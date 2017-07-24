Tesla, Batteries And Mobility: A Challenge For Automakers

Despite frequent announcements of planned huge battery factories, battery shortages seem very likely to affect the ability of automakers, Tesla excepted, to meet electric car demand.

Autonomous mobility threatens the solvency of automakers, even if they succeed in competing for market share in mobility.

Tesla is well positioned for potentially explosive growth, but all automakers and battery companies are vulnerable to battery breakthroughs that they cannot compete with.

Claims about coming new enormous battery factories from companies other than Panasonic, LG Chem and Samsung need to be examined far more closely before they are believed.

There is massive uncertainty about how the transition to an electric, autonomous and mobility oriented future will play out - predictable and smooth changes in demand are not a given.