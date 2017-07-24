First Solar, Inc (FSLR) will release earnings on July 27th after the market closes. FLSR has traded up more than 50% since a Section 201 petition under the 1974 Trade Act ("Section 201") was filed on April 26th of 2017 by the bankrupt Suniva Inc that requires the US International Trade Commission ("ITC") to determine if the importation of crystalline silicon photovoltaic ("CSPV") cells and modules has been a substantial cause of serious industry to the almost nonexistent domestic CSPV industry. It is also up 50% since I published an article discussing FSLR's Q1 earnings release on April 27th discussing concerns about FSLR's backlog and earnings prospects during the transition to its Series 6 module.

There appears to be a consensus amongst analysts that the Suniva petition has a 50/50 chance of success. I published an article on July 20th that discussed the case. If based solely on an objective assessment of potential economic impacts that the imposition of tariffs and minimum prices would have on the broader economy versus protecting the 2,000 CSPV US manufacturing jobs (certainly less than that now as Suniva and SolarWorld Americas have both laid off large swathes of their workforces), there is no doubt in my mind that the ITC should recommend no action on the petition. As expressed in a comment by one SA reader in the article referenced above, "the negative impact is likely orders of magnitude greater than the limited (and likely ephemeral) positive impact." The final decision, however, will be made by Trump regardless of what recommendation is made by the ITC, so 50/50 sounds about right. Trump after all talked down wind power and boasted about increasing coal jobs while doing a campaign style rally in Iowa, land of the wind turbine. He seems unable to grasp the importance of green energy to the economy and it is a gamble that he will even take the time to understand the issues. He is desperate to satisfy campaign promises that he made about restoring American manufacturing jobs, so a decision based on an economic rationale is not a forgone conclusion.

FSLR, of course, manufacturers thin film modules (mostly outside the US of course), not CSPVs, and would be a potential beneficiary of any tariffs or minimum prices imposed on the importation of CSPVs, since it would allow FSLR to increases prices and improve gross margins while remaining more competitive than imported CSPVs. Let's face it, if Trump decides to impose the requested tariffs and minimum prices, no company is going to rush to spend billions of dollars of CapEx on production lines in the US in the face of protracted legal battles challenging the decision and a possible change in the political landscape in less than 12 months due to the midterm elections. FSLR, therefore, could dominate the US market for a short period of time.

Trump implementing the requested tariffs and minimum prices under the Suniva 201 petition would potentially extend the useful life of the Series 4 module. Gordon Johnson of Axiom wrote in a recent research piece:

Our checks suggest FSLR has delayed its transition to Series 6 technology, instead running its Series 4 production lines longer to accommodate Section 201-based demand (our contacts indicate FSLR is sold out through 3Q18).

Delay the Series 6? I hope Gordon's "checks" are mistaken because that would be a negative for 2019 and beyond for FSLR. The price per watt of modules, whether thin film or CSPV, goes in one direction: down. Delaying the rollout of the Series 6 module, even by a few months in order to wring as much cash as possible out of the Series 4, would just make it less price competitive in the future.

Developers Increase Bookings Due to the Suniva 201 Petition

FSLR's stock price increase has been matched by price increases in all the large PV module producers. It has been a sector rally rather than specific to FSLR. Equity research coverage of the market sector indicates that bookings have increased as solar project developers in the US stockpile CSPV panels prior to November 17th, to protect against price increases that would result from the imposition of tariffs and minimum prices and the related negative impact it would have on the economics of pipeline projects due to be built during 2018. The pull forward of this demand may be supporting module prices and gross margins for the manufacturers. During 2016, Q3 was the period when module prices collapsed so year over year comparisons for Q2 and Q3 may show smaller year over year declines in module ASPs.

Some of this activity may be robbing Peter to pay Paul and a decline in bookings for US projects beginning late in Q4 and carrying over into 2018 may occur. If this is the case, expect these stocks to surrender some of their gains. If Trump takes no action on the Suniva petition, look out below. Here are some comments regarding Gordon Johnson's view on this issue:

Gordon Johnson, managing director of Axiom Capital Management, thinks uncertain regulatory catalysts are cause for hope among solar investors. Johnson expects a bull market in U.S. solar until November 2017 -- possibly as late as January 2018 -- considering the possible passage of a Section 201 tariff. If it fails to pass, the outcome could prove detrimental to the entire industry. And in the meantime, the uncertainty is driving independent power producers to stockpile modules at presently inexpensive prices ahead of anticipated price hikes.

FSLR Valuation

FSLR's stock price increase since late April increased the equity market value of the Company by $1.6 billion to approximately $4.6 billion. Net of cash, the value is closer to $3 billion though a chunk of that cash will be used to fund the buildout of the Series 6 fabs. Is the $1.6 billion increase in EMV justified by better Series 4 module prices and sales than previously expected?

Page 8 of the Q1 Earnings Presentation shows the midrange of unbooked Series 4 production as 1.9GWs (high end of the range). If FSLR was able to book the production at $.50/watt and could achieve 20% gross margins, it would generate $190 million of incremental margin. This certainly does not justify the $1.6 billion EMV increase. FSLR is transitioning to the sale of modules and de-emphasizing project development. The following is an analysis of FSLR's Series 6 module earnings capacity from the April 27th article referenced above.

Earnings Power 3 GW Manufacturing Capacity Production capacity for the Series 6 PV module will be 3 GWs. Let's do a simple back-of-the-envelope analysis. Let's assume that PV modules are sold to third-party purchasers for $.40/watt in January 2019. At a 100% capacity utilization and a 20% gross margin, the Series 6 would produce about $240 million of gross profit per year. That is a pretty sobering number, since it would not cover SG&A and Research Expenses that were running $100 million in Q4 2016. Let's look at it from a slightly different angle. Let's assume that SG&A and Research Expenses are 80% of the Q4 2016 run rate of $100 million, or $320 million per year. FSLR would need to net $.1067/watt on 3GWs of production to break even on an operations basis. That seems unlikely in 2019. Let's assume that SG&A and Research is slashed to $50 million per quarter, $200 million per year. The breakeven margin declines to $.0667/watt. If gross margin is 20%, that yields a price of $.333/watt for a PV module. That still sounds optimistic for January 2019, and it would only result in FSLR breaking even on an operations basis. Assuming that 100% of 2019 production may be produced and sold is probably optimistic. FSLR may be unable to market the Series 6 to third-party purchasers until the second half of 2018 as costs and commercial availability become known. Sizable bookings may not occur until late 2018 and early 2019. There are positive things that could happen. The transition could happen faster than scheduled. The CapEx could be less than $900 million. The cost of the Series 6 modules per watt could be much less than the $.30/watt estimated by management. The company could use a high percentage of GWs produced for internally developed projects yielding far higher margins (though PPA prices have been declining precipitously worldwide). These are a lot of "ifs," and 2019 is a long ways away. The market is not going to price them in until they occur.

The dramatic increase in EMV can only be justified, therefore, if the Suniva 201 petition is approved by Trump. Without higher prices and margins that would resulting from tariffs and minimum prices under the 201 petition, the forces of financial gravity will pull the price of FSLR back down.

More Optimism About Solar Power

Setting aside the short-term impact that the Suniva 201 petition has had on the market, I believe there is also an increasing optimism around the price competitiveness of solar and the rapid price declines in energy storage that would increase the penetration of renewables into the market. One anecdote (among many others recently) that illustrates this: Tucson Electric Power's announcement of a PPA for solar and battery storage for less than $.045 (after tax credits of course). The lower the price of solar and battery storage, the greater the addressable market. It is a topic for a another article.

Conclusion

FSLR has had a great price run since late April. The valuation seems pretty rich now and it is dependent on Trump finding in favor of Suniva in the 201 petition when a rationale economic analysis would call for rejecting. This binodal bet seems a bit risky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.