Occidental Petroleum - Positive Outlook On The Dividend Front

Dividend Roundup

The recent dividend announcement by Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) marked the 15th consecutive year in which the company has paid out dividends to its shareholder. In the most recent dividend announcement, the company said that it has managed to raise the dividend by a mere penny, inviting criticism from many about the increase. While some feel that the increase is inadequate, others wonder whether it could pave the way for future dividend cuts by the company as the oil market continues to remain depressed. At this rate, OXY's annualized dividend translates into $3.08/share, which is a ~2% increase over 2016.

In my opinion, while the small increase might have put many off, it could serve as a feel-good factor for investors in the troubling times that have affected the oil industry as a whole. I say this because other oil players in the industry haven't been as generous with their dividend payouts of late -- in fact, many peers in the E&P sector have slashed dividends from their previous levels. OXY certainly does have one of the highest dividend yields at 5.10%, while the industry average is reported at 1.70%.

Besides that, I think the increase in the dividend projects the strength of the company, as oil prices continue to show signs of remaining bearish for the remainder of the year. This projection of strength certainly does go a long way. I say this because had OXY announced a cut in the dividend, it would have triggered a heavy sell-off in the stock, which is already ~17% lower than where it stood at the beginning of the year.

As far as a dividend cut is concerned, on a personal level, I believe that OXY is a company that is well-managed and is run by a board that believes it has the cash muscle to support this increase going forward. I think they are certain that OXY's wheels will remain well-oiled and that they have an adequate grip on the company, which has encouraged them to reward shareholders -- although very conservatively.

My Take on Dividend Continuity for OXY

Before I dig into talking about what I'm expecting will uphold OXY's dividend payout, I would like to look at some of OXY's fundamentals. The company has its eyes set on a combination of transactions worth $0.6 billion in the upcoming months. After going through the details of these transactions, I believe that as a whole they will serve OXY well when it comes to not only value improvements, but also in uplifting its cash flows down the line. Divestitures from non-strategic areas while simultaneously focusing on enhancing their operations in core development areas is certainly on the agenda for OXY.

In addition to that, I believe that OXY's diversification into different areas (geographically and product-wise) serves as an advantage for the company to some extent (oil comprises 66% of its operations, while NGL and gas account for 13% and 21%, respectively). While this is definitely not enough, the company does seem to be on the right track. From an investment point of view, I wouldn't blame you if you're looking for something more sustainable and think that OXY isn't really offering you just that right now -- because it isn't. But with management's plan and mind in the right place, I do foresee, or at least hope, that more sustainable asset investments do become part of the equation sooner or later.

For me, the highlight from the first quarter was the staggering 369% increase in operating cash flow from continuing operations, which was reported at $652 million. Given that the management is keen on improving cash flows overall, I can expect the Q2 2017 results to be even better YoY when it comes to operating cash flow from continuing operations, and perhaps even cross the $1 billion mark at the end of 12 months if the pace continues at this rate for OXY.

This, coupled with the good investment rating of the stock, its history of growth in terms of dividends, and lower costs of operating in the Permian all lead me to believe that the dividend payout for OXY isn't in jeopardy at the present time. I believe that, regardless of how the oil market is performing at the moment, the company's continued momentum of growth and cost cuts in its Permian operations are remarkable. It will eventually see the effects creep into the share prices too, while making the dividend even more secure.

IEA Not So Confident About Oil Market Rebalancing

I have quoted IEA's stance on the oil market rebalancing and oil price recovery in some of my previous articles, but in one of its latest reports this month, IEA highlighted the waning confidence in the rebalancing of the market. You can read about it here. So, for now, I'm seeing this as a slower-than-expected recovery in oil prices. This definitely is not good news for OXY's dividend, but it's not completely bad news either because there are other ways to fund the dividend. The company boasts a low DE of 0.4, compared to the industry average of 0.7.

With a strong leverage position, OXY has the capacity to fund the dividend through debt, although I wouldn't be too happy when I see this move being made. For me, this could be a contingent plan if OXY's management wants to continue with its dividend payout streak (and avoid the bandwagon of dividend cuts that several peers have jumped on). But it is by no means ideal or recommended, as more debt would put pressure on the bottom line due to interest payments and eventually pull down the EPS to some extent as well.

Conclusion

So even at the bottom of this oil price roller coaster, OXY seems to have maintained a relatively strong balance sheet. With prices now at their lowest levels relative to the last couple of years, I think it's an opportune time for investors to go long if you're really in this for the long haul. As the stock trades closer to its 52-week low, I see the shares climbing to perhaps $65 at the most in the next 12 months, hopefully resulting in some capital gain for investors.

For those who already own shares, I'd suggest you hold on if you have the appetite for it. On a personal level, I would like to see OXY give me a little bit more in terms of the assets it's investing in, just for that small bit of assurance. I'm looking for a bit more in terms of stability of asset investments so that I can mark the stock as a strong buy and hold it for the next two to five years. At best, all I can say is that if you're happy with the dividends (which I don't believe are going anywhere) you could go long OXY, especially if you have the appetite for a long-term investment in this turbulent oil market. But if you are looking for immediate gains, then it's best that you steer clear or at least remain cautious of this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.