Positioning For Verizon Earnings

I’ve been pretty critical of Verizon (VZ) of late as the company’s battle with the other carriers over who can charge the least for wireless service is taking its toll. VZ had overextended itself to an extent with respect to its dividend before the race to the bottom began, and while it has other business lines to help compensate, wireless is what everyone is talking about. This is with good cause, of course, as VZ doubled down on wireless fairly recently with its Vodafone buyout, and at this point, the timing of this doesn’t look particularly good. However, we’ll get a fresh read on Verizon’s business in a couple of days as it reports earnings this week; here’s what I’m looking at.

We’ll begin with the chart because we always have to put our own opinions and thoughts within the context of the only thing that really matters: price action. And, unfortunately for VZ, price action has been really ugly for the past seven months. The stock topped at $53 right as the year started and has come down ever since in a series of lower highs and lower lows, the latter of which was made once again in early July at just $43. The downtrend is very clear, and to be fair, it is showing absolutely no signs of letting up.

The fact that VZ broke the $44 level of support is concerning in addition to the 50DMA and 200DMA, both of which are very negatively sloped at this point. To make things worse, the stock is still better than $3 below the 200DMA, so even if VZ can rally, it is going to be a long time before the chart looks better. The momentum indicators are also weak and have been that way all year as the selloff has taken its toll. In short, there’s really nothing to like on the bullish side of the coin. Every time the stock does try to mount a rally, it is weak and quickly squashed, and I think that really tells you all you need to know about sentiment on this name right now.

Of course, sentiment can change, and one thing that can certainly help that process along is a good earnings report. Are we going to get that this week? Perhaps, but I’ll say the cards are stacked against VZ in my view.

We all know earnings don’t really matter when it comes to the utilities, so I won’t bother with analyst estimates or a standard PE-based valuation; nobody cares about those things when it comes to VZ. What does matter is its ability to produce FCF, and that depends on its ability to maintain and grow profits over time. I laid out the bear case after the Q1 earnings release, and while investors have had time to digest what VZ said, actual conditions are still going to be very tough. After all, the major carriers are trying to charge less than each other which is fantastic news for all of us that buy wireless service but terrible news for a business that has tremendously high fixed and capex costs and that relies upon high prices to maintain margins. That’s where VZ finds itself, and until the race to the bottom stops, VZ’s earnings – and thus its dividend – are going to be tougher for the company to support.

Obviously, the number everyone will be looking at is subscribers. VZ posted its only net subscriber loss ever in Q1, and it is entirely possible we get another one of those for Q2. Consumers are spoiled for choice in ways they never have been in wireless service, and that means that cash cows like VZ are at risk of losing customers to the smaller players. That happened in a big way in Q1, and it could happen again as nothing has changed. And, that’s the problem; the environment that created a horrendous Q1 report persists today with no end in sight, and to be honest, I’d be shocked if VZ didn’t lose subscribers in Q2. Whether the number is actually negative or not, chances are it isn’t going to be good.

I’m fully aware that VZ has other businesses besides wireless, but to be fair, this is the only one that matters. As I said, VZ doubled down on wireless in 2014 with the acquisition of the Verizon Wireless stake Vodafone owned and thus cemented its fate one way or the other. Wireless isn’t dead, but it should scare the bulls that we don’t yet know when the price wars will stop. I think commentary around this from management could be more powerful than the results themselves if management dips its collective toe in the water and tries to pontificate about when – or if – the price wars will stop. The odds of the price wars being done in a quarter or two are very low as these things tend to play out over years, not months. And, as I said, price deflation is about the worst thing that can happen to a company with such high fixed and capex costs.

I mentioned the dividend is what people care about with Verizon, and in the context of its historical yields – even with the recent selloff – it isn’t really all that cheap. This chart from Simply Wall St shows us that VZ’s current 5%+ yield is strong relative to recent history but has been higher in the past.

I mention this because if the dividend is what matters, that is what the valuation will be judged upon, not PE or something else. And, while the dividend certainly looks good at present because of the recent selloff, just keep in mind that historically, a 5%+ yield isn’t that unusual for Verizon.

Given the vast uncertainty surrounding the wireless business, Verizon’s debt problems, the horrible chart, and generally negative sentiment, I’m not sure what management could reasonably say in the Q2 report to sway opinion. It would take a sizable subscriber addition, and I would be absolutely shocked if that’s what we see. Keep in mind, however, that even if VZ does come in with a subscriber add, it still has all the other problems of being over leveraged, a precariously financed dividend, and a terrible chart with many layers of resistance overhead. If you want to roll the dice on a stock with all those problems, VZ is for you. For me, however, I’ll sit it out because I don’t see a lot of reasonable scenarios where this works out well.

