $7.1 million for the second quarter compared to a provision expense of $6 million in the prior quarter.

New loan fundings for the second quarter increased 65% to $352 million compared to $219 million in the first quarter of 2017 and commercial business loans comprised $180 million or 50% of the total new loan funding. Offsetting the $362 million of new loan fundings were $357 million of loan payoffs during the quarter which excludes any planned exits. As we enter the third quarter, our loan pipeline and new loan fundings continue to ramp as projected.

Capital ratios increased in the second quarter as a result of increased retained earnings, higher balances of investment securities at lower risk weightings, improvements to the risk weightings of loans in our multifamily portfolio, and the reduction in total assets from the exiting of higher costs, more rate sensitive deposits during the quarter that was basically functioning as inefficient leverage barely earning any spread and simply using up capital ratio.

Our Tier 1 leverage ratio increased 39 basis points to 8.58% and our total risk based capital ratio increased 82 basis points to 14.08%. Additionally, the balance of investment securities increased $240 million or 27% during the second quarter of 2017 to $1.1 billion as of June 30 as we deployed lower yielding excess cash into higher-yielding government agency securities.

We ended the quarter with over $1.8 billion of combined cash and government agency securities providing us with highly liquid and flexible balance sheet and contributed $7.3 million of interest income during the second quarter compared to $5 million for the first quarter of 2017.

We also intentionally reduced the balances of higher cost more rate sensitive deposits totaling $247 million which benefited our cost of deposits, net interest margin and capital ratios. As pleased is I am with our second quarter results, I am equally proud of all the Opus team members who contributed to our positive performance. We all look forward to doubling upon our accomplishments for the first half of the year.

I’ll turn the discussion over to Brian Fitzmaurice to go into more detail on the loan portfolio and credit metrics.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Thank you, Steven.

I'm pleased to report that we are seeing progress as a result of changes we previously implemented in our credit processes. These changes included but were not limited to new leadership and changes to processes in our underwriting and portfolio management, deemphasizing the origination of loans in certain sectors and hiring additional staffing into special assets group, all of which have contributed to an enhanced credit risk management process.

Additionally, I'd like to thank all of the Opus colleagues who expanded significant efforts to reduce our problem loan assets in the second quarter. As Stephen mentioned, we have made significant progress in reducing the balances of enterprise value loans, and Technology Banking loans which along with healthcare practice loans we previously announced were areas we intentionally have chosen to exit or in the case of enterprise value loans to which we have chosen to significantly reduce our exposure due to the fact that these types of loans do not fit within our refined credit risk appetite.

Enterprise value loans decreased $124 million or 16% to $654 million as of June 30, 2017 from $178 million as of March 31, 2017 and have decreased $261 million or 29% from $915 million as of December 31, 2016. There have been questions around the level of enterprise value loans that would be exited. This is a difficult question to answer because there are both banks and borrower driven exists. We do not have transparency into the borrower's actions. What I can say is that $312 million or 46% of the loans are eligible for retention.

Technology Banking loans decreased $56 million or 46% to $66 million as of June 30, 2017 from $122 million as of March 31, 2017 and have decreased $124 million or 65% from $191 million as of December 31, 2016. To be clear, $32 million or 48% of the remaining Technology Banking loans are also categorized as enterprise value loans.

Healthcare practice loans now total $43 million and decreased only modestly in the second quarter as a result of normal amortization of existing loans but are down $25 million or 36% since December 31, 2016.

Our allowance for loan losses decreased $24 million from the prior quarter to $88 million. As of June 30, 2017, our allowance consisted of $71 million of general reserves down from $88 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $17 million of specific reserves which is a decrease from $25 million in the prior quarter. Reserves as a percentage of total loans decreased to 1.68% as of June 30, 2017 from 2.07% as of March 31, 2017 and 1.97% as of December 31, 2016.

We recorded a negative provision expense for the second quarter of $7.1 million that lease to reserves as required under our allowance for loan and lease losses methodology and was driven by the successful resolution of problem loans during the quarter, as well as the improvement in the portfolio of credit metrics and some of the facts as we know them today.

The decrease in our allowance was also driven by loan charge-offs for the second quarter of $18 million which were primarily composed of $12.1 million of Technology Banking loans and $5.1 million of enterprise value loans and was mainly driven by five loan relationships.

The remaining loans charged off during the quarter were smaller loans within various divisions of Opus. No real-estate secured loans were charged-off during the second quarter, loan charge-offs were partially offset by recovering totaling 412,000.

The $7.1 million negative provision was primarily driven by the reduction in classified loans during the quarter including full and partial loan payoffs, and loan sales. Combined these loans impacted provision by $34 million partially offsetting this was approximately of $9 million of net additions to our reserves due to risk rating migration during the quarter, changes for loss factors and change in the mix of the portfolio and quarterly new originations.

I would like to underscore and remind everyone that we still have $289 million of criticized loans and specifically $69 million of non-performing assets. As we've stated in the past, a number of these loans may have significant loss scheme and default attributes if the workout strategies are unsuccessful.

Generally the workout strategies include the sale of [indiscernible], sale of collateral or improvement from borrowers operations. This statement is not meant to diminish the strong progress we have achieved but to recognize notwithstanding the negative provision in this quarter, the potential for credit volatility over the ensuing quarters as we continue to work to reduce the credit risk in the portfolio.

Total criticized loans which includes both special mention and classified loans decreased $70 million or 20% to $289 million as of June 30, 2017 from $359 million as of March 31, 2017. The main quarter decrease in total criticized loans was driven by a reduction of $84 million of criticized commercial business loans realized to the combination of upgrades, loan payoffs, sales and charge-offs partially offset by $13 million increase in criticized real-estate secured loans.

Classified loans decreased $93 million or 34% to $182 million as of June 30, 2017 from $276 million as of March 31, 2017. The linked quarter decrease was driven by an $87 million decrease in classified commercial business loans and a $6 million decrease in classified multifamily loans.

Total classified loans as of June 30 were largely comprised of $157 million of commercial business loans, $17 million of commercial real estate loans, and $5 million multifamily loans. Loans risk rated at special mention totaled $107 million as of June 30, 2017 which is an increase from $84 million as of March 31, 2017.

The linked quarter increase in special mention loans was driven by a $12 million increase in two special mention commercial real estate loans, $8 million increase in three special mention multifamily loans, the $3 million increase in commercial business loans. Special mention loans were largely comprised of $46 million of commercial real estate, $35 million commercial business loans, and $17 million multifamily loans.

The $70 million decrease in total criticized loans was primarily driven by $53 million in full loan payoffs, $70 million of sales of loans in healthcare provider, technology banking, commercial banking and corporate finance divisions. Upgrades out of criticized totaled $26 million and were primarily commercial banking division loan and loans in our income property banking division.

Charge-off were $18 million and downgrades into criticized loans totaled $57 million were largely downgrades into special mention of commercial banking, healthcare provider and structured finance loans.

There were two general things for downgrades of real estate secured loans into special mention during the quarter. First, in the case of commercial real estate, the collateral was used in a business enterprise finance by Opus. Secondly, multifamily loans were the loan proceeds were used to reposition properties and we believe the issues associated with the multifamily are transitional in nature.

Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.9% as of June 30, 2017 compared to 1.09% in the prior quarter. Commercial business loans or non-accrual totaled to $51 million as of June 30, 2017 were 81% of total non-accrual loans and were comprised of two technology loan relationships totaling $24 million, two commercial banking totaling $12 million, one corporate finance totaling $9 million and two healthcare practice loan relationships totaling $6 million.

Commercial real estate made up $12 million of total nonaccrual loans at quarter end or 18% and consisted of one structured finance loan relationship. There were no multifamily loans on nonaccrual at quarter end.

Our allowance for loan losses totaled $88 million or 1.68% of total loans as of June 30, 2017 compared to $112 million or 2.07% of total loans as of March 31, 2017. The linked quarter decrease in our coverage ratio was primarily driven by the 22% decrease in the allowance compared to 4% decline in total loans outstanding during the quarter.

We remain highly focused on the remediation of problem loans and working through the process of rationalizing our previously identified portfolios of enterprise value and technology loan relationships. We are optimistic that we will report continuing progress in future quarters but we think it is unlikely that we will resolve problem loans at the same pace that occurred in the second quarter.

I would now turn the discussion over to Nicole to cover our other financial results for the second quarter.

Nicole Carrillo

Thank you, Brian.

Our second quarter performance resulted a net income of $18.2 million or $0.48 per diluted share. As Brian mentioned, net income in the second quarter of 2017 included a negative provision for loan losses of $7.1 million, which was a significant decrease from the $6 million provision expense we recorded in the first quarter.

Net income in the second quarter also included $371 million of strategic initiative related expenses and $769,000 of additional tax expense as a result of the adoption of the new accounting standard in 2017 impacting share based compensation. Excluding these two items, our diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.51 per share.

Total loans decreased by $214 million during the second quarter to $5.2 billion and the average balance of loans decreased by $243 million. The decrease in average loans was due to loan payoffs, planned exits, loan sales and charge-offs which in total outpaced new loan funding during the second quarter of 2017.

New loan fundings during the second quarter increased 65% to $362 million compared to $219 million in the prior quarter. The linked quarter increase occurred as loan fundings began to ramp following the seasonally slower first quarter and as our refined commercial banking strategy began to gain traction.

Commercial business loan fundings in the second quarter totaled $180 million or 50% of total new loan fundings for the quarter compared to $76 million or 35% in the first quarter. The stated wear on total new loan fundings during the second quarter was 3.69% while the tax equivalent wear was 3.97%.

As our Public Finance division continues to gain traction that will potentially be a difference between our stated wear in NIM and the taxable equivalent of each that we will continue to report each quarter.

New loan fundings during the quarter were offset by payoff of $357 million, loan sales of $15.8 million, planned exits of $137 million and net loan charge-offs of $17.4 million. The yield on originated loans increased by two basis points to 4.33% in the second quarter driven primarily by interest recovered on nonaccrual loans during the quarter and the net benefit from higher prepayments offset by one additional day during the second quarter.

Interest income from originated loans decreased $1.6 million from the prior quarter largely due to the decline in the average balance of loans. This was more than offset by an increase of $2.2 million in the interest income earned on cash and investment securities.

Additionally, purchases of approximately $300 million in securities during the first quarter were weighted towards the end of the quarter and resulted in the benefit to interest income being realized in the second quarter.

The yield on investment securities increased to 2.28% compared to 1.73% in the first quarter driven primarily by lower premium amortization on the Freddie Mac multifamily securities as a result of lower prepayments in the underlying loans as those purchases of higher yield in government agencies securities in the first and second quarter.

Interest expense and deposits decreased slightly to $7.1 million during the second quarter compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter driven by $237 million decrease in average interest bearing deposits.

As Stephen mentioned, we intentionally reduced the balance of certain high cost more rate sensitive deposits during the second quarter which along with an increase in our average non-interest bearing deposits helped to maintain our average cost of deposits at 44 basis points. While our cost of total deposits was unchanged in the second quarter, our cost of funds increased slightly by one basis points to 55 basis due to a slight increase in the cost and interest bearing deposits.

Our net interest margin for the second quarter increased six basis points to 3.20% largely due to a higher yield and higher volume of investment securities, as well as greater interest recoveries of nonaccrual loans that were resolved during the quarter. Prepayments remained elevated during the second quarter resulting in a one basis point benefit in our NIM compared to the prior quarter. Accretion income did not contribute significantly to NIM this quarter compared to a four basis point impact in the first quarter of 2017.

I'll now turn to non-interest income and non-interest expense. During the second quarter non-interest income increased 18% to $15 million compared to $13 million during the first quarter of 2017. Non-interest income during the second quarter included $6.7 million in trusted administrative fees generated by our alternative asset IRA custodian subsidiary, an increase from $6.4 million in the first quarter as assets under custody increased $1.5 billion during the second quarter of 2017.

Additionally, our Escrow and Exchange divisions contributed $1.5 million and our Merchant Banking division contributed 842,000 of fee income. During the second quarter of 2017, we also recorded $607,000 of commercial loan fees, $912,000 in positive net equity warrant valuation changes, and $298,000 dividend from FHLB stock.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter totaled $48.7 million compared to $50.1 million in the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2017 we incurred $371,000 of expenses related to our strategic initiatives to reduce our non-interest expense run rate compared to $1.8 million of such expenses during the first quarter.

Additionally, professional services expenses during the second quarter included consulting and legal expenses related to our commercial banking strategy present, problem loan resolution and our continuing efforts to improve our credit infrastructure. Compensation and benefits decreased $2 million or 8.4% from the prior quarter due to lower salaries, higher deferred compensation as a result of higher loan originations during the quarter, loans, severance and lower employer taxes.

Our efficiency ratio decreased to 69% for the second quarter from 73% for the first quarter of 2017. Return on average assets improved to 94 basis points for the second quarter of 2017 and return on average tangible equity was 11.89%. Tangible book value for as converted share increased to $16.63 at quarter end from $16.23 at the end of the first quarter.

Our Tier 1 leverage ratio increased 39 basis points from 8.19% as of March 31, 2017 to 8.58% as of June 30, 2017 and our total risk based capital ratio increased 82 basis points from 13.26% to 14.08%. Our capital ratio continued to exceed bank regulatory requirements for well capitalized institutions.

I’ll now turn the discussion back over to Stephen.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Nicole.

Thank you again for joining our conference call today and we’ll now take questions. Operator if you would please open the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Matthew Clark from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Matthew Clark

First question really around the size of the balance sheet, just trying to get a better sense for when you think the delivered runoffs can offset or - the origination of the production offset kind of delivered runoffs on the asset side of the balance sheet. And same related question in terms of deposits, I guess how much more of higher cost deposits are you targeting to runoffs?

Stephen Gordon

So Matt those two items are very specifically tied because loan prepayments, planned exits, cash build none of those changed the size of the balance sheet, they just shift from perhaps loans to cash or cash to securities but the intentional decrease of those high cost deposits were offset the contra size of that was the cash position sitting in Fed funds. So that basically peeled off the balance sheet at almost no spread, so very little impact at all to earnings but also had a impact of bringing the balance sheet down from - close to $8 billion down to around $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion.

Now if you then look at the drivers of what would also then move the balance sheet originations are now at the point where during the quarter they matched what was I called kind of natural runoff, the natural prepayments, if you separate out of that, the planned exits the intentionally exits of loans.

So really sometime between third and fourth quarter we anticipate that the - with the ramp, projected ramp of loan originations, new loan funding that that should take us into a net loan growth mode and again that's again completely dependent on our success around planned exits and whatever happens around prepayments.

Matthew Clark

Okay, great. And then...

Stephen Gordon

Matt I am kind of separating net loan growth from total asset growth also.

Matthew Clark

And then on in terms of cost saves this quarter, can you just quantify how much of that targeted $20 million of cost saves that you laid out last quarter was realized in the second quarter and what you - sounds like you expect the efficiency ratio coming a little bit higher than the mid 50s by 4Q just curious if you could help fine tune it for us?

Nicole Carrillo

So I'm going to speak in net terms. Matt, so we were on track with our cost saves that we had targeted for the quarter but as we said the investments that we made in our credit risk management, our infrastructure and so forth really weren't offset to that. So what we saved, we were able to redeploy into investments in our infrastructure and those investments while they are not anticipated to be as large as during the first quarter, they will continue through the end of the year so that's what we were looking out when we said that we anticipated our efficiency ratio to be slightly higher than what we had previously guided going into 2018.

Matthew Clark

So any sense for what you think your expense run rate might be in the fourth quarter?

Stephen Gordon

Well what we've indicated is that, we should be pushing towards low 60s efficiency ratio as we get towards the end of the year. So up from what we had previously guided, but still moving along at a beneficial cut.

Matthew Clark

Okay. I'll step back…

Stephen Gordon

And then you saw the meaningful decrease in comp and benefits during this quarter.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris York from JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Chris York

So you made some solid reductions here in enterprise portfolio and Brian touched a little bit on this in the prepared remarks. So I'm curious just to kind of get a more specific idea of [redeploying]. So, the right number here is $342 million of the portfolio that maybe subject to exits and I'm just kind of using 634 minus 312.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yes, that's a right number.

Chris York

And then secondly Brian also you touched on this in your prepared remarks, I want to get a idea for the variability in the specific reserves for the remaining type of portfolio a little bit better so maybe help us think about it considering that repayment of some of these loans may be dependent on sales of the company?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So we have 63.8 in that core with 16.5 in specific reserves and the ones that are variable we generally are holding about 50% reserve against them. We do scenario ratings as to how we think the outcome is going to be - to come up with what the specific reserve is going to be.

And I think as I said on previous calls, it can be very binary so it can be a full recovery or it could be a full charge off. So it’s really hard to tell you the precise numbers but on the downside it’s somewhere probably between 50% and 100%, just depending on the value of the assets that are being sold by the companies - when the borrowing stock itself that's really the kind of the binary outcome it either sells itself or it could run out of cash in just…

Chris York

So in that binary outcome if there is - it was a worse scenario if there is no sale either potentially you need to preserve what 50% mark, your 50% specific reserve now?

Brian Fitzmaurice

You're theoretically or incur a charge-off.

Stephen Gordon

And I would say that those credits that are susceptible to that generally they're already in a sales process with already varying degrees of success and interest. And so they all would not general be subject to the 50% to 100% some look to be successful so.

Nicole Carrillo

And also just between $60 million of specific reserves does not include charge-offs that we’ve already taken on some of these loans. So, on some of these technology loans we've already processed charge-offs, so you’re not going to see an amount within the specific reserve for it but it is being held at something around 50% of its original balance.

Chris York

Last question on this subject is maybe who are the buyers here in regards to some of the sales that you made for either enterprise or tech or if any comment you can provide on that just curious?

Brian Fitzmaurice

It varies - the most exceptional one that we had was really just a sale of bank to non bank agent that wouldn't be subject to the same regulatory view that we would have.

Chris York

Switching gears, so maybe on business deposits. How competitive is environment for commercial deposit today maybe locally? And then have some borrowers started to ask for higher rates on the deposits?

Stephen Gordon

So relationship environment is relatively competitive as it generally is. As far as specific clients looking for higher rates on their deposits, now that we've seen rates move and this is far as a couple of Fed rate increases, I think the depositors are becoming more aware of the rate environment and are hoping to get paid more if that doesn’t necessarily mean that we as a banking system continue to pay higher.

You can see that our cost of deposits stayed flat at 44 basis points and we exited a meaningful amount of those higher rates, more rate sensitive deposits and not necessarily chasing anything around the rate world. So you saw stability in our cost of it which was accretive to our net interest margin.

Chris York

Last is, there is good production in public finance, what do think the size could be for that portfolio?

Stephen Gordon

I'd say that we’ll evaluate as we go along and determine that while always looking at concentration and overall risk metrics on the balance sheet but there is room to increase that on the balance sheet.

Chris York

Got it.

Stephen Gordon

And over time - the cost we indicated we're going to give greater clarity the difference between tax effective, net interest margin and when it starts to impact that and also tax effective way to interest rate on new loan fundings. We're starting to see that impact already which is beneficial and as we go forward.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Zabora from Hovde. Your line is open.

Brian Zabora

I wanted to see what - do you have a sense of the average size of your originations this quarter versus maybe a year ago, has that changed meaningfully?

Nicole Carrillo

I thought if you’ll give me…

Stephen Gordon

I actually think that number is down quite a bit when they’re originating large loans at all but we'll get back to you with that number.

Brian Zabora

Sure.

Stephen Gordon

So, I just instinctively that number got to be down somewhat it was a year ago just because we’re just not originating many large loans at all.

Brian Zabora

And then Brian you mentioned that the pace of those reductions in the enterprise loans - you’ll probably not be at this same level as we saw in the second quarter. Do you have any sense of what that range may be or is it too hard to gauge just one?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So my remark was really on the resolution of profit as opposed to the enterprise value and I really, I don't - I mean because many of these are being exited via sales process they have a, propensity defense slip over a little bit but I do still expect to have good progress but just looks a fairly exceptional quarter substandard.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jackie Boland from KBW. Your line is open.

Jackie Boland

Nicole, do you have the dollar amount, and I apologize if I somehow missed this in your comments of the premium amortization in the quarter?

Nicole Carrillo

I do on securities.

Jackie Boland

Yes.

Nicole Carrillo

Yes it - it wasn’t in the comment but I have that number, I just wrote the number before the call, so I believe it was 2.3 million just give me two seconds, if you have another question you can move on then I’ll come back to you.

Jackie Boland

And looking at the level of deposited insurance expense in the quarter that has fluctuated for the last two quarters or so, what would be kind of normalized rate for that?

Nicole Carrillo

The normalized rate if you look at the year-to-date deposit insurance assessment expense was $2.8 million divided that by two $1.4 million, that is the normalized rate. We just had a couple of true-ups to our accrual that we're booking related to Q1 during Q2 when we received an actual invoice so the $1.4 million is the normalized rate going forward and on the premium amortization on the securities, we had $1.7 million of amortization during Q2 versus $2.3 million of amortization during Q1.

Jackie Boland

And then just lastly looking to [indiscernible] deposit balances, are there any left that are still off balance sheet and were there any flows in the quarter off balance sheet?

Stephen Gordon

There is a very small amount that’s off balance sheet right now and it’s about what I say somewhere about $40 million otherwise it’s all on balance sheet and total is about $1.3 billion.

Jackie Boland

$1.3 billion, okay. Thank you everything else I had was asked.

Stephen Gordon

And the customer balance is not changed, it's still two basis points.

Jackie Boland

Still two basis points, okay thank you Stephen it's helpful.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tim O'Brien from Sandler O'Neill & Partners. Your line is open.

Tim O'Brien

Question for Brian, so $137 million in planned exits this quarter, what's the - can you give us what the additional - so what's the total all in kind of planned exits that exist in quarter end looking out at this point to this juncture. Seems like you guys have a handle on that number I would have imagine?

Brian Fitzmaurice

I don't have a precise number but I think the way to look at it would be clearly what a good portion of what fits in criticized assets is planned exits. And then - if you then kind of overlay the EV that we said was not eligible for retention and there is overlap between those two buckets – those are probably the two buckets that we’re looking for.

Tim O'Brien

So combination of those two?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yes.

Tim O'Brien

And then Stephen you sometimes give a little color on the calls about outlook for additional inflows of assets under custody but the potential for that deals and the worst what have you - can you give us an update there?

Stephen Gordon

There is still a healthy pipeline and we anticipate another bulk transfer this quarter in the third quarter and there is pipeline behind that.

Tim O'Brien

And then one more question on commercial business loan originations, it was $180 million called this quarter versus $291 million a year ago. Can you guys give a little bit of color about how that production, what kinds of loans were produced that went into the numbers to June this year versus a year ago, size - you kind of got out a little bit in terms of talking about average balances but the business is probably a little bit different and your focus is different on production and stuff.

So can you can you give a little color on how that production has deferred this quarter versus a year ago quarter, it just kind of the evolution of your business and we just want to get a sense of that?

Nicole Carrillo

So you’re looking for a kind of - sense is to clarify, are you looking for kind of change in the mix of funding between this quarter and a year ago?

Tim O'Brien

Yes, for commercial business loans like are you finding different opportunities in different sectors outside of tech obviously and how you made up for slower or no production in tech to reach your $181 million in production and commercial business loans this quarter?

Brian Fitzmaurice

The way I look at it is really - primarily it's really what we're not doing which is the EV otherwise we continue to have a strong appetite for that and we’re seeing good volumes out of our syndicator that warrants entertainment, out of the municipal and an emerging amount of volumes out of a general commercial.

So these are things where we don't want - luckily more time on conversations for new deals and a little bit less on - from remediation which is where we want to get to problem side behind us. So we have a lot of energy in both places.

Tim O'Brien

So I guess the point is a lot of the kinds of loans that you were making that weren’t enterprise loans, weren’t tech loans, you're still making those loans, there's not a lot of difference in how you're underwriting those loans or what you're focused on. You had a need to make changes there that business is intact and you’re getting it done?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Our agenda is that we have - very similar appetite that we had before with the exception of the EV, the technology and then we're always making sure our risk appetite aligns with what's happening in the sectors we’re lending to right. So we also had some - provide some skilled nursing a little bit up and down right now, - enthusiastic with that and they’re switching over to different parts of healthcare that we find attractive.

So it’s a credit appetite's dynamic based on what's happening around this well if you consider that.

Tim O'Brien

And then one last question, the higher legal and professional cost this quarter $6.1 million that you talked a little bit about. Any color you can give on obviously - some of that's just tied to the changes in your business on the credit front and such. Is that going to normalize lower here pretty soon or do you expect it - that line item to remain elevated here for the next quarter or two or three?

Stephen Gordon

The elevated levels those are to be expected we go through having the challenges that we had and putting in place the things that we just put in place and to strengthen. And we would anticipate that as we get towards the end of the year that would get down to a more normalized date.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Clark from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Matthew Clark

Brian just curious of the 654 million of enterprise value loans, how much of that was criticized and of that criticized amount, how much of that was in - what was the split between nonaccrual and special mention classified?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So of the 654 special mentions, 11 million classified is 112.7 and 31.4 as nonaccrual.

Matthew Clark

And then switching gears to the margin and thinking about the outlook there, obviously you still have a lot of liquidity, just curious how you think about the progression of the margin and kind of rightsizing that liquidity over the next several quarters to come out with - come up with more of a normalized margin based on the rates at which you're putting a new production on and you’re funding that.

Brian Fitzmaurice

For the moment we guide that over the course of the year that that's going to be in the 3.20 but again that all depends on how slow we're moving parts including prepayment activity, new loan origination, shifting of cash into loans and security and managing the liability side of the balance sheet. So it's a lot of moving parts Matt that we're indicating in the 3.20.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'd turn the call back over to Mr. Stephen Gordon.

Stephen Gordon

Well, thank you all and we look forward to all of you on the next quarter's earnings. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.