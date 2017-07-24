Open Insights: JODI Data And Saudi Arabia's Declining Inventory

We believe the decline has implications on Saudi Arabia's ability to cut exports even further if it finds it necessary to "jolt" oil prices upward.

We take a look at recent May 2017 JODI data and parse out some insights on Saudi Arabia.

JODI, the Joint Oil Data Initiative, is an exercise by various energy agencies worldwide to reliably and timely collect and consolidate global oil market data on a monthly basis. The six international organizations include:

Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Statistical Office of the European Communities (Eurostat), Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), International Energy Agency (IEA), Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD).

We'll start a weekly/monthly series on oil called Open Insights that takes a look at the various data sources and tries to gleam a few insights on specific countries. This week, we're taking a closer look at Saudi Arabia. As the largest producing member of OPEC, it's arguably the most influential. In looking at recent JODI data, one data trend that clearly stands out is inventory. As part of the OPEC/non-OPEC production cuts agreed to in November 2016 and extended in May 2017 (also known as the "Vienna Agreement"), Saudi Arabia has pledged to cut production in an effort to rebalance the oil market.

In January 2017, this clearly occurred as we see a fall off in production, and a similar fall-off in exports. This isn't surprising because contemporaneous OPEC reports have been indicating that the participants in the Vienna Agreement have been achieving a high compliance rate for the production cuts they've initially agreed to, none more than Saudi Arabia.

Given that the agreement did not start until January 1, 2017, we anticipated heavy inventory draws in November and December 2017 as many countries "cleared the deck" right before the effective date of the Vienna Agreement. Saudi Arabia was no different.

What is surprising is that even after this inventory drawdown, recent JODI data indicates that Saudi Arabia continues to draw down its inventories. From Jan. 1 to May 31, inventories have fallen by an additional 14M barrels (or approx. 90K bpd) despite the fact that exports have been cut to a five-month average of 7.166M bpd vs. 7.534M bpd last year, a fall-off of close to 370K bpd.

Perhaps because production has fallen off faster than exports, which means inventory draws are still occurring because of higher domestic and/or foreign demand. We think it's likely the latter as domestic demand is lower YTD than prior year (at least when looking at "direct use" in JODI's datasets). News reports of recent field pipeline issues could play a role, but it's unclear whether the fall-off in production is intended or unintentional.

What is clear, however, is Saudi Arabia's recent decision to reduce exports, particularly to the United States. The planned reduction reduces not only visible OECD inventories, but it's also a way to slow the draw from Saudi Arabia's inventories. Saudi Arabia has pledged to reduce June inventories to less than a million (achieved), July inventories to less than 850K bpd, and August inventories to 750K bpd. Given that domestic consumption typically rises during the hot summer, oil saved from the export reductions can be used to service higher domestic demand. If Saudi Arabia prolongs the export cuts to the U.S. beyond the summer season, we believe it would need to increase production to avoid significant inventory reductions in H2 2017. As it is, there are a few implications:

Saudi Arabia now has sufficient room in its storage facilities if it elects to severely curtail exports in an attempt to rebalance the market and fulfill its "whatever it takes" pledge to rebalance the market. Given current production levels, demand is exceeding supply, and it's unclear whether the root cause of the production decline is intentional or structural. We believe it's likely the former than the latter, but will need to see further data. If the production fall decline is structural, spare capacity could be further constrained if a supply shock were to occur (e.g., Venezuela). With increased summer demand, and the underlying demand draw, Saudi Arabia's purported increase in production in June and July may not actually produce any excess inventories as demand would be sufficient to cover any production increase.

Ultimately, we believe tracking Saudi Arabia's production and exports levels are just two pieces to the full puzzle. We need to look at inventory levels in order to gain additional insight into Saudi Arabia's actions going forward. Suffice it to say, the lower Saudi Arabia's inventories go, the higher the likelihood that they could take a more aggressive course of action to rebalance the market.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.