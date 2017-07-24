Expectations For Exxon Mobil's Q2 2017 Earnings

We are just a couple of days away from when Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announces its second-quarter results for 2017. I had recently written about XOM in an article that you can read here. Read on below to find out what I think XOM will release in its earnings, and how I expect the stock to react in response to not only the earnings, but in general as well.

Q2 Expectations

With the dismal oil outlook, everyone seems to be concerned about just one thing (well, other than oil prices) -- cash flow. XOM seemed to have pulled through Q1, where its cash flow from operations amounted to $8.2 billion. So should we expect the trend to continue in Q2 as well? We all know the beating oil prices took in Q2 relative to Q1 of this year, and that is bound to reflect in the top lines for XOM in the upcoming earnings results. And just as everyone else seems to be impacted by this carnage, I foresee the price dips in oil also translating into weaker cash flow from operations for the upstream division that XOM is running. In other words, don't be surprised if you see upstream taking a hit in the upcoming earnings announcement.

While we are on the subject of cash flows, I'm expecting outflows to begin picking up at an accelerated pace for the remainder of the year (with some impact being seen in Q2 as well), especially if the company continues to spend the targeted $22 billion on capex. Taking all that into consideration, XOM definitely needs to top its cash flow from operations QoQ and report it higher than $8.2 billion in Q2 --especially if its capex is to remain on track and dividends need to continue at the same time. I, for one, wouldn't be too surprised to see XOM cutting its target for capex this year (which is possible given the weak oil price environment). If that does happen, it would ease off the pressure of having to generate higher levels of operating cash flows each quarter, but at the expense of potential investments that are now undervalued and have the potential to pay off once the oil price turmoil sees itself out through the door.

While the upstream results might not please investors, downstream activities might be able to fight back and see better results to some extent for XOM. Downstream performance remained subdued for XOM in the previous quarter primarily because of seasonal maintenance activity taking place. But with that coming to an end in Q2, I am expecting the downstream segment to report a better performance for the quarter and negate any hits taken by the upstream segment owing to declining oil prices. Apart from this, I'm expecting the petrochemical division to continue adding to the fortunes of XOM in the upcoming quarterly results just as it stood strong in Q1. As XOM brings another petrochemical project online this year, we could expect the chemicals segment to report even better results over the next couple of months.

Oil Market Rebalancing Could Take Longer Than Expected

According to a report by the IEA, "the re-balancing of the oil market is taking too long." Just to give you some perspective, the IEA had previously predicted the recovery of oil prices by the end of this year since the oil market seemed to be moving into a balance. Now, with this report I'm certain that oil price recovery could stretch out to the middle of next year (I'm being optimistic).

How does this fare for XOM? Well, upstream is going to continue remaining weak for the oil major if IEA's report is correct. Revenues and cash flows will remain tight. It could exert pressure on the company's ability to invest and pull down their capex for the year as well. That said, if we see oil prevailing at the levels they were at in Q2, then I believe that XOM's downstream is going to have to carry it through the year. That won't be too difficult since the segment has already proven itself, and also because it's diversified in terms of products and geographies.

Conclusion

To conclude, XOM clearly is in a better position than many when it comes to its overall operations. Giving credit where it is due, the company has an excellent downstream segment and I would be happy if it does save the day for XOM in terms of results since oil prices haven't cooperated much during the quarter. Other than that, I am not expecting any major announcements in the upcoming earnings release, due on July 28.

My personal opinion about the stock is that it is definitely an investment opportunity for those who are in search of a stable stream of income. XOM has paid out dividends consecutively for 35 years and is likely to remain strong in that area. The dividend yield at 3.84% is quite attractive as well. As it trades at $80 a share, very close to its 52-week low, I would say that it's a great time to invest in the stock and reinvest whatever dividends you get from your current holdings of XOM if you're interested in long-term investments.

I will reiterate my judgment and say that I see the share crossing the $88 mark over the next 12-14 months (if not going higher). For those who are skeptical, you might as well wait for the second-quarter earnings to be announced before you decide whether XOM is worth the risk and suits your investment appetite. This is what I think about XOM so far. Let me know what your opinion is on the company and its stock. Looking forward to your thoughts in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.