Materion Has Growth Opportunities, But Adding More Value Is A Long-Term Challenge

Beryllium-based advanced material manufacturer Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is up close to 30% from when I last wrote about the company, boosted by the wide-spread post-election rally, but all of that outperformance came between late October and early December of 2016. Since then, the shares sold off into the spring before starting a more gradual rally that has taken the shares from the low $30s into the high $30s.

Like so many other companies today, it's hard to construct an argument that Materion is radically undervalued. The company's new CEO is saying the right things about how to drive improved performance (operational efficiency, new product development, etc.), and I believe there are several recovery and growth markets that can support improved results. Specialty material stocks are tricky, though, as many never seem to generate the sort of acyclical growth or above-average returns on capital that bulls expect. As the shares seem to be pricing in a decent return on the basis of mid-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit FCF growth, I'd say it's not a bad hold, but it doesn't have the margin of safety that I prefer for new ideas.

Not Just A Recovery Story

With improving prospects for end-markets like aerospace and oil/gas, some specialty material stocks have done well over the past year or so (names like Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) come to mind), but it hasn't been universal – stocks like Carpenter (NYSE:CRS) and Allegheny (NYSE:ATI) haven't been nearly as strong. Of course, this is of only limited relevance to Materion, as the companies' end-market exposures are so different – Materion has only modest commercial aerospace exposure, while Carpenter, Allegheny, and Universal have limited consumer electronics exposure. Therein remains one of the challenges with Materion; to some extent, the company is on an island and hard to benchmark.

In any event, Materion is leveraged to improving/recovering conditions in multiple end-markets. Products from all three segments are used in applications like heavy equipment, and the company is likewise leveraged to improved demand for plastic tooling (the company's alloys are used in molds). Milacron (MRCN) would be a good company to watch here, as improved conditions in this end-market should show up in Milacron's results and guidance.

Materion is also a modest play on the recovery prospects for oil and gas. As is the case for Universal, Materion is leveraged to the increasing technical challenges of accessing new oil and gas reserves; higher operating pressures and temperatures, as well as more corrosive environments, require tougher, more capable alloys, and Materion can answer some of these challenges.

I'm frankly more interested in the growth opportunities Materion can look forward to in the coming years. As phone designers continue to add new features, opportunities grow for Materion's Advanced Materials business – whether in contacts and connectors or more sophisticated applications like the motors used to stabilize phone-based camera lenses. Materion is also leveraged into the OLED supply chain, and OLED production should start to scale up significantly in the coming years. I also expect Materion's demonstrated capabilities in areas like smartphones to be leverageable into IoT devices, as many will have similar requirements for connectors, contacts, sensors, and so forth.

I am also interested in seeing what can happen in the auto end-market. Autos aren't a huge market for Materion today (around 10%), but the major auto OEMs have made it clear that their futures are in electrification, with mild hybrids coming in the next few years and more comprehensive all-electric (or “almost all” electric) models coming out in the next decade. Materion supplies connector materials for batteries, as well as a variety of components that are used in sensors, communication systems, power control, and other electrical systems. Between the 48V mild hybrid systems, sensors for driver assistance (not to mention autonomous driving) systems, and opportunities for alloys in structural components, I will be very surprised if the auto end-market isn't a larger component of sales in five and ten years' time.

Opportunities For Self-Help?

When new CEO Jugal Vijayvargiya came in earlier this year, he outlined a set of priorities to drive improved operating performance at Materion. To some extent at least, these are boilerplate items. What company isn't talking about trying to drive “operational excellence”? As near as I can tell, the only companies not really pushing that angle are those that have already delivered measurable improvements and are winding down their programs (and even those companies try to find a new set of operational improvement targets).

Mr. Vijayvargiya is also looking for strong ongoing commitments to new product development and finding new applications and expanded opportunities for value capture from its existing offerings (and particularly in Advanced Materials). New product development is essential for Materion; the company's ToughMet beryllium-free copper/nickel/tin alloy has been an important portfolio for the company, and alloys of beryllium, copper, aluminum, and nickel offer meaningful opportunities due to their conductivity, strength, and wear characteristics, not to mention specialty beryllium oxides as well. These developments are likely to be more evolutionary than revolutionary; the company recently introduced a new Thermalox material that offers high conductivity with electrical insulation for lower-cost consumer devices, giving customers an option between lower-performance aluminum materials and other higher-performance/higher-cost Thermalox options.

Capturing more value is a pretty significant opportunity if the company can deliver. Management wants to shift its focus such that it sells less beryllium hydroxide (it has actually supplied one of its performance alloy competitors, NGK Insulators (NGKIF), for some time) and more semi-finished cast products. More broadly, the company wants to move up the value chain and get paid for more processing work. That will require some capex and customer cooperation, but it is a logical move to make, as the company's sub-20% reported gross margins aren't exciting and are more in keeping with a commodity-type company.

Last and by no means least is the opportunity for expanded M&A. Although Materion has been willing to do select deals, I wouldn't really call this a highly acquisitive company. I do believe, though, that management tries to be careful stewards of shareholder capital; the company restructured/revised its deal for Heraeus when it was clear that one of the proposed businesses wouldn't be likely to achieve Materion's return requirements.

Materion has a clean balance sheet (there's a sizable pension liability, but it's manageable) and could likely deploy $300 million to $400 million without any great strain. The key, of course, will be in finding the right deals. I don't believe there are many needle-moving opportunities in beryllium (a market where Materion has been pretty dominant for a long time), but there are a lot of small specialty material/alloy companies out there, as well as potential opportunities to acquire smaller specialty chemical/material businesses operating within larger enterprises – a company like Honeywell (NYSE:HON), which has a sizable specialty materials business, could decide that certain metals-oriented specialty material businesses are no longer strategically attractive and look to sell to a buyer like Materion.

The Opportunity

I continue to expect that consumer electronics will be a work-horse market for Materion for the foreseeable future, with markets like industrial equipment and oil/gas offering recovery potential over the next couple of years. I also believe that there are growth market opportunities like OLED, IoT, and auto electrification that offer improved revenue prospects for Materion. There will be no shortage of competition from other material/alloy companies, but Materion has its niches where it excels.

All told, I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits (in the vicinity of 6%). I remain unconvinced that Materion will ever generate FCF margins above the mid-single digits on any sustained basis. Upgrading the value-added focus of the business is encouraging, but I'm already looking for a significant improvement over its long-term trend and FCF growth in the low double-digits.

Discounting those cash flows back, the shares seem more or less fairly priced now and should do a little better than the broader market (as it's a riskier company/stock, I expect a little better than a market return for “fairly valued”). Looking at the shares on an EV/EBITDA basis is less clear cut. While the shares are not cheap if you use the long-term median EBITDA multiples, I believe Materion will likely generate double-digit EBITDA growth over the next three to five years, and a multiple commensurate with that growth does support a fair value closer to $40.

The Bottom Line

Materion is pretty good at what it does, but it has long been difficult for specialty alloy companies to generate attractive (let alone outsized) returns for extended periods of time. Customers are always looking for better mousetraps in terms of material performance and are generally willing to pay up, but competition (alternative or similar chemistries) is never far away, and pricing leverage is hard to maintain. Meaningful, and perhaps transformative, M&A is still an option, though, and I believe Materion does have some tailwinds and growth opportunities. I struggle to call this a “buy” today, but it doesn't seem like a bad hold even with a solid run over the last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.