Kinder Morgan - Stock Price Recovers As Company Does What I Said It Would

Kinder Morgan has the cash flow to increase its dividend until 2020. New cash flow from growth and debt reduction should allow the company to continue increasing its dividend.

Kinder Morgan has more than $10 billion in identified growth projects. These projects should provide the company with a cash flow growth of more than $1.5 billion annually.

Kinder Morgan's stock price has experienced a double-digit percentage recovery from last week as the company has announced it is increasing its dividend.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is the largest midstream company in North America. As I'll explain in this article, Kinder Morgan's growth potential along with the long-term strength of the company's dividend make it a strong investment at the present time.

In May, I wrote an article on Kinder Morgan. The article discussed Kinder Morgan's strong cash flow generation along with the company's growth potential. Namely, the article discussed how despite Kinder Morgan's difficult time recently, the company is focused on sustainable long-term investment at high rates of return.

Last week, Kinder Morgan announced a 60% dividend increase in 2018 with an estimated 25% annual increase from now until 2020. This comes on the back of a 75% decrease in dividends from early-2015 that caused the company's stock price to drop from more than $40 per share to lows of $10 per share.

Since then, the company's stock price has recovered to just over $20 per share. However, as we will see in this article when we re-analyze Kinder Morgan, the company still has additional potential going forward.

Kinder Morgan's Growth Potential

Now that we have discussed my previous article on Kinder Morgan, it is now time to continue by discussing Kinder Morgan's growth potential.

Kinder Morgan has the largest midstream asset base in North America with the company owning or operating roughly 70,000 miles of pipeline. The company is connected to every single natural gas reserve play in the United States and has a significant play in Canada with the TransMountain pipeline. The company has recently gone through with an IPO of 30% of its Canadian business that provided the company with $1.2 billion in cash, which it used to payback its debt.

This financing was the final condition for Kinder Morgan's transmountain pipeline expansion in Canada. This should result in the project beginning in late 2017 and finishing by year-end 2019 providing the company with significant additional cash flow. This multi-billion dollar project is a core portion of Kinder Morgan's significant growth potential.

Overall, Kinder Morgan has $12 billion of attractive fee-based projects for the next five years, which comes out to $2.4 billion in annual spending. The company anticipates that this will result in $1.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA, not counting the company's CO 2 projects, most of which will be in place by 2020. That comes out to an EBITDA return rate of 12.5% on these projects. More importantly, 88% of this backlog comes from fee-based projects, which means the cash flow that they provide will be steady.

The company also has an additional $1.4 billion in CO 2 projects, for which it is targeting an after-tax return rate of at least 15%, likely because of the increased risk of these projects. That means that these projects, should they go through, will provide Kinder Morgan with roughly an additional $0.21 billion in cash flow. This impressive cash flow is more than Kinder Morgan's present dividend and should provide a strong basis to a continued increase in the company's dividend.

As we can see, Kinder Morgan already has significant growth potential planned out.

Overall, global energy demand is anticipated to grow rapidly from now until 2040. One of the most significant sources of this global fuel demand growth will be natural gas which is expected to grow at 1.6% annually from now until 2040. This significant demand growth will require significant additional investment in natural gas and Kinder Morgan has shown time and time again its ability to earn double-digit returns in this field.

That means that Kinder Morgan should find additional growth potential after it exhausts its $12 billion in present growth potential.

Kinder Morgan's Dividend Growth Potential

Kinder Morgan's growth potential is impressive. However, what this translates into is the company's ability to grow its dividend for shareholders, something that Kinder Morgan, as a company, has been built on. In fact, the importance of the company's dividend to investors is precisely why the company's stock price fell by more than 75% when it cut its dividend sharply in 2015.

However, the company's stock price recovered significantly last week when the company announced a 60% dividend increase for 2018 and a 25% annual dividend increase onward. The company managed to IPO its Canadian oil business providing itself with $1.2 billion in cash. That allowed the company to change its plans so that it could end 2017 with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.2x v. 5.4x previously. This puts the company well on its way to a 5.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio.

The company has authorized a $2 billion share buyback program. The company has a present backlog of just over $48 billion which means that this buyback program should decrease the company's float by 4.2%. While that might not seem like much, the company anticipates an annual dividend of $1.25 per share in 2020. Decreasing its float by 96 million shares will save the company more than $0.1 billion annually and support its other projects.

Kinder Morgan's 2017 published budget anticipates distributed cash flow of $4.46 billion which comes out to roughly $2 of DCF per share. Of this, the company anticipates $0.50 in dividend and $3.3 billion in excess DCF. The company plans to spend $3.2 billion in growth capital. As we saw above, the company had $12 billion in projects for the next five years. That means the next four years will average $2.2 billion in growth expenditure.

That means, as we can see from this alone, Kinder Morgan will have an additional $0.50 in cash flow per share over the next few years and it spreads out its spending from this year. This alone will give the company the cash it needs for its planned 2019 dividend. However, the company will need roughly an additional $0.5 billion a year by 2020. There are two ways it will achieve this.

The first is the company's debt. The company anticipates a 2017 net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.2x meaning the company anticipates it'll have $37.4 billion of debt by the end of the year. That means that the company is spending several billion in annual interest expenses. As the company's debt decreases, that should free the company up with hundreds of million in annual interest expenses which should enable the company the company to increase its debt or invest more.

The second way is as we saw above, these new projects will significantly increase Kinder Morgan's distributable cash flow. By 2020, when Kinder Morgan's saved growth expenses will no longer be enough to cover its dividend growth plans, Kinder Morgan will have more than $1 billion in additional distributable cash flow from its projects.

Given that the saved interest expenses will likely cover the company's dividend growth plans into 2021, that means the company will be free to use this $1 billion to pay down debt or invest in further projects. Given the company's ability to earn double-digit returns from its projects, should it choose this route it will be able to use the cash flow from this investment to increase its annual dividend by roughly $0.05 annually.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan still has a reputation to fix. The company entered 2015 with a solid plan to grow its dividend for the next few years and cancelled it after its stock price began to fall. The company had been using equity and debt to fund growth and could no longer do this. However, the company's stock price still perked up at the news that it could continue increasing its dividend, as future dividend increases from this point would be supported by the company's cash flow.

Overall, Kinder Morgan is a solid investment for two reasons. First, the company continue to has strong growth potential. The company has more than $10 billion in growth projects identified for the next few years, growth projects that should support a significant increase in the company's cash flow. This cash flow, along with the company paying down debt, should support the company's plan to increase its dividend.

Overall, we can see that Kinder Morgan's strong growth and dividend potential make it a solid investment.

