Checking Back On The Janus Short Duration Income ETF

Earlier this year I found the newly launched Janus Short Duration Income Fund (NYSEARCA:VNLA). I am always intrigued by new ideas on generating fixed income and was quite pleased to see another fund attempt to provide a solution in this yield starved market.

For a complete look at this ETF, please read my initial article from earlier this year, "Janus Short Duration Income ETF - Sweet Vanilla For Your Cash."

Today we want to find out, "is this fund still sweet 5 months from our initial look?"

Let's take a look.

What's New?

Our initial article was published a few months after the fund's launch and for the most part the Fed rate hikes were in the fund's rearview mirror.

Perhaps the most significant change for the fund is in the name and ownership.

After our initial article, Janus Investments had completed its merger with Henderson and is now Janus Henderson Investments. While I have always been a huge fan of Janus, I am not sure yet what the full effects of the merger will be on the Janus funds we have all learned to like or at least appreciate. This will take some time to play out but all Janus investments should be under the magnifying glass.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article, VNLA yielded an income only distribution of 1.21% and was trading at $50.18. Today the fund yields a 30 Day SEC Yield of 1.61% and is trading at $50.39.

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

Looking at the stats above, we can see that the fund has raised about $75 million in assets so far, invested across 150 holdings.

The fund has an average maturity of 2.54 years and an effective duration of .62 years, meaning for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV should decline .62%. This is in line with the selling points of the fund.

Looking at the top holdings we can see names such as eBay, Sherwin-Williams and First Republic Bank. The top 10 names make up about 19.12% of the portfolio.

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

Looking at the country breakdown, we can see that less than 35% of the holdings are U.S. domiciled, with a good amount invested in Asia/Pacific.

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

Looking at the industry breakdown, we can see that about 42% of the holdings are in financials. To me... this would be a point of concern, especially if we enter into another recession in the next few months.

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

Looking at the credit qualities, we can see the average is in the low A, high B range. Again, a point of concern when we enter the next recession.

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

Performance Update

Taking a look at the performance, we can see that the fund has returned a total return of .80% since our initial article on February 27th, 2017.

VNLA data by YCharts

Looking at the since inception numbers, we can see the fund has returned a positive 1.12%, accounting for the distribution, in line with what is expected, but nothing to get excited about.

VNLA data by YCharts

To put this into perspective, we can take a look at how the fund has performed compared to various peers.

In the chart below we take a look at the fund versus the iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ), the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT), the iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).

VNLA Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can see, the 4 short maturity, low duration ETFs have performed neck and neck and have been true to their low duration premise. While they have all underperformed the broader AGG, they have also been quite stable in their price per share. The performance of VNLA is in line with its peers and nothing substantial can be derived so far that would separate it from its peers.

Bottom Line

Has the fund performed as expected? Yes

Has the fund permed in line with peers? Yes

Would I buy this fund? Not really. Here is why.

In my previous article on this fund, user Ron3637 made an interesting comment.

These funds are just not worth the risk IMO. Just one jolt to the bond market and you would lose any incremental benefit.

As we get further on in the economic cycle, I tend to agree with the above statement, however with one modifier. Rather than a jolt in the bond market, I would say a jolt or even a sniff of the economic "recovery" coming to an end, and these funds will be hurt.

These funds are able to yield the rates that they do by going down the credit quality ladder. When you have to maintain a low duration, in large part through short maturity investments, the only way to really yield higher is through riskier investments.

This fund in particular has both, lower quality investments AND more than 40% invested in financials. While in this particular case I am not overly concerned with a lower quality portfolio, I am not a fan of having 40% in financials.

Does it mean the portfolio is waiting to blow up? No... but it is above the risk tolerance that I expect for such a portfolio.

The best way I can put this into perspective is that this ETF is like buying a gas saving Honda Civic or Toyota Prius and trying to turn it into a race car for the track. If you really want a race car, go ahead and buy a car suited for that task.

For this situation, rather than trying to taking a riskier approach to shorter duration, my personal preference would be to take a different type of credit risk which will also happen to provide a higher yield, such as short term/low duration municipal closed end funds, or Build America Bond funds. Those fund will surely have a higher duration... BUT I would gladly transfer corporate credit risk into revenue backed, or U.S. Government backed muni bond risk.

I hope this update is helpful. Until the next update, keep doing your due diligence.

More information on this ETF is available at the fund's website.

If you would like some more ETF income ideas, please take a look at my previous article, "VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF - Any Alpha, Or Just Double Fees?"

Also, take a look at an article from a like minded Stanford Chemist, "Weekly Fund Spotlight: 14% Yield From A 2x-Leveraged Diversified ETN."

I believe in active management that works, and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre.Simply click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article or on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.