Why You Should Sell Your Apple Shares Before The Next iPhone Release

Thesis

Data shows Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will struggle to be a future leader. iPhone sales lack growth. Immediate direct competition emerges. Without a successful iPhone the future looks bleak for Apple.

Mac sales are in decline, despite what management says.

When listening to conference calls from Apple, we would assume Mac sales are going through the roof - remarks of Tim Cook:

We had great Mac results during the quarter. Revenue grew 14% to a new March quarter record and gained market share thanks to strong demand for our new MacBook Pros. Our Mac business has generated over $25 billion in revenue over the past four quarters. We're investing aggressively in its future, and we are very excited about the innovation we can bring to the platform.

All this sounds fantastic, but there is just one problem. When we smooth out the bumps in the data by combining the four most recent quarters (TTM), we can see a dramatic fall in Mac units sold despite the March quarter record revenue growth.

Cook notes that the revenue from Macs sold grew by 14% in this quarter, with fewer Macs sold (4.9% growth Q-over-Q). This must be that the average selling price of a Mac was up. As seen below, that is the case.

A dramatic jump in the average selling price offered a larger illusion of Mac performance. Although this is good for investors short term, a higher price is not sustainable for the volume of sales that are required to plug the hole that the weak iPhone is creating.

iPhone slow down

iPhone sales contributed to 62% of net sales as reported in Q2, so it is necessary to track the iPhone deeply.

Many people maintain a view that Apple is more than just the iPhone. They point to the ever growing services segment to show this. The majority of services sold are iPhone related - iTunes, App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and AppleCare.

It all now depends on the iPhone 8. The new phone needs to bring over new users and retain old ones. Until this happens, I will maintain bearish on the company.

After the new iPhone is released and we start to see some early enthusiasm, plus if it is a "must have" product, I will turn bullish on Apple for the next 12 months.

Apple as a company has been great, everybody knows this, but inevitably times change, and consumers go else where.

Apple shifts into a less profitable company under Tim Cook

Huffington Post / Tim Cook

For Apple to maintain high margins, it is an apparently difficult task. Revenue is not expanding as quickly as years prior, and expenses are growing.

We can see that currently Apple is among one of the best when it comes to margins. However, margins are in decline, not a severe one I will give them that, but they still are falling from their peaks.

Apple does not hold the crown it once did among the public. Other opponents have come along, and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) remains a principal rival for Apple.

Samsung sold more smartphones than any other device maker in the first quarter, earning the company 26.1% market share worldwide, according to data from research firm TrendForce. Apple captured the second spot on 16.9% market share during the period. The companies were followed by Chinese handset makers Huawei and Oppo, which secured 11.4% and 8.1% market share, respectively. The first quarter stood in stark contrast to the fourth quarter of 2016 when Apple stood atop the market with 20.3% share. Samsung at the time had 18.5% market share. - Fortune

Apple without the iPhone would be a terrible company to invest in

We have to realize how powerful the iPhone is for Apple's revenue. Many people who are bullish on Apple fail to see that without the iPhone the company would be worth roughly $56 per share (EPS - 63.39% * current P/E = share price with out iPhone).

Below is what Apple revenue would look like with out the iPhone.

Without the iPhone, the company can (just about) hit on average $20bln in revenue. The sluggishness of growth without the iPhone offers no real benefit for investors.

Revenue per share would be $14.35, compared to $39.21 (with the iPhone) annually.

It is not a valid bull argument to say that Apple is more than the iPhone, or the services segment will lead in the future. As mentioned, I would argue that the iPhone carries the majority of the services segment. And if the iPhone slows to the point of worry, we should expect to see the services segment start to flash warning signs.

Apple's 2016 segments; according to Apple

Americas:

Americas net sales decreased during 2016 compared to 2015 due primarily to lower net sales and unit sales of iPhone. The year-over-year growth in Americas net sales during 2015 was driven primarily by growth in net sales and unit sales of iPhone, partially offset by a decline in net sales and unit sales of iPad. - Apple 10-K

Americas sales are 40% of total revenue. As you have read above, overall Americas revenue decreased because of the iPhone slowdown.

Are Americans getting bored with the iPhone?

It is not just Americas sales what are decreasing. If we look at total unit sales globally below, we can see that for almost four years sales have been close to flat Q over Q.

Europe:

Europe net sales decreased during 2016 compared to 2015 driven primarily by the effect of weakness in foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar and a decrease in unit sales of Mac, largely offset by an increase in iPhone unit sales and Services. The year-over-year increase in Europe net sales during 2015 was driven primarily by growth in net sales and unit sales of iPhone,

partially offset by the effect of weakness in foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar and a decline in net sales and unit sales of

iPad. - Apple 10-K

Net sales decreased during the year, and there was an uptick in iPhone sales. Although good, could not help Apple as over all sales in Europe decreased with help from the EUR and lower Mac unit sales.

Greater China:

Greater China net sales decreased during 2016 compared to 2015 due primarily to lower net sales and unit sales of iPhone and the effect of weakness in foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar. Greater China experienced strong year-over-year increases in net sales during 2015 driven primarily by iPhone sales. - Apple 10-K

China seems to have similar issues the US is having.

2015 was a good year for both Americas and China. Now granted, people may be waiting for the new iPhone 8, but do we know that is the case or is it just an excuse to cover up poor unit sales?

Japan:

Japan net sales increased during 2016 compared to 2015 due primarily to higher net sales of Services and the strength in the Japanese yen relative to the U.S. dollar. The year-over-year increase in Japan net sales during 2015 was driven primarily by growth in Services largely associated with strong

App Store sales, partially offset by the effect of weakness in the Japanese yen relative to the U.S. dollar. - Apple 10-K

Apple says that services were a significant driver as well as the Yen. We can see below that indeed the Yen did gain some ground against the USD in 2016.

However, that has since reversed, and given the latest quarterly report, we can see that the USD strength is starting to take some hold of the revenue from Japan, down 22% from the previous quarter.

With more hikes expected from the Fed, pressuring USD strength shortly, that would produce less revenue from international sales as a whole.

Rest of Asia Pacific:

Rest of Asia Pacific net sales decreased during 2016 compared to 2015 due primarily to lower net sales and unit sales of iPhone and the effect of weakness in foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar. The year-over-year increase in Rest of Asia Pacific net sales during 2015 primarily reflects strong growth in net sales and unit sales of iPhone, partially offset by the effect of weakness in foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar and a decline in net sales and unit sales of iPad. - Apple 10-K

Lower unit sales of the iPhone dragged down the overall growth in revenue from Rest of Asia Pacific. Investors should unquestionably be watching like a hawk for any iPhone 8 related chatter.

This segment although small (only contributing 6% towards total revenue) represents the emerging market area. This area is a robust and growing set of economies that could one day (according to experts) challenge the US for world leader status.

Final note

If anyone wants to invest in Apple, you have to understand that without the iPhone, the company is in serious difficulty.

All above geographic segments apart from Europe point to declining phone sales. It is a real issue, and investors should hope and pray that the declines in unit sales are nothing more than people waiting for the new iPhone to come out.