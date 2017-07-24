Apple iPhone 8 Expectations Trending Lower Ahead Of Earnings

Apple (AAPL) iPhone shipment expectations have trended lower into its Q3’17 earnings announcement with unit subtractions mostly attributed to production delays of OLED screens along with newly introduced subcomponents for iPhone 8.

Analysts have revised estimates on iPhone unit shipments lower, and in many cases below the implied low-end of Apple’s financial outlook for the quarter.

Analysts less aggressive heading into Apple’s third quarter?

The ongoing progression of iPhone 8 has been well-documented, and with various media outlets pointing to a softer iP8 launch, investors should lower expectations until September (where more concrete details on iPhone 8 are likely released by Apple).

We’re not getting aggressive here: The stock could easily drop following its next quarterly earnings announcement, as inventory management already suggested a below-seasonal quarter. But when paired with iPhone 8 delays we should now expect Q/Q weakness into Q4’17/Q1’18 where the company typically bolsters results via six weeks of channel sell-in of their incoming flagship handset.

With channel sell-in mitigated due to production delays, scope of downside to FY’17 results could prove more severe, as awareness of iPhone 8 has trended higher since the last time we reviewed search interest/survey data.

Michael Olson from PiperJaffray mentioned in a note released last week:

While launch timing for updated iPhones remains uncertain, industry chatter has been steadily emerging that suggests at least some models will not be available until Oct/Nov/Dec (vs. Sep). We are pushing 4M iPhones from the Sep to the Dec quarter. We recommend owning AAPL due to anticipation around iPhone X (aka iPhone 8) and a favorable services revenue trajectory.

Scope of loss could prove more severe, as Wamsi Mohan from BofAML forecasts a more conservative figure:

We project a delayed launch for the iPhone 8 and are lowering Sep/Dec iPhone estimates (~11mn/6mn units, respectively). However, Mar 2018 quarter moves up by 10mn. By the June quarter demand could shift toward fall 2018 iPhones. In aggregate, our F17 iPhone units are 11mn lower, F18 units are 3mn higher (Fig 1).

11 million fewer units seems aggressive, but with Apple averaging 15.17 million units per month in Q4’ (using FY’16 figures) the impact isn’t all that severe.

If we were to assume that only 30% of the retail mix is composed of iPhone 8 variants next year, the diminished sell-in of six weeks would reduce our shipment estimate by 8.325 million over the course of FY’18. While it’s difficult to capture the seasonal loss of selling fewer iPhone 8 units, the silver lining from reduced IP8 supply is a toning down of expectations over the next couple quarters.

It’s worth noting that some analysts already were conservative on the iPhone 8 super cycle and had modeled results that were in-line with historical base/refresh trends.

Tim Long from BMO Capital Markets revised his (prior) conservative FY’18 shipment expectations up:

For the 2017 iPhone refresh, we expect some cannibalization by the premium model. While we expect like-for-like units to be 23 million lower, we model 43 million of unit volume from the premium model, up from the 34 million we had modeled previously. On balance, we estimate 20 million of incremental volume, the best launch since iPhone 6, although still less impactful. We believe these new numbers are more realistic given the demand setup than our more conservative prior estimates.

The consensus view hasn’t really changed much, however the risks to owning Apple have increased over the foreseeable quarters. While analysts have revised shipment estimates lower, there’s still the possibility of added inventory burn ahead of September/October iPhone refresh.

Furthermore, Apple doesn’t offer a full-year outlook, so financial guidance doesn’t provide an anchor to FY’18 estimates until next quarter. Forecasts could be revised (yet again) upon the emergence of more reliable data sources.

Trade up or trade down into the quarter?

Source: TC2000

We’re not liking the chart set-up heading into the quarter, and while we acknowledge that expectations have been reduced heading into the report, we’re still confronted with a bad quarter. There’s not much positive that could be said, aside from rolling forward estimates, and moving the investment narrative to match a different timeframe.

With the stock unable to escape the channel that has formed since the beginning of February 2017, we’re still prone for a correction that leads to a different chart pattern. With the inclusion of negative news, and few investment catalysts until the end of FY’17, we’re either consolidating or heading lower on the charts.

There are very few cases where stocks trade up on the perception of near-term weakness to quarterly earnings/sales.

Final thoughts

Recent data/news paints a weaker environment for Apple. While many argue the historical merits of owning the stock, and how it has outperformed on conventional accounting metrics, it’s worth noting that expectations have yet to trough, as exemplified by the stock price, and modest revisions to financial estimates.

Fading the earnings announcement or not participating ahead of a more volatile quarter seems appropriate. Investors could be rewarded with patience, but those conscious of maximizing returns should look for a better entry.

We continue to reiterate our hold recommendation and $137.21 price target.



