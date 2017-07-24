The 'Safer' Dividend Russell 3000 Dogs Put Financials Top Gainer And Real Estate Top Yielder For July 2018

Analyst one-year targets revealed that 10 highest yield "safer" Russell 3000 Index stocks might produce 57.3% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than that from all 10. Little dogs dominated the July list.

Besides safety margin, Russell 3000 stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 7/18/17 to gauge financial reliability. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" list of 94 to 80 by eliminating stocks with negative returns.

29 of 94 Russell 3000® Index stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields 7/18/17 to be deemed "safer" for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Asserted Top 10 “Safer” Russell 3000 Stocks May Net 16.45% to 52.79% Gains By July 2018

Three of the 10 top yield "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 dogs (with names shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for July proved 30% accurate.

The following probable profit generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for July 2018:

Barnes & Noble (BKS) netted $527.95 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 137% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) netted $496.07 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available for FSAM.

Medley Management (MDLY) netted $388.00, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for MDLY.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $277.85, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from two analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Outfront Media (OUT) netted $259.96 based on estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for OUT.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) netted $259.24 based on mean target price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) netted $239.52 based on estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 83% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) netted $221.78 based on a mean target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) netted $206.19 based on a median target estimate from 24 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% more than the market as a whole.

RLJ Lodging (RLJ) netted $164.54 based on a median target price set by nine analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 30.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 "safer" Dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Five of 11 Sectors Bring "Safer" Dividends to The Russell 3000 Index

Five sectors are represented by the 29 "Safer" members of this Index. They showed positive annual returns and adequate margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of July 18.

The "safer" divided Russell 2000® sector representation broke out, thus: Real Estate (20); Financial Services (4); Communication Services (1); Consumer Cyclical (3); Utilities (1); Basic Materials (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Energy (0); Healthcare (0); Industrials (0); Technology (0).

The first two sectors shown in the above list composed the top 10 'safer' dividend Russell 3000 team by yield.

29 of 94 Russell 3000 Firms Showed "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed attributes of 50 top yield constituents of the Russell 3000 Index selected from the master list of 94. You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 29 out of 94 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out 14 with sagging prices.

Financial guarantees however are easily re-directed by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio are a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Expect (11) A 8.89% 1 yr. Average Upside And (12) A 15.78% Net Gain For Top 30 June "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Stocks

Top dogs on the Russell 3000 "safer" list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of July 18, 2017, with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the 10 highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 10 stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the 10 highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 6.9% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top 10 June "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 7% in the coming year.

Notice how the price vector is rising toward the falling dividend path. If ever they cross, these "Safer" Russell 3000 dividend dogs will move into overpriced and overbought status like the Dow, S&P 500 Aristocrats, and NASDAQ 100 indices. However, they do have more than a $600 gap to cover.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed Major Bargains From Lowest Priced Top 10 Yielding "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index Stocks In July

Ten "Safer" Russell 3000 firms with the biggest yields July 18 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (13) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Dogs, Will Deliver 27.15% VS. (14) 17.26% Net Gains from All 10 by July 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 57.3% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The very lowest priced "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 dog, Fifth Street Asset Management showed the best analyst augured net gain of 49.81% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index dogs as of July 18 were: Fifth Street Asset Management; Medley Management; Dynex Capital (DX); CYS Investments (CYS); Orchid Island Capital, with prices ranging from $4.15 to $9.77.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index dogs as of July 18 were: Annaly Capital Management (NLY); Ellington Residential (EARN); AG Mortgage Investment (MITT); Chimera Investment (CIM); Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv (CHIM), with prices ranging from $11.77 to $18.78. The small Russell 3000 dogs stayed on top.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

