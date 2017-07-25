Baidu: Strong Upside, A Short-Term Trigger And A Bright Future

While tech stocks are hitting one all-time high after the other, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been “dead money” for more than three years. On a quick glimpse, there does not appear to be a reason why this should change in the near future: revenues were only growing 6.3% in 2016 and the stock trades at a forward PE ratio of 34.9. From a purely quantitative point of view, this hardly qualifies as a bargain. Not even in today’s market.

However, there are three reasons why I expect this to change soon:

A little more than one year ago, Baidu revenues were hit by the consequences of an online-advertising scandal. The upcoming quarterly report on July 27 will reveal that the company is back on the growth track and can no longer be misclassified as a “no growth” stock. Investments into the transaction services platforms Baidu Nuomi and Baidu Takeout Delivery, as well as iQiyi, the leading Chinese online video platform, have halved Baidu’s operating margins. There are multiple signs that this will end soon. Once these entities are sold, merged, or IPOed, the market can no longer ignore the profitability of Baidu’s core search business. Baidu is going “all-in” on artificial intelligence and is widely recognized as the AI-leader in China. Experience from e-commerce (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), search (Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), or social networks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)) suggests international companies will again have a hard time getting a foot into the Chinese market. Baidu is in the pole position to reap the benefits of its investments as the information revolution is about to take off.

This article outlines why Baidu has at least 67% upside. A number of potential triggers are discussed in detail. Furthermore, I will argue why Baidu also has excellent long-term growth prospects. The article concludes with a potential explanation why this opportunity may exist.

Trigger 1: Back to Growth Mode

In May 2016, Baidu was hit by a search scandal. A young student died after attempting a cancer treatment discovered through the Baidu search engine (Baidu lower after paid search crackdown in China). It appears that the company prioritized short-term profits over user experience, which led Baidu CEO Robin Li to write a remarkable letter to his employees in order to get the company back on the right track (Baidu founder's inspiring letter to employees is something every tech company needs to read).

As a consequence of the tragedy, Baidu undertook some proactive measures to improve the user experience. Furthermore, the Chinese authorities forced Baidu and other Chinese search engines to implement a number of measures. The most important changes include:

Reducing the number of sponsored links

Clearly marking search ads vs. organic results

Weighing customer credibility more highly in the ranking algorithm

Turning down customers who do not meet Baidu's new requirements

Of course, the implementation these measures and the required compliance were established over a prolonged period of time. Furthermore, Baidu was under review of regulatory authorities. This clearly had to have an impact on revenues.

On the positive side, it is obvious that these measures would improve the Baidu user experience, which is important for the long-term outlook of the business model. While reducing the number of ads per page reduces ad revenue in the short term, it becomes more attractive to become one of the now fever ads of the search results page, which should increase Baidu's revenue per ad.

The following overview describes the impact of the search scandal and on Baidu’s revenues:

April 28, 2016: Just prior to the scandal, Baidu reports 31.2% year over year growth for 2016 Q1 and predicts 29.6% growth for 2016 Q2.

May 10, 2016: Baidu begins with immediate measures. Hence, about the first half of 2016 Q2 was not affected by the measures.

June 13, 2016: Baidu revises guidance for Q2: Down 11.6% relative to initial guidance.

July 28, 2016: Baidu reports only 10.2% revenue growth for 2016 Q2.

October 27, 2016: Baidu reports 2016 Q3, the first fully affected quarter: only 6.7% increase year over year.

February 23, 2017: The peak of the “revenue crisis” Baidu reports flat growth for 2016 Q4.

A company that entered the year with 30% growth ended up with zero growth by the end of 2016. As a result of the search scandal combined with poor numbers, is not surprising that the market has written off Baidu.

This however, is about to change now. On July 27, Baidu will report its second quarter results. Baidu guided for year-over-year revenue growth between 12.7% and 14.9%. Note however that the first half of 2016 Q2 was not affected by the search scandal and the following measures. Hence, it provides a relatively high benchmark to beat. On July 27, Baidu also will reveal its guidance for 2017 Q3. Hence, for the first time Baidu's growth post the search scandal will be revealed.

Growth in 2017 Q1 was 6.8%. The midpoint of the Q2 revenue growth forecast is 13.5% even though about one half of the benchmark (2016 Q2) was not yet affected by the search scandal. If we extrapolate the increase in growth of 6.7% to the whole quarter, it is very likely that guidance for 2017 Q3 will reveal growth of around 20% year-over-year. With that pace of growth, Baidu can no longer be criticized for a lack of growth and should be priced like a high growth stock again.

Trigger 2: Back to Normalized Margins

In previous years, Baidu invested heavily into new business areas beyond the core online advertising business model. The results of these initiatives have been mixed.

On the positive side is Baidu’s investment into Qunar (NASDAQ:QUNR), which became one of China’s largest online travel companies. In fall 2015, Qunar merged with Ctrip, which was Qunar’s biggest competitor by that time. As a result of the merger, Baidu has today a 25% stake in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP). The 25% stake is today worth $7.5 billion USD based on Ctrip’s market capitalization of $30 billion USD. Baidu appears to be invested for the long term and I believe this is the right decision because Qunar, now China’s dominant online travel company, will benefit from a long runway of growth.

A positive side effect of the merger was that Baidu no longer consolidated Qunar, which led Baidu’s operating margins to improve substantially. Baidu’s share price increased by 5.5% on the day the merger was announced.

iQiyi (the Netflix of China) is another successful expansion of the Baidu ecosystem. iQiyi is the leading online video platform in China. This position is likely to be manifested given that iQiyi just landed a licensing deal with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and will be the exclusive distributor of Netflix content in China starting this fall. Last year, iQiyi’s CEO announced that revenue would surpass RMB 10 billion (about $1.5 billion USD). Netflix trades at a trailing twelve month price-sales ratio of 8. Applying this multiple to the lower limit of iQiyi's 2016 revenues would result in a valuation of at least $12 billion USD. Hence, Baidu’s 80.5% stake in iQiyi would be worth at least $9.7 billion USD.

However, Baidu gets little credit for having established a leading position in the massive Chinese online video market. In contrast, because Baidu consolidates iQiyi’s revenues and costs, Baidu is punished by the market, because current investments into content decrease Baidu’s profit margins. According to the recent financial report, Baidu’s operating margins decreased by 10.6% due to content investments into iQiyi. I expect iQiyi to IPO within the next one or two years. Once this happens, the true value of iQiyi to Baidu will be revealed. At the same time, Baidu’s operating margins will improve dramatically.

Baidu also has invested heavily into Uber China. In August 2016, Uber China threw the towel and merged with local rival Didi Chuxing. Baidu received a circa 2% stake in the merged entity. Recently, Didi Chuxing was valued at $50 billion USD (Crunch Report | China's Didi Chuxing Valuation Hits $50B), so Baidu’s stake would be worth around $1 billion USD.

Baidu Nuomi, a local online-to-offline services platform, and Baidu Takeout Delivery, an on-demand-meal delivery service, belong to the less successful Baidu investments. It appears that Baidu entered these markets too late as it cannot catch up to the bigger rivals Meituan Dianping, which is backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba’s Eleme. Both of Baidu’s transaction services platforms are a heavy burden to Baidu’s profitability. In 2016, transaction services reduced non-GAAP operating margins by 23.8 percentage points.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Baidu seems to have accepted it cannot win these two online-to-offline markets and has cooled down considerably on its commitment to online-to-offline (o2o) or transaction services in public statements. According to the new COO, Qu Li, Baidu will scale back spending on group-buying platform Nuomi and move from a transaction-based model to an advertising model. In the recent financial report, transaction services decreased operating margins by “only” 16.8%, which is a clear improvement compared to the previous years, when the number was higher than 25%.

Over the past year, several rumors emerged that Baidu would be interested in selling or merging Nuomi or Takeout Delivery. I expect that neither Nuomi nor Takeout Delivery will be a major drag to Baidu’s profitability in one or two years. While these businesses are clearly not worthless, they are likely to require further investments before they are sold, merged or shut down. Therefore, I will not attribute a value to these two entities.

Valuing the Core Search Business

The value of Alphabet and Netflix is the sum of the market capitalizations of both companies. Would Alphabet control and consolidate Netflix, it would be absurd to punish the combined entity for lower margins. Likewise, it is inevitable to factor out Baidu’s temporary investments if one wants to determine the value of Baidu’s core search business.

Table 1 shows the calculation for Baidu’s earnings of the core search business using the reduced 15% tax rate, which is applicable to Chinese high-tech enterprises:

Table 1: Baidu Core Business Earnings in 2017 Q1 billions of USD Total Revenues 2.45 Operating Profit 0.29 Operating Profit Margin 11.87% Add: Decrease due to Transaction Services 16.80% Add: Decrease due to iQiyi 10.60% = Margin on Online Marketing 39.27% Profit on Online Marketing Before Taxes (2,45*39,27%) 0.96 Less: Tax Rate 15% 0.14 Profit on Core Business after Taxes 0.82

Table 2 shows Baidu’s forecasted earnings for the remaining three quarters of 2017 using the adjusted operating margin of 39.27%. Q2 revenues are based on the midpoint-guidance by Baidu, as announced in the 2017 Q1 report. As described above, from 2017 Q3 on, Baidu is likely to report revenue growth of at least 20% year over year.

In summary, I expect Baidu’s core search business to generate after tax earnings of $3.77 billion USD in 2017 on a standalone basis. This is a conservative estimate given that it does not account for Baidu’s enormous investments into artificial intelligence (see next section), which are not yet associated with significant revenues. Investments into AI are a considerable factor given that quarterly expenses have increased by around 1 billion RMB.

Table 2: Baidu Core Earnings 2017 (Estimated) Reported Baidu Forecast Estimated Estimated Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 Growth (relative to prior year) 6.80% 13.50% 20.00% 20.00% Profit on Core Business after Taxes (billion USD) 0.82 0.93 1.02 1.00 3.77

I do not factor out AI investments for two reasons. On the one hand, Baidu claims its core search business is already benefiting from AI initiatives. Hence, Baidu's investments into AI contribute to the long-term growth outlook, which justifies a higher multiple. On the other hand, Baidu appears to be committed to investing into AI for the long term. Hence, it is not likely that these expenses will decrease substantially over the next years. Still, the approach is conservative given that the true benefits of Baidu's AI investments will likely take a few years to considerably impact Baidu revenues, which is not accounted for in this analysis.

I use comparable price-to-earnings ratios to value Baidu’s search business. Table 3 shows the forward PE ratios of other leading search engines around the world. Furthermore, the table reports the growth rates and PE ratios of Alibaba and Tencent, China’s other leading high-tech companies.

Table 3: Baidu Comparables 5-Year Growth Forecast Growth (3-Year Average) Forward PE Alphabet 18.4 14.7 25.3 Yandex (Russia) NA 24.3 37.9 Yahoo Japan NA 30.3 23.6 Naver (South Korea) 17.9 26.8 29.2 Average 18.2 24.0 29.0 Baidu 22.6 30.2 ? Alibaba 27.1 44.5 35.6 Tencent 25.6 36.0 41.1

Over the past three years, Baidu grew revenues by more than 30% on average, which is higher than the average growth rate of Baidu’s global peers. According to analyst estimates, Baidu will grow revenues by 22.6% on average over the next five years. This growth forecast is higher than for Alphabet or Naver, the leading South Korean search engine. Based on Baidu’s growth characteristics, an above-average PE ratio is justified. The average forward PE ratio of Baidu’s peers is 29. I use a forward PE ratio of 25 to determine the value of Baidu’s core business. Even if we assume that Baidu’s peers to some extent also invest in other business initiatives, this is a conservative multiple given Baidu’s superior growth outlook. Assuming 2017 earnings after taxes of 3.77 billion USD, Baidu’s core business is worth $94.25 billion USD.

Sum of the Parts Valuation

Table 4 shows the sum of the parts valuation for Baidu. The valuation attributes zero value to Baidu Nuomi and Takeout Delivery. Furthermore, not even an optional value for Baidu’s growing AI business is assigned. Beyond the already mentioned business segments, Baidu reported cash and short term investments of 13.2 billion USD and debt of 10.7 billion USD in the last financial report. In sum, Baidu’s fundamental value is about 115 billion USD. Compared to Baidu’s current market capitalization of 68.8 billion USD, this implies an upside of 67.2%.

Table 4: Sum of the Parts billion USD Core Business 94.25 iQiyi 9.70 Ctrip 7.50 Didi Chuxing 1.00 Cash 13.20 Less: Debt 10.70 114.95

The AI Opportunity

Baidu has been too late to the online-to-offline business and Baidu has been too late to the ride-hailing business. However, Baidu is China’s clear leader in one of the most promising sectors of the next decades: Artificial intelligence.

Baidu has its fingers in virtually all important strands of AI (e.g. natural language processing, image and video recognition, and self-driving cars). Since hiring AI expert Qi Lu from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Baidu’s AI strategy has gained shape in the recent months. Recently, Baidu revealed two very promising AI platforms to the public: Duer OS and Apollo.

DuerOS is a voice interaction platform that's capable of bringing voice control and intelligence to any device in which it is implemented. An impressive list of chip makers has announced to support the system (Realtek, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), MediaTek, RDA, Conexant and ARM). DuerOS has the potential to be at the center of the internet of things if it becomes the standard for device makers. As of today, there are already more than 30 products in the pipeline (Baidu - Talking machines.).

Apollo is Baidu’s self-driving car platform that aims to become "the android of the autonomous driving industry." This July, Baidu announced more than 50 partners on the platform. While Google’s Waymo may be the current leader in self-driving cars, Baidu’s open platform approach has the potential to overtake Waymo within a few years.

Recent research suggests that Baidu’s AI is only second to Google (Research Publication - Mobile Ecosystems - Artificial Intelligence - Men and boys). However, experiences from the past suggest that it may not even be necessary for Baidu to have the best AI offerings worldwide. The list of global tech leaders trying to enter the Chinese market is long, but none of them are successful so far. The most prominent failures include Facebook (social media in China is dominated by Tencent), Google (search in China is dominated by Baidu), Amazon (e-commerce in China is dominated by Alibaba or JD.com), Netflix (on-demand video in China is dominated by iQiyi) Uber (ride hailing in China is dominated by Didi Chuxing).

If there were any doubts that a non-Chinese corporation might dominate AI in China, the last hopes are probably gone by the announced plan of the Chinese government to become a world leader in AI. I assign a probability of zero to the event that a foreign company will dominate an AI-related business model in China. Instead, and as in other industries, a Chinese company will emerge as the clear winner.

In fact it should not be excluded that Chinese companies may become worldwide leaders in AI, and not only in China. AI is all about data and the Chinese appear to be less concerned about privacy issues and more open to self-driving cars than Westerners on average. Superior data combined with an army of skilled programmers (Baidu currently has more than 1,300 employees dedicated to AI) may give China an edge in this promising sector.

As of today, I would place all my chips on Baidu to become the clear AI leader in China. Baidu (and not Tencent or Alibaba) even has the official backing of the Chinese government (The Chinese government is funding a new lab from China's most powerful AI company).

While Baidu already has the leading AI position in China, the industry is still in its early stage and is evolving quickly. Furthermore, it is still not clear how exactly AI may result in monetizable business models. I believe this is just a matter of time. Do you remember how people debated over the monetizability of Facebook? It is just a few years ago. Whenever a great user experience is being provided, companies will find a way to profit.

Why does this opportunity exist?

Not accounting for the huge AI opportunity, I showed that Baidu already has at least 67% upside. If Baidu maintains its AI pole position in China (or even worldwide), the value of the AI-related business model may easily surpass the value of the core search business in the mid to long term. Then, why does Baidu trade so cheaply?

Investor sentiment towards Baidu is clearly poor today. Baidu’s image still suffers from the search scandal, and for investors who fail to see what's behind the numbers, Baidu is no longer a growth story. Some analysts even state that they "value the stock based on what it is and not on what it could be." I have a high conviction in what Baidu will be in about two years: A growing company, whose margins now longer suffer from Nuomi, Takeout Delivery and iQiyi. Furthermore, by that time, I expect there will be a clear path towards monetization of AI-related products.

As of today, it seems that investors do not “see” a clear path to monetization of AI-related services. Today’s markets are particularly focused on the short term. The next quarter, the next year, but little more. I admit it is hard to predict what happens in five or 10 years, but it is worth trying. Even though the odds are Baidu’s side as of today, it strikes me that the market obviously completely ignores the option-like value of Baidu’s AI efforts. I believe it is very likely that investor sentiment towards leading AI companies will change completely in the next years. If investor sentiment towards Baidu switches from poor to euphoria, the stock price will appreciate handsomely.

Today’s markets are more and more dominated by passive investors. By definition, they will not lead a potential repricing of Baidu. Quant funds are another important group of investors in today’s market. Their algorithms are not designed to "look behind the numbers" or even judge Baidu’s AI potential. Technical investors dislike Baidu’s current lack of growth or return charts. The most important group of investors regarding a potential repricing of Baidu are active investors, which I suspect to be misled by poor sentiment towards the stock for the wrong reasons.

Sentiment is not a constant. Sentiment changes, often caused by triggers. I outlined in this article why I believe that Baidu is ripe for a major repricing in the short term, in the mid term, and in the long term. Active investors have the advantage to change their mind first. Quant funds will follow as early as the numbers improve, and so will chartists and passive investors.

I could not think of a better entry point.