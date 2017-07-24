Apple Is Likely To Switch To In-House Screens

The company is likely to switch to an in-house OLED display in 2018.

Interesting news came out on July 24 regarding Apple (AAPL). The corporation reportedly purchased OLED production equipment to develop and manufacture its own OLED displays for the future models of the iPhone. It is stated the research and development facility will be established in Taiwan in order to reduce the dependence on external suppliers. The equipment bought by Apple includes chemical vapor deposition [CVD] machines from Korea-based Sunic Systems.

The move is going to decrease Apple’s reliance on Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which is claimed to be the sole supplier of OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone 8. Thus, it was reported earlier this year Apple purchased 70 million panels from Samsung, which uses this type of panels in its Galaxy-branded handsets and is considered to have the “most advanced technology in the field.” If the rumors about the order are true, the iPhone 8 will be the first phone by Apple with OLED display.

Moreover, Apple's move seems to be negative for LG, another Korean company that is involved in the production of OLED displays. It was reported at the end of May, LG made a significant investment of about $3.5 billion in its factory in Paju in order to construct production lines capable of manufacturing OLED displays in 2018.

LG is making major investments in its production capacity, and is switching focus from TV to smartphone displays in the hope of securing orders from Apple.

However, LG claims to have a Plan B in case the corporation will not get orders from Apple. The company can satisfy the needs of Chinese smartphone makers that tend to switch to OLED, “boosting demand for small display panels.” It is also reported LG already ships panels to Xiaomi and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

At the same time, it is clear Apple will not likely implement its own display solution for the iPhone 8. This is because mass-production should take a considerable amount of time to establish, and Samsung here is a more reliable choice.

Why is it important for Apple

First of all, if Apple is able to establish its own manufacturing process, such corporations as LG and Samsung will lose their bargaining power over Apple. As a result, the price of a panel paid by Apple is likely to decrease. Since the corporation sells about 50 million handsets in just a quarter, every dollar saved on a display leads to a considerable amount of profit.

Moreover, if Apple is successful with the in-house manufacturing, the company’s margins should grow considerably. This should help the corporation to turn around the issue of declining margins that has been seen over the last five years.

Hence, it is revealed the cost of display amounts to $43 for the iPhone 7, which is about 20% of the total cost. Therefore, the effect of cutting the cost of a display would have a significant effect on margins.

In addition, the ability to receive iPhone parts from multiple sources should solve possible issues related to delays for the future generations of phones, reducing the company's risks.

The heightened demand for the display panels, which are expected to ship in 150 million devices industry wide by the end of the year from a relatively small pool of suppliers, are part of the concern about release delays. Once Apple can produce its own displays, it might finally squash those assembly issues.

Final words

Overall, if Apple is able to establish in-house display development and manufacturing, the corporation should improve its margins and reduce the possibility of iPhones' delays. The stock price responded positively, which shows the significance of Apple's move is high.

