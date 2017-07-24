Exxon Mobil Outperforms Valero And Chevron

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Valero (VLO). I've written more in depth about XOM and CVX in "Exxon Mobil In The Garden Portfolio" and "Chevron In The Garden Portfolio," but I wanted to do a side by side comparison and throw in VLO as well.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Any metrics within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first grouping of scores will be based on the dividends of the stocks. XOM has a streak of 35 years of paying an increasing dividend to qualify as a Dividend Champion. Another Champion, CVX has a streak of 29 years. VLO's streak is only at 7 years, but good enough to be a Dividend Challenger.

The 5 year payback combines the current yield with projected dividend growth to arrive at a percentage that each share will pay you back over 5 years. CVX gets the win with a 25.4% payback. XOM is second at 22.8% followed closely by VLO at 21.9%.

The ratio of the 5/10 year DGRs indicates whether dividend growth has been accelerating or slowing down over the last 5 years in comparison to the 10 year average growth rate. VLO has a ratio of 2.24, meaning the dividend growth has experienced a massive speed up. XOM is in second even though it has also seen a faster growth rate with its 1.14 ratio. CVX's ratio is 0.86 as its dividend growth rate over the last 5 years is only 86% of its 10 year average. Considering what oil has been through, that appears surprisingly good. The dividend category was as tight as it could be with XOM on top.

The next batch of scores will be based on the fundamental data of the companies. The Graham number is a valuation that assigns a fair value to a stock and VLO takes the 3 points as it trades only 0.2% over its Graham value. XOM falls way behind that at 69.8% overvalued by Graham, but still manages second place. CVX sits in last with a price 101.5% off its Graham number.

The debt to equity ratio can be an early indication of problems brewing within a company. In theory, the less debt a company has, the better financial health it has. All 3 have ratios under one, but XOM has the lowest D/E at 0.25. Not far off is CVX with a D/E of 0.31. VLO falls to third with a D/E of 0.43.

Estimated growth isn't going to be completely accurate, but the projections are still useful for comparison. CVX is expected to grow at an extremely impressive 75.7%, which probably says a lot about their recent lack of growth. XOM sports a fantastic 35.1% anticipated growth for second. Third, and yet still very solid, is VLO with a 23.1%.

The P/E of a stock is a measure of valuation that certainly has its flaws, but is still an effective means of comparison. VLO is the best value on this metric with a P/E of 14.86. Over double that is XOM in second at 33.78. CVX looks quite overvalued as it doubles up XOM for a P/E of 68.19.

The PEG ratio combines the last two metrics into one where the lowest number is the better value. I like it because it makes it easier to compare companies with extreme P/Es or growth estimates. VLO is again the best value with a PEG of 0.64. CVX sneaks in under XOM with PEGs of 0.90 and 0.96, respectively. All 3 companies stuck close together again, but this time VLO takes the win.

The last category will include miscellaneous metrics that I always look at when beginning my research. The beta of a stock refers to its volatility. The S&P 500 is set at a beta of 1.00 so XOM's beta of 0.81 is more stable than the market in general. CVX and VLO actually tie with a beta of 1.23 and are therefore more volatile than the S&P 500.

Even though I don't believe in timing the market with any consistency, I think it's important to try to buy low. That is why I've included a ranking based on how close a stock is trading to its 52 week low. XOM is nearest its bottom at only 1.9% higher. CVX is a bit higher at 7.0% off its low. VLO has seen the biggest rally from its yearly low and is trading 43.9% off of it.

The final metric I'll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. VLO takes this one with a Chowder number of 58.5 fueled by a massive 5 year DGR. XOM takes second with a 13.8 and CVX is bringing up the rear with a 10.9 Chowder number. XOM takes its second category as CVX takes its second last place finish.

XOM comes out as the overall winner pulling ahead with the miscellaneous metrics. XOM had a solid performance across the board with only one last place score. VLO performed better than I expected with a surprising second place finish. Despite having the highest projected growth, CVX was less than impressive. I anticipated a close race with XOM, but CVX couldn't overcome a stretched valuation to beat out VLO. Because XOM did finish on top, I'll take a closer look at its dividend growth prospects going forward.

As I mentioned, XOM is a Dividend Champion that's most recent raise in June pushed its streak to 35 years. It has a bloated EPS payout ratio of 128.9%, which can be blamed on the chaos in oil prices over the last several years and yet retains an AA+ credit rating. While that payout ratio doesn't leave room for future growth, as earnings recover over the next several years, there will be room for both the ratio to come down and the dividend to increase. I can't imagine XOM letting its streak end barring a major crisis. To illustrate my point, XOM has seen earnings contract 25.9% over the last 5 years as the dividend has increased an average of 10% per year. With earnings expected to rise 35.1% over the next 5 years, I believe an average dividend growth rate of 7% is reasonable. That equates to a payback of $17.81 per share by July 2022 and a 5 year payback of 22.1%.

As an owner of CVX, I was pretty disappointed to see it end in last. I knew the oil industry wasn't exactly thriving right now, but I thought it should've been closer to XOM. VLO was impressive, but without the long history of paying increasing dividends through challenging markets, I don't think it belongs in my portfolio. That leaves XOM as an intriguing investment for me. My current holdings of CVX make up a big enough position in my portfolio that I do not want to add more capital to the oil industry. However, I may end up trimming my CVX position to make room for XOM in the future. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.