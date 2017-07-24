A Reluctant Seller Sells: Now What?

On Wednesday, July 19, after the market close, Avista (AVA) and Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) announced an agreement for Hydro One to acquire Avista in an all-cash deal, for a price equivalent to $53 at current exchange rates. The deal is set to be consummated in the second half of 2018. As such, a relative bar was set on the top end expectation for an investor who holds the shares throughout the sales process. The price paid reflected a 24% premium to the closing price on Tuesday, July 18th. Shares of Avista almost immediately rose to the low $50's, and I started thinking about what this meant for the shares owned in our family portfolio.

Wednesday night and Thursday I spent a good deal of time reading through the documentation on the sales transaction, and I believe it is highly likely to go through. Thursday, shares of Avista rose close to the future sales price of 53 dollars a share. Because I feel that it is highly likely that the transaction goes through, my choices became: 1) to hold the shares until the transaction completes, or 2) look for an opportunity to sell the shares and reinvest those funds now. On Friday morning, Avista shares were selling for over $52.50 per share. At that point, I liquidated my shares. This marks the first time I have sold stock in over two years, and is only my third sale in the last four years. Currently, two other family members still hold shares, but I am likely to liquidate those within the next week or two.

My goal at the time of the original purchase was for the shares to join other utility stocks as part of my portfolio that provides steady income. My hope was that I would find other points through the coming years to add shares and continue to grow my income stream. I did not buy the shares for capital appreciation. I did believe when purchased that I was buying them at a point where the shares were undervalued, so I did believe capital appreciation would occur. Three years later at the time of sale I had capital appreciation of nearly 95% including the premium the announced acquisition added to the shares. I also collected thirteen dividend payments which were reinvested into shares of other companies.

Portfolio Affects

As previously discussed, changes in life have put our family in a position where we don't often have funds available in our taxable investment portfolio. The goal we have in the long run is to replace our salaries with income created from investments, our taxable portfolio is the part where we manage the income stream most closely. The sales price of $52.50 a share left Avista with a current yield of 2.75% which is lower than what we were used to getting out of the position. Our portfolios yield usually centers between 3 and 3.25%. I believe that in the following weeks we will be able to find investments that will fall in line with these goals. This week we will be looking to at least match the income produced by our Avista position. I believe we will be able to do much better than this.

What's Next

To achieve this we have settled that we will be adding two positions to the account. The first of these positions will be another utility to replace Avista. The three most likely candidates to add are Dominion Resources (D), Wisconsin Energy Group (WEC) and Southern Company (SO). Dominion Resources currently has a yield of 3.89%, Morningstar gives it a buy rating with a fair value estimate of 85.00 however it has a high 2017 estimated P/E ratio of 20.9. Wisconsin Energy Group has a yield of 3.28%, Morningstar gives it a hold rating with a fair value estimate of $56 and its 2017 estimated P/E ratio is 20.4. Southern Company has a current yield of 4.85%, Morningstar gives it a hold rating with a fair value of $50 and its 2017 estimated P/E ratio is 16.8.

The second of these positions is more likely to be a growth oriented firm. Nearly 16 months ago I wrote an article about choosing companies for my 102-year-old grandmother's account. One of the companies still finds itself on the list above, the other two are in the group I am considering here. In her account we settled on Dominion Resources and McCormick (MKC) and passed on Visa (V).

Visa has been a company I have discussed many times as a company I believe will continue to be a solid investment for a long time. Over two years ago, when Seeking Alpha author Mike Nadel asked several contributors and commentors to choose the stock we considered our Number One Stock In the World, the company I chose that I would invest in today and forget about it for a decade was Visa, the most recent update to it can be found here.

In the last two years Visa has increased nearly 40%. Last weeks earnings report beat expectations from analysts and the company increased its earnings estimates going forward. It's truly a company that is firing on all cylinders. The downside of this is that the valuation is stretched. Morningstar still considers them a Buy with a fair value estimate at $108, but if purchased its being purchased for its capital gain, not for its dividend payment which yields .66%. Currently its 2017 estimated P/E ratio 24.8.

McCormick also still find itself on my consider list. The company was trading near 100 a share until it announced last week that it had acquired Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY, OTCPK:RBGPF) food business for $4.2B. The purchase sent shares down over 5% as the increase in expected earnings is a stretch given the price tag. I'm not as negative on the deal as it seems the market is as McCormick's management has shown through the years that they understand the value of getting shelf space in grocery stores. Adding Frank's Red Hot and French's Mustard among other brands gives them known brands. At 12% off its 52-week high, I think it offers decent value. The company yields 2.01%. Morningstar considers the company a hold with a fair value estimate of 96. The companies 2017 earnings estimate has a P/E ratio of 22.

As the price of Costco (COST) has come back in line, our interest in the company has increased. In my "Learning From the Start Portfolio," I added shares of Costco in May of 2016. Given current earnings estimates I think I'd become very interested under $147.43, which is 23 times 2018 estimated earnings. Share price is off nearly 22% from its 52-week high. The companies current yield is 1.33%. Morningstar rates it as a hold with a $159 fair value estimate. Amazon's (AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods Market (WFM) seems to have been the catalyst for the drop in share price over the last month. I think this is something to keep your eye on as an investor, but believe that Costco's moat is wide as its customer base keeps flocking to stores.

Summary

Within the next week I will most likely choose a combination of the stocks above to fill the whole in my portfolio left by the sale of Avista. If you were in my position which combination of the companies above would you chose? Is there a company out there that I may have overlooked? Am I better off waiting while the market sorts earnings season out? As I make purchases from the proceeds I will update in the comment section below.

It has been a long time since I've been able to write anything, and I appreciate those of you who have continued to follow me. The busiest of times seem to have now passed and I should have time to start contributing more frequently. I wish all the best of luck with each purchase they make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our family is also long SO, WEC, MKC and D.