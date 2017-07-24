Tesla, Batteries And Mobility: A Challenge For Automakers

Will companies other than Tesla (NYSE:TSLA) have the batteries needed, when they are needed, to make the transition from ICE car production to EVs? It is doubtful. Will Tesla dominate mobility, and will autonomous mobility disrupt ICE car demand and distribution? It seems probable. What investment opportunities exist with the coming automotive industry and mobility disruptions?
The Potential Battery Shortage
A popular theme as of late is that there will be an abundance of batteries coming. Bloomberg’s analysts at Bloomberg New Energy Finance, for example, claim supply will grow to 278 Gigawatt hours a year by 2021, and that “battery-making gigafactories are about to arrive in Europe.”
This sounds wonderful…but why exactly then is Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY) spending $500 million Euros for their own battery factory in Germany, and more for factories elsewhere (although the factories are reported by some sources as being battery pack factories and not factories to produce battery cells themselves). And why is it that VW Group (OTCPK:VLKAY) “is in talks with battery makers over possible ventures and plans a prototype assembly plant in Germany to develop its own expertise?” Why, especially, are both of these positions dramatic reversals of the companies’ previous positions, and going the opposite direction that one might expect given nearly monthly announcements of plans for another huge battery factory? For example: “Last February, Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche ruled out investing in battery-cell production for electrified powertrains because supply already was exceeding demand.” “’The dumbest thing we could do is to add to that overcapacity,’ he said.”
VW Group’s reversal of position and its rather public struggle with the question of where to get the batteries it needs is also worth examination. Last September VW Group’s CEO publicly denied that the company had plans for a factory, stating that “building its own battery factory would be ‘nonsense.’” By January, however, they were reconsidering: “VW Group’s head of group strategy, Thomas Sedran, has said: ‘Quite frankly, if we compare ourselves today with Samsung(OTC:SSNLF) and LG, they are light years ahead of us.’” He estimated the capital expenditure needed to supply all of VW Group's EVs with in-house batteries to be $21 billion, stating that "We need to check whether (the six suppliers tendering for the cell contract) have the financial means to build the capacity."
VW Group’s head of R&D, Ulrich Eichhorn, recently revised their previous estimates of how many batteries they would need in 2025 upwards to “more than 200 gigawatt-hours.” This is up from their estimate of 150 gigawatt-hours made 13 months ago. VW's further calculation is that the industry, assuming every company attempts to produce 25% of their vehicles as pure long-range EVs in 2025, will need 1.5 terawatt-hours of batteries. This would be ten Gigafactories worth, assuming Tesla/Panasonic’s (OTCPK:PCRFY) revised claimed levels of production of 150 gigawatt-hours are achieved. However, no one else so far is claiming to be able to achieve those levels of production from a similar sized investment, and we must then assume 50 gigawatt-hours per Gigafactory sized factory (and not 35 as VW does, that original estimate included 15 gigawatt-hours worth of stationary energy storage battery production). This would mean construction of 29 more Gigafactory sized factories, or the equivalent in many smaller factories, at a cost of around $145 billion, which is sizeable (meanwhile Elon Musk thinks electric cars will be 50% + of new car sales by 2027, where he thinks those batteries are coming from he did not say).
Of course, it is possible that suppliers will somehow swing into action and meet this demand, as Bloomberg’s analysts appear to believe they are starting to do. But VW Group is suggesting that a massive shortage might arise instead. Of course, if Bloomberg’s count is right that still is just barely over a sixth of what VW Group is estimating will be needed, and it may be worse than that as VW seems to have strong doubts about the ability of suppliers submitting bids to meet their production goals. Is there some reason why they might doubt the numerous claims of coming increases in supply? It seems to me that there are very good reasons.
Bloomberg, for example, appears to have faith in the announced plans to build a $4 billion battery factory in Sweden. A closer look at the company, SGF Energy, shows a total of six employees, one former Tesla employee included, and this: “But for the first stage of the project only SEK 100 million is needed.” Yes, the “first stage” of their $4 billion factory can be built for about $11.5 million USD. One assumes that this is because they have about $11.5 million to spend on it. Would you count on this company to have a “Gigafactory” producing 35 gigawatt-hours of top quality batteries per year in 2021? Bloomberg does. This is approximately the same length of time, four years, that it will take Tesla/Panasonic to achieve that goal, building a major portion of the Gigafactory to achieve it. The big differences are that Tesla/Panasonic had the money, and the experience, and the intellectual property, and the researchers…
Many also are buying the story of rapid future growth told by CATL, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., which variously claims that they will expand their 2016 6.8 gigawatt-hours of production to 50 or 100 by 2020. Sounds great…and they claim to have 1,000 researchers with advanced degrees. Even better, they have a valuation of $11.5 Billion…and there is that recently announced deal with NEVS for batteries for 250,000 cars going to Panda New Energy. There are a few odd things about this deal, however. First, NEVS’s principal owner claims to own a battery company of their own with 200 researchers: “Here Saab / NEVS has a great advantage – the battery is manufactured by principal owner Kai Johan Jiang Annual National Modern Energy Holdings in China.” Following this trail curiously leads one to their claimed factory, Beijing National Battery Technology Co., Ltd. which, apparently, is a subsidiary of State Power Group, LTD, about whom the internet has no information. So exactly who owns what is unclear, but it is extremely odd that someone who owns both a battery company (that, further, claims to be capable of making top quality batteries for electric cars) and a car company is hiring a battery company to make batteries for their cars.
A bigger issue is the question of just who Panda New Energy company is. They claim to be a leasing company (fine) but were only incorporated in 2015, and are now making a $30 billion deal to buy 250,000 electric cars? Where is that $30 billion coming from, and where is the money for CATL’s claimed expansion coming from?
Bloomberg counts an increase from the current 103 gigawatt-hours of worldwide production to 278 by 2021, and they may be close in the end since they credit Tesla/Panasonic for just 35 of that, when, as of last May, Tesla was claiming 150 gigawatt-hours of capacity by 2020, a claim that may be somewhat justified if Tesla can indeed produce 500,000 cars in 2018 with the Gigafactory still two years from completion.
What's most important here is that there could easily be 70 gigawatt-hours less produced from just these two sources alone (and that is without questioning CATL’s unproven claim that they will be able to make top quality lithium batteries by 2020), and 80 gigawatt-hours more from Tesla than Bloomberg counted. If Tesla indeed has roughly half or more of the top quality batteries available for long range electric cars, which is what this pencils out to (Tesla expects to use 35 gigawatt-hours for energy storage, but many of the batteries made by other companies will be for power tools, laptops, cell phones, energy storage, hybrids and short-range EVs, with many of the rest not being top quality or competitive for electric cars in Europe and America and instead being used in China) in 2021, then that has some huge implications for the industry and investors as the transition to electric cars and the growth of mobility progresses. We may be starting to understand why Daimler and VW Group seem to have changed their minds.
The ICE Demand Curve, Autonomous Cars, and Mobility
What is automotive demand going to look like five to eight years from now? One can find various charts from industry analysts showing a smooth progression of electric car sales upward…but what is demand going to look like for the ICE cars, both new and used, in the meantime? Are we going to have a relatively smooth transition, like going from desktop computers to laptops, or will it be more like going from CRT TVs to flatscreen, where tube TVs rapidly came to have no value (and TV manufacturers who were no prepared for the speed of the transition went bankrupt), or from LaserDisc to VCR to DVD to Blu-ray to 3D to 4K? What effect will autonomous mobility have?
The vast ocean of Model 3 reservations shows that demand for electric cars can readily outstrip supply, and autonomous level five, fully autonomous with no steering wheel needed, seems likely to be a “killer app” that literally makes buying “normal” ICE cars as desirable as buying LaserDisc players. When exactly level five autonomous will arrive is uncertain, and who will perfect it first is uncertain, but there are certainties, and those certainties all seem to be in Tesla’s favor (or at least are bad for the other automakers).
Mobility is predicted to explode in demand once autonomous level five arrives, as prices can be much lower when drivers are not needed. Analysts Brian Nowak and Adam Jonas, for example, estimate a future market value of $70 billion for Waymo (NYSE:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) based on their collaboration with Lyft (Private:LYFT). But what everyone seems to be ignoring is that electric cars are inherently superior platforms for autonomous, especially in mobility. Cost per mile for gas alone for most vehicles in most areas will be at least twice as much, even at these low gas prices, on average. This gives electric cars a huge advantage in mobility. Add in better traction (especially with dual motors), faster response times, faster acceleration, far fewer critical systems that could fail, expected lower maintenance costs, quieter operation (important if you are going to sleep on your journey), and the future seems likely to be both electric and autonomous.
Here is the critical point: Tight now there is only one company in position to make mass market volumes of autonomous electric cars at mass market prices in the next five years or more, and that is Tesla (especially if several of the coming battery plants never come and other automakers emulate Volvo in suddenly announcing more EVs coming really soon - the more models dividing up the battery supply the smaller the average production numbers). If the future is both electric and autonomous, Tesla appears likely to establish a dominant position in mobility because no one else will have the batteries to compete.
This is where matters become concerning for the other car companies: Mobility, specifically the Tesla Network, by my estimate, could have prices as low as 75 cents per mile. Prices that low compare quite well with AAA’s calculation of a total average cost per mile in 2014 of 59.2 cents and the IRS credit of 54 cents per mile for tax purposes. Many consumers will happily pay that small premium to avoid: Paying for insurance, worrying about unanticipated repair bills, making monthly payments, scraping ice off windows, shoveling the car out of the snow, worrying about finding or paying for parking, worrying about traffic tickets, worrying about drinking at the bar, getting up early in the winter to move the car to the other side of the street, driving the kids to dance or soccer or band – and instead getting to nap, or watch a movie on the way to work, or read a book, or eat breakfast, or have a nice conversation…
With the Tesla Network in full operation, who will buy those used non-autonomous ICE cars, and why? I cannot see who would, nor a reason to do so. But the entire dealership distribution system is based around reselling these cars at the moment: selling off-lease and trade-in used cars is critical to keep profits and sales going at the dealerships. A rapid rise of autonomous mobility could mean large losses on already leased vehicles and used cars in stock, sharp increases in lease rates and also a sharp drop in trade-in prices. If large numbers of dealerships were to fail as a result this would be an enormous problem as the automakers are not allowed by law to engage in direct sales if they have ever had a dealership. There is a potential here, then, for systemic collapse, with the ICE automakers being left with disrupted distribution and bereft of the ability to make the electric autonomous cars that the public wants in mass market volumes sufficient to replace their lost ICE sales.
If I am wrong, and autonomous ICE cars can compete in mobility successfully, then they will either compete by perfecting autonomous tech first (or buying it from Waymo or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) which perfect it first), or by making vast fleets of no frills inexpensive and durable autonomous cars. Either way, the growth of mobility will be far faster in that case, since they will not be significantly production constrained, and they will be seeking first mover advantage and market share. This could be far worse for the automakers - demand for used cars could plummet off a cliff as a massive wave of mobility fleets drives consumer costs below profitable levels and below the cost of private ownership while automakers madly compete with each other. Damned if you do, and if you do not, is a very poor market position and it seems to be where automakers are when it comes to the future of mobility. Perhaps whoever won that race, assuming a decisive victor, could survive as a mobility company, but every other automaker would likely be in very bad shape.
Admittedly this scenario is far from a sure thing. Much depends on when autonomous technology is perfected, but it is a potential future that could leave Tesla in a market position even Elon Musk dares not imagine and leave stockholders of even small share blocks buying houses on the beach.
But there are more fundamental questions of demand than the effects of mobility. Will automakers be able to compete with Tesla in EVs, given that Tesla has a lead and is planning to spend far more on capex and R & D than any of them going forward? If automakers can compete, is it likely they will compete equally with each other (for example, Daimler and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) appear to be well ahead in investing in technology and infrastructure now among the ICE automakers)? If we assume at least some of the automakers can compete with Tesla and assume Tesla continues their incredible pace of innovation (seven years ago they were selling Roadsters and lacked even a factory of their own, on Friday they launch the Model 3, and what will they have seven years from now in 2025?), then those EVs will nearly certainly be far superior to any ICE car at the same price. Why will buyers want any ICE cars?
Why Battery Companies are Not Just Madly Building Capacity / Potential Battery Technology Breakthroughs
Battery factories are expensive and take a long time to build at the sizes needed to compete, now that the Gigafactory, which will cost $5 billion and take six years to complete, is under construction (Yes, I'm assuming advantages of scale of production, and Tesla and Panasonic seem to be indicating this is valuable in providing a 30% cost reduction). Battery companies need to be careful about not creating a huge surplus of production capacity, but it is completely unknown what future demand will be for batteries from any of these automakers. They all may want to sell enough EVs to make EVs 25% of their sales in 2025, but how likely is it that they all will have competitive products? Even if you take VW Group’s word for it that they will sell 2-3 million electric cars in 2025, that difference of a million cars is two Gigafactory size factories and $10 billion dollars of investment. One also would need to start building by 2021 to have those batteries, if needed. The newest cars for 2025 are just colorful sketches on paper at that point (and the new estimates for battery supply would indicate they now think 3 million is more likely). How sure are you that VW Group’s pretty sketches will compete well enough with Tesla and everyone else’s products when 2025 comes?
Making life far more difficult for everyone is the fact of multiple potential breakthrough battery technologies at various stages of development and commercialization. One should not lose sight of the reality that battery technology is subject to patents and it is very possible for competitors to be unable to match a real breakthrough, which may have lower costs, greater safety, faster recharging, greater energy density and other critical advantages. This is great for the innovator, but could leave both battery companies and automakers (those not able to obtain the breakthrough product) unable to compete in the marketplace at a critical time. It also adds considerable uncertainty for bankers and investors being pursued for investments in large battery factories.
Solid Energy Systems claims to already have batteries with twice the energy density that are non-flammable and can operate at high temperatures, with a stated launch for their automotive batteries of next year. This is an MIT spin-off company which appears to be credible.
Ionic Materials is not as close to market, but also seems credible and presents a potentially large breakthrough with many advantages.
StoreDot already is providing partial public demonstrations of a battery that can recharge in five minutes that they claim can be sold commercially in just three years.
Professor John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium battery, also claims to have a breakthrough in hand, although there seem to be some concerns about his claims.
Then there are zinc batteries, lithium air batteries - there is no shortage of apparently credible new battery technologies in the pipeline.
Think this through now as if you were a battery company, or an investor approached for money, or a bank approached for a loan: are you feeling confident enough to bet billions of dollars and/or the future of your company that no breakthrough battery technology will come along? Or that company X has the breakthrough that will dominate? Are you confident that automaker X that the battery company is signing a contract with to supply batteries to will catch Tesla, and compete well with all the other automakers too, four or five years from now? How confident are you that VW Group’s revised estimate of needing 200 or more gigawatt-hours in 2025 is correct and that their previous estimate of 150 is not? There are vast sums of money at stake here. If VW Group is right $145 billion needs to be invested to increase production to meet what they think demand will be by 2025 (and if Elon Musk is right it is almost twice that by 2027), unless there is also a breakthrough in cost of building production capacity.
I think it is clear then that investors and banks, and even battery companies themselves, may be unwilling to push all in on expanding battery production for some pretty good reasons, and that this may leave automakers very lacking in ability to meet consumer demand for the latest and greatest cars, which will be electric vehicles. It seems that VW Group and others are assuming that their ICE car sales will be what they currently are, more or less, minus however many EVs they can sell. But not having enough EVs to sell to meet demand does not automatically mean that consumers will buy an ICE instead, especially if they can make do for a while using autonomous mobility.
Besides Panasonic, the only established leading lithium battery company with announced plans for vastly expanding production (an additional 23 Gigawatts by 2020) is LG Chem, understandably as they have a good handful of automakers who signed contracts for batteries from them for their coming EVs.
What This All Means for Investors
Even the best prepared ICE automakers appear to be woefully unprepared, and investing far too little, towards a future of what could be a shockingly sudden double-barreled transition. Suppose level five autonomous is achieved by Tesla in 2026, for example, and that they have eight to ten million vehicles on the road by then - almost all of them carrying the required hardware that they started installing in October last year - which are then suddenly level five autonomous capable and ready for the Tesla Network. This could cause a precipitous drop in demand for used ICE cars. In fact then, Tesla achieving level five autonomous before them and as soon as possible is better for the other automakers, surprisingly.
The most any of these companies are estimating is that electric cars will be 25% of their sales by 2025 (Volvo’s recent announcement was widely mis-reported - they expect mild hybrids to be the bulk of their sales, then plug-in hybrids, then EVs). Unfortunately for them, electric car sales may prove to be a far higher percentage of a far lower total sales figure than they are now anticipating. I would shun any automaker besides Tesla for long plays from here until these multiple disruptions have played out. Their upside is that they survive and their downside is sudden catastrophic bankruptcy.
Battery companies besides Panasonic and LG Chem are a risky play (despite an obvious potential large upside). There are likely to be considerably more losers than winners in that industry as innovations and patents and sheer size allow a few to win and build vast competitive moats that drown the rest. Stay very far away from ambitious battery start ups without a convincing demonstration of a breakthrough technology.
I also would shun any investments based on autonomous technology unless it is Tesla, including Waymo if it gets spun off. I do not expect autonomous ICE cars to compete successfully in mobility, and while Tesla plans to be making a million electric autonomous ready cars in 2020 (and to continue to rapidly increase production from there, building three more Gigafactories near term and a total of 10 over the long run), their competition appears to be planning to make 50,000 of any given autonomous electric car model in 2020, at most, and it is hard to see any of them having the batteries to make more if they wanted to. Autonomous tech seems unlikely to win a significant share of mobility on its own.
I would not invest in Uber (Private:UBER) or Lyft if the opportunity arises. Automakers are likely to go it on their own in the end, in my opinion, following Tesla’s example, or perhaps Waymo or Apple will move into the space directly by making deals with automakers in exchange for their autonomous technology. Either way, I do not see that Uber or Lyft actually have anything of value that other companies cannot readily replace.
The main threat to Tesla here is that a true battery breakthrough like solid state winds up patented and in the hands of a GM (NYSE:GM), or VW Group (which has publicly stated they are working on just that), or Toyota (NYSE:TM). This would give Tesla’s competition, potentially, batteries that weigh half as much, cost half as much, require less expensive battery packs, and charge in a third the time or less. Said competition might then wisely shove a huge pile of money - if they have or can get one, at exploiting their advantage. This is quite possible, although I would not say it was likely. If it happens, whichever company is the lucky one can be substituted for all the things I said about Tesla above.
The bottom line is that we are entering a period of massive uncertainty for the lithium battery and automotive sectors, where demand for products is highly unpredictable year to year (except for the extremely high demand for autonomous electric cars at mass market prices, which I believe can be counted on). As always, invest based on your appetite for risk. Even at the currently eye-popping stock price, Tesla has an astronomically huge potential upside if they do end up dominating mobility and seeing most of their competition perish. Or, a great battery breakthrough could come along and wipe Tesla out. If you are looking for growth stocks, Tesla and Panasonic are the bets I would place here.
