U.S. Crude Oil Supply And Demand Outlook For July

The supply and demand situation could quickly turn bearish, because refiners are about to cut runs and production is rising rapidly.

The U.S. domestic crude oil supply and demand situation looks fairly balanced at the moment due to a spike in gasoline demand and petroleum product exports.

To avoid either prolonging or increasing the current glut, U.S. net exports of both crude oil and petroleum products will have to increase considerably through 2018.

This article reviews both the current market conditions and outlook for U.S. domestic crude oil production, consumption, and trade through 2018. The analysis utilizes current EIA data and includes up-to-date political developments.

Production

Even though the price of crude oil has fallen considerably since 2014, domestic production remains robust; cost cutting measures and increased well productivity have enabled producers to provide ample market supply. EIA projects that production will rise to over 10 MMBPD by the end of 2018.

Weekly trends have shown production rising by over 100 KBPD/month. EIA's long-term forecast only implies an average growth rate of around 50 KBPD/month, which is conservative at this point; domestic oil production growth could surprise to the upside.

Consumption

Gasoline demand started this year significantly lower than in 2016. Since then, demand has recovered markedly. EIA expects demand to remain elevated during the upcoming shoulder season; this is different to last year where demand weakened considerably in October. EIA forecasts that demand will remain firm through 2018, although significant growth isn't expected.

Distillate fuel demand has been surprisingly strong so far this year. June and July demand has been approximately 200 KBPD higher than last year's. Strong demand growth is expected to continue through 2018.

Jet fuel demand has risen significantly above 2016 levels; since March, average daily consumption has been roughly 100 KBPD above last year's. EIA projects that jet fuel demand will be lower during the first half of 2018.

After a weak start this year, crude oil refinery input turned around and has been booming because of increased exports and strong distillate fuel demand. Refinery input is currently far above 2016 levels. EIA projects that 2018 input will be similar to 2017.

Trade

Crude oil net imports have remained relatively steady since the beginning of 2016. However, EIA is projecting that they will fall during the remainder of 2017 and through 2018. This is chiefly due to an increase in domestic production and exports. The projected decrease in net imports is roughly equal to the projected increase in domestic production; this implies that nearly all of the domestic production growth is expected to be exported.

Domestic refiners are setup to process heavy crude which is mainly produced overseas; currently, much of the light crude that is produced domestically has to be exported to foreign markets.

Petroleum product export growth has been impressive this past year. Strong exports have provided relief to bloated U.S. inventories. EIA projects petroleum products exports will remain strong through 2018.

Conclusion

The U.S. domestic crude oil supply and demand situation looks fairly balanced at the moment. This is due principally to a spike in gasoline demand and petroleum product exports. In the near-term, the balance could shift toward supply overwhelming demand as refiners cut runs into the shoulder season. However, EIA projects that gasoline demand will remain elevated over the next few months. If this holds true, gasoline demand will provide much needed support to the market.

The situation longer term is cloudy. Domestic production continues to rise at an alarming rate. Over the past several months, weekly production has been rising by approximately 100 KBPD/month, which is nearly twice as fast as the EIA's long-term forecast.

To avoid prolonging or increasing the current glut, U.S. net exports of both crude oil and petroleum products will most likely have to increase substantially through 2018; at the current production growth rate, there is no way domestic demand will grow fast enough to absorb the added production. The U.S. will rely on strong economies overseas to consume the surplus of crude oil and petroleum products.

Overseas political developments will continue to weigh heavily on crude oil trade. An alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC countries has made various moves to support the market including both production cut and production cap agreements. Although this has helped the supply picture, increases from Libya, Iraq, Iran, and Nigeria have largely offset any balancing impact to inventories. In the latest development, Saudi Arabia has begun decreasing exports to the U.S., and Nigeria has signaled a willingness to cap its production at 1.8 MMBPD.

President Trump recently threatened to impose sanctions against Venezuela if the government continues its plan for a constituent assembly election on July 30. The market could be in for a shock if this affects Venezuelan crude oil imports significantly; Gulf Coast refineries rely on roughly 800 KBPD of heavy crude imports from the country.

