Verdict In: Natural Gas Trumps 'Clean Coal'

The plant is now expected to run on solely on natural gas, which is exactly what it should have done to begin with.

After spending $7.5 billion on the plant ($4 billion over budget and three years behind schedule), it was never able to achieve performance goals.

An ultimatum from the Mississippi Public Service Commission appear to be the motivation to do so.

In a previous article, I explained why "clean coal" is neither clean nor economic (see "Trump's First Policy Blunder: 'Clean Coal'"). I also pointed out that President Trump's rigid ideology to attempt a "comeback" of the 20th century fuel (coal) was unwise and uneconomic in the 21st century era of $3/MMBtu natural gas, affordable renewable energy resources, and global warming.

The Kemper Plant, Source: N.Y. Times

As if on queue, The New York Times shortly thereafter reported that the Mississippi Public Service Commission apparently agreed with me. The Commission issued an ultimatum to Southern Company (SO) about the troubled Kemper project (shown above), recommended it be powered by natural gas, and suggested that shareholders pay for the massive boondoggle as opposed to Southern's utility customers.

As I have said many times: "Clean coal" is simply a myth and an oxymoron. The Mississippi Public Service Commission decision, along with the fact that there are no other "clean coal" plants being built in the U.S., confirms that they are also uneconomic to build and operate in an era of abundant and cleaner burning natural gas, wind, and solar power.

On the positive side, Southern Company appears to have finally seen the light. Subsequent to an announcement that Kemper coal-gasification efforts will be suspended, Southern also made two additional announcements:

An agreement with Wärtsilä, a leading global supplier of flexible generation technology, to build two flexible natural gas power plants that could, in aggregate, add as much as 900 MW of capacity in Denton, Texas, and Tallahassee, Fla. A battery-based energy storage research project that will test and evaluate a 250 kilowatt/1 MW-hour Tesla Powerpack lithium-ion industrial energy storage system over a two-year period.

A Wärtsilä Natural Gas Generator, Source: Wärtsilä

All one has to do to understand the superior proposition that natural gas power generation offers as opposed to coal is to compare the photo of the Kemper plant with that of the Wärtsilä gas generator, both shown above. A natural gas plant has the following attributes:

1) It's much simpler to build and operate as compared to coal.

2) It's much cleaner (50% less CO2 than coal, 100% less of the heavy metal particulates coal leaves behind).

3) It has no rail-yard to build and maintain nor any need to ship coal hundreds of miles by rail.

4) With $3/MMBtu natural gas, it's more economic.

5) With superior start-up and shut-down times as compared to coal, flexible natural gas generation is a much more desirable back-up to intermittent wind and solar power generation as compared to coal, which has lengthy (and complex) start-up and shut-down procedures.

But with so much focus on the Kemper "clean coal" plant, these announcements from Southern come rather late for shareholders. The LA Times reports that Southern will take as much as a $3.4 billion loss on Kemper. Imagine the wind, solar, and natural gas generation capacity the company could have added for the $7.5 billion spent on Kemper. Talk about lost opportunity costs.

And this is why Southern has been such a severe laggard in the utility sector, especially as compared to companies like NextEra Energy (NEE). NextEra's management was quick to jump on the natural gas and renewable energy revolution and, as a result, its stock has left Southern in the dust:

Source: Google Finance

As can be seen in the chart above, NextEra has doubled over the past five years while Southern has gone nowhere (it's actually down 1%). I still recommend NextEra and feel it's too early to go long on Southern (see "NextEra: Using Solar To Power The Sunshine State"), as the company will likely feel the effects of its malinvestment in "clean coal" for sometime to come.

And while I feel for all the coal workers who have lost their jobs due to affordable natural gas power, solar, and wind generation, pinning coal workers' hopes on a "clean coal" comeback while simultaneously cutting their Medicaid benefits will not help them. What would help is investing in new skills training and relocation benefits so that coal workers can leave "one industry" coal regions and go where the jobs are.

Peak Gas?

But before I get too optimistic about the future of natural gas, there was an interesting article on Bloomberg recently that posed the question "What If Big Oil's Bet On Natural Gas Is Wrong?"

It is a fascinating article that includes the possibility that even natural gas' share of global power generation could be significantly reduced by the affordability of wind and solar power. In a long-term outlook on energy, Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicted that gas' market share of global power generation will drop from 23% last year to 16% by 2040:

Not sure I totally agree, but it is food for thought and perhaps another reason why investors should consider a well-diversified and renewable-based utility like NextEra Energy. NextEra yields 2.7% and is the fastest growing utility in the United States.

Disclaimer: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.